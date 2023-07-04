30 Swimsuit Deals at Amazon for July 4 — Starting at Just $12

Summer is finally in full swing, and with it comes relaxing days spent outside enjoying barbecues, watching fireworks, and lounging at the beach or the pool. And that means you’ll need to dress accordingly: cute swimsuits and perhaps a crochet cover-up, too.

Finding the perfect bathing suit that will last the entire summer and beyond can be a bit of a challenge, especially when there are so many options out there. Right now at Amazon, swimsuits are on sale (nothing better than doing some July Fourth shopping), and there are tons of styles to choose from to cater to all different coverage preferences, including one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and tankinis. These styles have all earned thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers, and prices start at just $12.

To get you started on your swimwear shopping, we rounded up the 30 best one-piece, bikini, and tankini deals on Amazon right now.

Best One-Piece Swimsuit Deals

The one-piece swimsuit is forever a classic silhouette — it’s practical no matter the beach activity, and it’s simply just flattering. Amazon is packed with one-pieces that are on sale right now, including this V-neck suit from Cupshe that’s made from a polyester and spandex blend and has racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings. Multiple shoppers have shared that they “feel confident” wearing the one-piece that’s available in 25 colors.

Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit, $34

Amazon

Basic by no means translates to boring, and the Aleumdr Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit proves just that. The one-piece swimsuit works for those who like water sports and still want to wear something that, well, looks good, as it’s made from a nylon and spandex blend that’s soft, breathable, and water-resistant. Its top has wide straps and wire-free shelf-bra (with removable padding), which provide ample support and shape, while the crisscross back straps add some character to the swimsuit. When you’re done in the water, wash it by hand in cold water and hang it to dry.

The Aleumdr one-piece is available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors and prints, like yellow, blue, and black. One reviewer noted, “This suit is perfect for lounging around the pool or beach or for [activities] such as swimming or walking the beach,” and added that it’s “very flattering” and “stylish.” Another shopper, who bought the suit to wear to a fitness class, called it a “water class gem.” They wrote, “It is comfortable, has the right amount of coverage, and makes me look really good!”

Aleumdr Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit, $31

Amazon

A one-piece swimsuit you’ll feel just as comfortable and confident wearing to a quiet family day at the beach as you will at a pool party is hard to come by. The Hilor One Shoulder Asymmetric Swimsuit has earned more than 17,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have noted that it’s “cute yet modest” in their reviews.

The fully lined one-piece is made from 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex, and it has an asymmetric one-shoulder neckline, accompanied by a ruffle trim, as well as a tummy control mesh panel. The internal soft bra paddings are removable and the rear provides moderate coverage. It’s available in sizes 6 through 18 and in 37 colors and prints, including army green, hot pink, and a range of fun floral patterns.

The Hilor bathing suit is a crowdpleaser among shoppers and, in particular, it’s a favorite among moms. One reviewer wrote, “Looking for a flattering swimsuit but [you are] a little self-conscious about your tummy? Buy this suit!” They explained, “The ruching helps hide the mom tummy. This is one of my new favorite suits.” Another shopper shared that it’s a “great value and fit” that is “well made and comfortable,” especially for those with larger chests, as there is “no slippage.”

Hilor One Shoulder Asymmetric Swimsuit, $38

Amazon

Best Bikini Deals

If full bottom coverage and a top that gives you a lift are what you’re after, then the Suuksess Wrap High-Waisted Bikini should be at the top of your shopping list. The set, made from polyester and spandex, comes with a wraparound bikini top that has a tie closure, V-neckline, built-in padding, and adjustable spaghetti straps for the ultimate lift and high-waisted, ruched bottoms. It’s available in sizes 0–20 and comes in 35 colors, including some fun mismatched sets, like checkered, animal print, or floral patterns paired with block colors.

The two-piece swimsuit has racked up more than 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many raving about its comfort level in their reviews. One shopper shared that “the entire suit is super comfortable,” and another reviewer highlighted how the bottoms’ high waistline perfectly helped conceal their “baby badges of honor a.k.a stretch marks.” They added, “I can put it on and everything stays put… I feel young and pretty again!”

Suuksess Wrap High-Waisted Bikini, $23 (44% Off)

Amazon

For those in the market for a vacation-ready suit, check out the Omkagi Bandeau High-Waist Bikini. The polyester and spandex bikini has a top with adjustable spaghetti-style straps, a front crisscross design that ties in the back, and removable padding, paired with high-waisted, high-cut bottoms with slightly cheeky coverage. It's available in sizes S–XXL and 55 color and print options.

It’s earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and according to one reviewer, they “love” the swimsuit so much, they bought a second style. “It’s a little cheeky, but it’s nothing too crazy. The top holds up really well, even at the beach with waves,” they wrote. “It fits [perfectly] and it’s comfortable!”

Omkagi Bandeau High-Waist Bikini, $30

Amazon

Looking to add a burst of color to your swimwear? This colorblock bikini from Zinpretty comes in bright hues that are sure to pop against sun-kissed skin, with a scoop-neck top that has thick, adjustable straps and high-cut bottoms. It’s marked down to $35 right now, its lowest price in 30 days. And for a real steal, the Tempt Me High-Waisted Bikini is up to 68 percent off, bringing its price to just $12 for the all-green set.

Snag the Zinpretty Colorblock Bikini for $35

Amazon

Best Tankini Deals

For those who enjoy catching some waves, the Daci Rash Guard Bathing Suit with Boyshorts is a solid choice, as it’s the top seller in Amazon’s rash guard shirt category. The suit is made from UV Block fabric with UPF 50+, which protects the skin from the sun or coarse sand.



The set includes a long-sleeved, stretchy crewneck shirt with padding, as well as full coverage, mid-waist shorts, so you’ll feel comfortable and protected whether you’re surfing, wakeboarding, or just lounging at the beach. It’s available in XXS–24 Plus and 42 colors and prints, including several floral or block prints in black, green, and pink.

One reviewer wrote that they “love” the Daci Rash Guard suit because they “have really bad eczema so having that extra layer of protection on my arms helped.” Another shopper bought the swimsuit to wear under a wetsuit for diving, and wrote, “It also protected me from sunburn and from the hundreds of baby jellyfish we unexpectedly encountered on one of our dives. The ones not wearing a rash guard got stung all over their arms, but my arms didn't get stung at all!”

Daci Rash Guard Bathing Suit with Boyshorts, Starting at $31

Amazon

There’s also the Yonique Tummy Control Twist Tankini Swimsuit on sale, which is Amazon’s best-selling tankini set. It’s made from nylon and spandex and has a plunging V-neck top with removable padding and soft, adjustable shoulder straps. The top also has a retro twist design and the ruching in the front, along with its longer length, helps create a more cinched look.



The bottoms have a high waist, so if your top unexpectedly rides up when you take a plunge in the pool, you’ll still be covered. It’s available in sizes XXS–26 plus and in 35 colors and prints, including blue and white strips, solid purple, and leopard print.

One shopper explained that they were “looking for a flattering bathing suit and this was a winner,” thanks to its supportive top. An additional shopper, who gave the swimsuit a five-star rating, shared how they were “a little skeptical” about the bathing suit, but once it arrived, they found it to “fit like a glove in all the right spots” and made them feel “confident and pretty.” They added, “I need full coverage… [and] this tankini set was a perfect fit.”

Save on the best-selling Yonique Tankini, $37

Amazon

And for a tankini that has a bit of flair, check out this set from Holipick that’s up to 41 percent off right now. The floral-print, tiered, ruffle top has adjustable shoulder straps for a secure fit, and the coordinating black boyshorts “are the perfect length” and “very flattering,” according to shoppers. Plus, the swimsuit has racked up more than 16,000 five-star ratings.

Snag the Holipick Tummy Control Ruffle Tankini Up to 41% Off

Amazon

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new one-piece, bikini, or tankini to add to the rotation this summer, Amazon has plenty of swimsuits on sale this Fourth of July.

Score the Tempt Me High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Up to 64% Off

Amazon

Zando Crew Neck Tankini Set, $22

Amazon

Tempt Me High-Waisted Bikini, Starting at $11.99

Amazon

Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit, Starting at $25

Amazon

Eomenie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit, $36

Amazon

Dokotoo Print Racerback Tankini, Starting at $20

Amazon

Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini, $32

Amazon

Summer Mae Flounce Tankini, $37 (Save 21%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

