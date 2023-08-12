Shopping The Best New Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Fall at Amazon Start at Just $10 Including hoodies, cardigans, turtlenecks, and more By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 12, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Believe it or not, sweater weather is on the horizon. Though it seems nearly unfathomable in the thick of August, summer heat will eventually melt into brisk fall days and we’ll be reaching for cozy layers like sweaters and sweatshirts. Stores are already seeing an influx of clothes for cooler days. Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart tracks the site’s best-selling new products, and the women’s fashion section is full of cardigans, sweater vests, turtle necks, and more. We dug deep to find the best new sweaters, hoodies, and sweatshirts on the site and found 10 standout picks, which start at just $10. The Best New Hoodies, Cardigans, and Sweaters at Amazon Mdnhsb Knit V-Neck Vest in Gray, $19.98 Sun Knit Thin Knit Cardigan in White, $10 (orig. $13.66) Zesica Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater in Almond, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Automet Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt in Coffee, $20.79 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweatshirt in Pink, $25.99 (orig. $25.99–$28.99) Caracilia Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie with Pockets in Light Camel, $20.79 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Pink Queen Chunky Knit Zipper Cardigan Jacket in Black, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Lillusory Cardigan Sweater with Pockets in Apricot, $42.99 Lillusory Oversized Coatigan in Camel, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $43.99) Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Waffle Knit Pullover in Black, $23.18 with coupon (orig. $28.98) The 10 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed If a zip-front hoodie is what you’re after, check out this sporty sweatshirt with a somewhat cropped length. Another zippered option is this chunky cardigan, which comes in a dozen colors, including a bunch of pretty beige and brown shades (perfect for wearing late summer into fall). The most affordable pick on our list is also a cardigan, which is on sale for just $10 right now. Mdnhsb Knit V-Neck Vest Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 This newly released sweater vest is a rare piece of knitwear you can wear year-round (including right now). Wear it on its own or with a camisole while the weather is warm. Once it cools down, just layer it over your favorite long-sleeve blouses and slim-fitting sweaters. The vest comes in five colors, including black and cream, from small to large. Lillusory Cardigan Sweater with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 This classic cardigan style is one you’ll reach for again and again as the seasons shift. The cotton-blend fabric has some heft to it for just enough warmth for transitioning into fall and again once spring comes around. It’s slightly oversized with a boxy fit that looks best worn open but has five buttons when you need the extra coverage. There are two patch pockets on the front and it comes in five colors, including a cute black and white stripe option. You can pick up the cardigan in sizes small through extra large. Get a jump start on stocking your closet for fall with more just-dropped styles at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop the best new turtlenecks, coatigans, pullovers, and more. Zesica Ribbed Turtleneck Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $19 Pink Queen Chunky Knit Zipper Cardigan Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 Caracilia Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 Automet Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $21 Sun Knit Thin Knit Cardigan Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $7 Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $26 Lillusory Oversized Coatigan Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $33 Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Waffle Knit Pullover Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $23 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Most Popular Clothes Steamer on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $25 Right Now We Scoured Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet to Find the Best Deals — and These Picks Start at $4 Shoppers Swear by This Bissell Spin Mop for ‘Effortlessly’ Spotless Floors, and It’s on Sale for $99