Lifestyle At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off Shop the 45 best deals on brands like Roomba, Lodge, Dyson, and Keurig Published on August 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Shop the Best End-of-Summer Deals Shop End-of-Summer Home Deals Shop End-of-Summer Kitchen Deals Shop End-of-Summer Furniture Deals Shop End-of-Summer Vacuum Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether you’re mourning the end of summer or secretly looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes and shacket season, there’s one thing we can all agree on: It’s time to celebrate with a bit of retail therapy. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a massive end-of-summer home sale, and during this savings event, you can find tons of deals in the home and kitchen department for up to 73 percent off. Not sure where to start? We’ve plucked out the five best deals you should check out first — including discounts on top-rated cleaning devices, air purifiers, and nonstick skillets. Don’t miss out on the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner which is rarely on sale, along with a Roomba that’s just $210 today. Amazon Shop the Best End-of-Summer Deals iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $209.99 (orig. $364.99) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $139.99) Shark Air Purifier, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (orig. $649.99) All-Clad Nonstick 2-Piece Skillet Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98) Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October — What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off Keep scrolling to check out all the rest of the deals from the end-of-summer sale. You’ll be able to shop the best home, kitchen, furniture, and vacuum deals from our favorite brands, including Shark, Dyson, Casper, and Le Creuset — and that’s just the beginning. Prices are as little as $14 for cast iron skillets, air purifiers, bath towels, and more. But make sure to snap up these discounts quickly, because these deals are sure to disappear. Amazon Shop End-of-Summer Home Deals If you’re after some basic and must-have home items, you’ll have plenty to sort through. Snag a discounted Frigidaire air conditioner for only $125 along with a Casper mattress that’s $90 off. Plus, you can snap up a hand-woven area rug for 50 percent off — shoppers say it “looks amazing in person” and is “very nice quality.” And don’t miss out on customer-loved bed sheets, tower fans, air purifiers, and area rugs from brands like Dreo, Amazon Basics, and Aroeve. Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $124.99 (orig. $179) Amazon Basics Lightweight 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $14.35 (orig. $28.58) Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $50.44 (orig. $61.37) Dreo Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) Aroeve Air Purifier, $38.97 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress, $505.75 (orig. $595) Bedluxury 3-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $141.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Jonathan Y Handwoven Area Rug, $204.74 (orig. $412) PurSteam Iron, $19.97 (orig. $34.97) Chakir Turkish Linens 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $42.29 (orig. $46.99) Amazon Shop End-of-Summer Kitchen Deals Add new appliances and cookware to the kitchen from coveted brands like Keurig, Ninja, Lodge, and Le Creuset. Start by scooping up the Carote 11-Piece Cookware Set that comes with all the essentials — like saucepans and skillets — then look to the beloved Lodge cast iron skillet that’s just $20. The highly reviewed skillet has earned over 84,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it a “timeless classic for the modern kitchen.” Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $74.99 (orig. $99.99) Ninja Countertop Blender, $75.30 (orig. $99.99) Carote 11-Piece Cookware Set, $89.89 (orig. $129.99) Instant Pot Essential 4-Quart Air Fryer, $49.95 (orig. $79.95) SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker, $72.99 (orig. $99.99) Toshiba Countertop Microwave, $134.99 (orig. $149.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Dish Cloths, $14.44 (orig. $17.99) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $379.95 (orig. $459.95) Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off Amazon Shop End-of-Summer Furniture Deals Tons of furniture are also on super sale at Amazon, and you’ll be able to find something for every room in the house. Shop bed frames, desk chairs, couches, and coffee tables, with prices starting at just $40. Plus, Prime members won’t have to pay extra shipping fees, and your new pieces will come in just two days. Olee Sleep 14-Inch Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $75.93 (orig. $210) Olixis Tall Drafting Desk Chair, $39.68 (orig. $66.16) Convenience Concepts Tucson Deluxe Console Table, $69.82 (orig. $132.30) Christopher Knight Home Long Ottoman, $72.49 (orig. $115.62) Amazon Basics Solid Wood Counter Barstools, Set of 2, $55.85 (orig. $65.56) Walker Edison Modern Glam Accent Coffee Table, $57.33 (orig. $209) Azl1 Life Concept Coral Flower Office Desk, $62.69 (orig. $80.82) Superjare Nightstands, Set of 2, $95.99 (orig. $119.99) Awqm Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa, $157 (orig. $175.52) Christopher Knight Chaise Lounge, $214 (orig. $252.55) Amazon Shop End-of-Summer Vacuum Deals Vacuums are a must-have cleaning device, and right now you can score majorly discounted robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and handheld vacuums during this Amazon sale. Don’t overlook this Dirt Devil vacuum that’s just $45; the lightweight design makes it easy to bring around the house while the powerful suction picks up dust and crumbs off a slew of surfaces. Then, look to the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum, which has been slashed to just $545. One shopper loved the device so much that they wrote, “I cannot stop vacuuming!” Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $545 (orig. $649.99) Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $279.99) Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $44.99 (orig. $54.99) Hoover MaxLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner, $110.19 (orig. $149.99) Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99) Eureka Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $96.99 (orig. $129.99) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $399.99) Beyond by Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $166.88) Fuoayoc Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $44.99 (orig. $49.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $219.99) Keep reading to check out even more deals at Amazon, then make sure to head to checkout quickly because there’s no guarantee how long these deals will last. 