Amazon's Under-the-Radar Summer Home Sale Is Packed with Massive Discounts — Up to 70% Off

From cleaning gadgets to kitchen appliances, save big on thousands of products

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce.

Published on July 22, 2023

Whether you're hoping to scoop up cooling bedding for the warm months ahead, new organizers for your kitchen, or some cute faux plants for your home office, Amazon is the place to get it all. Right now, during the site's Summer Home Sale, you can save big on all of these items (and thousands more) to give your home the functional makeover it deserves.

The best part? The savings are huge — whether that’s $334 off a robot vacuum or 50 percent off storage boxes.

To make the process easier, we rounded up the best deals this massive sale has to offer and put them together in one place. Read on for our top picks.

12 Deals to Shop at Amazon’s Summer Home Sale

Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $145 (Save $334)

Amazon Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

When it comes to keeping your home clean and tidy, opt for a vacuum that can get the job done quickly and efficiently. This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop easily cleans those common household spills, messes, and debris thanks to its strong suction power that works on carpet, hard floors, low-pile carpet, and tile. 

It can be controlled through the remote control or app, giving users the power to schedule cleaning times, switch directions, and even adjust the power. More than 1,200 shoppers have given the vacuum their seal of approval, with some praising how it’s “fantastic for wood floors and pet hair” and “surprisingly efficient and powerful.”

Kuject Large Shoe Organizer Storage Boxes, $35 (Save 50%)

Amazon Kuject Large Shoe Organizer Storage Boxes

Amazon

With over 3,500 five-star ratings, shoppers love how easy the Kuject Shoe Storage Boxes are to put together and call them the “perfect” solution for storing shoes. The 12-pack of boxes stack on top of each other easily, taking up less space in your closet or hallway, and the transparent material makes it easy to see your shoes. Plus, there are tiny holes to prevent dust and odor from forming. 

“These are so cool and bigger than I expected,” one shopper wrote in their review. “They took about 15 minutes to build and are sturdier than I expected. I'll be buying another set for the hubby's shoe collection.”

Yangming Adjustable Fabric Swivel Office Chair, $62 (Save $23)

Amazon Home Office Chair

Amazon

For your home office, it’s important that you have a space where you feel comfortable and can be productive. The Yangming Office Chair is made with a high-density foam cushion that offers good lumbar support. The modern design will add a little pizazz to your space and the 360-degree wheels make it easy to move around. “This desk chair is very comfortable on my back and my rear end, and it’s so much cuter than an office chair has any right to be,” one five-star reviewer said.

Nearly Natural Golden Cane Artificial Palm Tree, $65 (Save $56)

Amazon Nearly Natural 5ft. Golden Cane Palm Artificial Tree

Amazon

Ammyoo Artificial Hanging Flowers, $24 (Save 25%)

Amazon Ammyoo Artificial Hanging Flowers in Basket

Amazon

Looking to add some decorative accents to your home? Then consider this artificial palm tree that looks so real you won’t even be able to tell it’s fake. Plus, it requires zero maintenance — no watering or trimming so you can feel confident in your plant parenting abilities. For a more colorful option, these artificial hanging flowers are great for hanging near a window or outside on a deck or patio when the weather is nice.

We don’t know how long this home sale will last, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see everything that's on sale before it’s over!

Vasagle Lowell Standing Cabinet, $89 (Save $37)

Amazon VASAGLE LOWELL Standing Cabinet

Amazon

Simple Houseware 3-Tier Sliding Basket Organizer, $29 (Save 15%)

Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Sliding Basket Storage

Amazon

Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $118 (Save $42)

Amazon 3 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size

Amazon

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket, $27 (Save 41%)

Amazon AmyHomie Cooling Blanket

Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $50)

Amazon Shark CH963AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, $24 (Save 39%)

Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set Blue

Amazon

Dreamsmith 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $100 (Save 29%)

Amazon Dreamsmith 3 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen

Amazon

