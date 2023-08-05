This Cotton Underwear Has More Than 103,000 Five-Star Ratings — and They’re on Sale for $2 Apiece Today

If you’re on the hunt for comfortable, breathable cotton underwear to add to your undergarment drawer, consider your search over.

The Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipacks, which are the site’s best-selling women’s underwear, is currently up to 20 percent off. That brings the price of the customer-loved underwear to around $2 per pair.

Choose from packs of six or ten pairs of the underwear, which are made with 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex. The fabric is breathable with some stretch and they’re tag-free for extra comfort. The bikini style briefs have a low rise with moderate coverage.

Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipack in Bouquet Floral, $13 (20% Off)

Amazon

The underwear comes in sizes XXS–6XL with 40 color options to choose from. Some sets are all one color, like black, while others offer multiple colors and even prints. Prices vary based on quantity, color, and size. The biggest discounts right now are on the white and Bouquet Floral six-packs, which are 20 percent off.

The multipacks have racked up more than 103,000 five-star ratings from customers, with reviewers calling them “soft” and “lightweight.”

One shopper shared, “I bought the XL and they fit great: no bunching up, no pinching or pulling, no sag, just a smooth seamless fit. I don't know that I'm even wearing them.” And another reviewer raved, “These are the most comfortable underwear I've ever owned.” Another third wrote, “It’s been a hot summer, and these have been great to wear under dresses and pants as they are super breathable.”

There’s no telling how long the Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipacks will be on sale. See more on-sale options below, and don’t hesitate to buy now.

Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipack in White, $13 (20% Off)

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipack in Warm/Cool, $15 (10% Off)

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Multipack in Black, $15 (10% Off)

Amazon

