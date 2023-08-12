The Best New Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Fall at Amazon Start at Just $10

Believe it or not, sweater weather is on the horizon. Though it seems nearly unfathomable in the thick of August, summer heat will eventually melt into brisk fall days and we’ll be reaching for cozy layers like sweaters and sweatshirts.

Stores are already seeing an influx of clothes for cooler days. Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart tracks the site’s best-selling new products, and the women’s fashion section is full of cardigans, sweater vests, turtle necks, and more. We dug deep to find the best new sweaters, hoodies, and sweatshirts on the site and found 10 standout picks, which start at just $10.

The Best New Hoodies, Cardigans, and Sweaters at Amazon

If a zip-front hoodie is what you’re after, check out this sporty sweatshirt with a somewhat cropped length. Another zippered option is this chunky cardigan, which comes in a dozen colors, including a bunch of pretty beige and brown shades (perfect for wearing late summer into fall). The most affordable pick on our list is also a cardigan, which is on sale for just $10 right now.

Mdnhsb Knit V-Neck Vest

Amazon

This newly released sweater vest is a rare piece of knitwear you can wear year-round (including right now). Wear it on its own or with a camisole while the weather is warm. Once it cools down, just layer it over your favorite long-sleeve blouses and slim-fitting sweaters. The vest comes in five colors, including black and cream, from small to large.

Lillusory Cardigan Sweater with Pockets

Amazon

This classic cardigan style is one you’ll reach for again and again as the seasons shift. The cotton-blend fabric has some heft to it for just enough warmth for transitioning into fall and again once spring comes around. It’s slightly oversized with a boxy fit that looks best worn open but has five buttons when you need the extra coverage. There are two patch pockets on the front and it comes in five colors, including a cute black and white stripe option. You can pick up the cardigan in sizes small through extra large.

Get a jump start on stocking your closet for fall with more just-dropped styles at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop the best new turtlenecks, coatigans, pullovers, and more.

Zesica Ribbed Turtleneck

Amazon

Pink Queen Chunky Knit Zipper Cardigan Jacket

Amazon

Caracilia Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie with Pockets

Amazon

Automet Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt

Amazon

Sun Knit Thin Knit Cardigan

Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Coatigan

Amazon

Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Waffle Knit Pullover

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

