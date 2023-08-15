At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off

Shop the 45 best deals on brands like Roomba, Lodge, Dyson, and Keurig

By
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on August 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Whether you’re mourning the end of summer or secretly looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes and shacket season, there’s one thing we can all agree on: It’s time to celebrate with a bit of retail therapy. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a massive end-of-summer home sale, and during this savings event, you can find tons of deals in the home and kitchen department for up to 73 percent off. 

Not sure where to start? We’ve plucked out the five best deals you should check out first — including discounts on top-rated cleaning devices, air purifiers, and nonstick skillets. Don’t miss out on the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner which is rarely on sale, along with a Roomba that’s just $210 today. 

Shop the Best End-of-Summer Deals

Keep scrolling to check out all the rest of the deals from the end-of-summer sale. You’ll be able to shop the best home, kitchen, furniture, and vacuum deals from our favorite brands, including Shark, Dyson, Casper, and Le Creuset — and that’s just the beginning. Prices are as little as $14 for cast iron skillets, air purifiers, bath towels, and more. But make sure to snap up these discounts quickly, because these deals are sure to disappear. 

Shop End-of-Summer Home Deals

If you’re after some basic and must-have home items, you’ll have plenty to sort through. Snag a discounted Frigidaire air conditioner for only $125 along with a Casper mattress that’s $90 off. Plus, you can snap up a hand-woven area rug for 50 percent off — shoppers say it “looks amazing in person” and is “very nice quality.” And don’t miss out on customer-loved bed sheets, tower fans, air purifiers, and area rugs from brands like Dreo, Amazon Basics, and Aroeve. 

Shop End-of-Summer Kitchen Deals

Add new appliances and cookware to the kitchen from coveted brands like Keurig, Ninja, Lodge, and Le Creuset. Start by scooping up the Carote 11-Piece Cookware Set that comes with all the essentials — like saucepans and skillets — then look to the beloved Lodge cast iron skillet that’s just $20. The highly reviewed skillet has earned over 84,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it a “timeless classic for the modern kitchen.”   

Shop End-of-Summer Furniture Deals

Tons of furniture are also on super sale at Amazon, and you’ll be able to find something for every room in the house. Shop bed frames, desk chairs, couches, and coffee tables, with prices starting at just $40. Plus, Prime members won’t have to pay extra shipping fees, and your new pieces will come in just two days. 

Shop End-of-Summer Vacuum Deals

Vacuums are a must-have cleaning device, and right now you can score majorly discounted robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and handheld vacuums during this Amazon sale. Don’t overlook this Dirt Devil vacuum that’s just $45; the lightweight design makes it easy to bring around the house while the powerful suction picks up dust and crumbs off a slew of surfaces. Then, look to the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum, which has been slashed to just $545. One shopper loved the device so much that they wrote, “I cannot stop vacuuming!” 

Keep reading to check out even more deals at Amazon, then make sure to head to checkout quickly because there’s no guarantee how long these deals will last. 

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (Save $15)

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $50 (Save $11)

Jonathan Y Handwoven Area Rug, $205 (Save 50%)

Ninja Countertop Blender, $75 (Save $25)

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $380 (Save 17%)

Azl1 Life Concept Coral Flower Office Desk, $63 (Save 22%)

Christopher Knight Home Long Ottoman, $72 (Save 37%)

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $250 (Save $150)

Beyond by Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum, $100 (Save $67)

