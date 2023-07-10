I’m an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I’m Buying on Prime Day — Including Dyson, Apple, and Samsonite

As a shopping editor, Prime Day is my Olympics. I’ve been spending months filling my shopping cart in preparation for the big day. And with Amazon Prime Day kicking off in just a few hours, I’m eagerly purchasing everything I’ve had my eye on — along with a number of items that are new to my cart today. Because who am I to say no to a good deal?

During the first day of Prime Day, I’m picking up something in just about every category, including beauty products, beach essentials, kitchen tools, and electronics — and that’s just the beginning for me. Prices start at just $22 for my picks, with deals up to 75 percent off. Keep in mind that these are discounts I rarely see during the rest of the year, so you know they’re actually good.

Continue reading to check out everything that I’m buying right now, then bookmark this page and come back later, as I’ll be adding more Prime Day shopping picks to my cart throughout tomorrow.

Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals

Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $500 (Save 15%)

After battling wildfire smoke for the first time this summer, I won’t be caught without an air purifier to keep the pollutants at bay. I’m going big and picking up the Dyson Purifier Smart Air Purifier, which also doubles as a fan, so I’ll be staying cool all summer as well. The handy device is equipped with a trusty HEPA filter, so I know it’s hard at work sensing and capturing allergens and dust, among other things, and making my air cleaner.

Amazon shoppers rave about the device, with one explaining, “Definitely worth the investment in the long run, since now you’ll be breathing in much cleaner air!”

Save 37% on the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase

I’ve been traveling a lot lately, and while I love my Away carry-on, sometimes it’s just not big enough to hold everything. I’m finally investing in a large suitcase, and this Samsonite pick should do the trick. The 28-inch suitcase has four directional spinner wheels, a cross ribbon and divider inside for easy packing, and an ultra-light yet durable shell that’ll stand up to use over the years. Plus, I appreciate that it’s expandable — so I can pick up gifts from my trips and pack them to take home.

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the suitcase a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “sturdy” and “good for long travel.” One five-star reviewer wrote, “We needed a heavy-duty piece of luggage, and this fits the bill. Bag handlers aren’t the most gentle with luggage. This hard-sided case can take moderate punishment without a lot of damage.” Plus, they appreciated that it “has plenty of room inside” for all their needs.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (Save $49)

I can’t go anywhere without my AirPods, and my old pair is finally falling apart, despite my best interests to keep them in good condition. While the second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted, I’ll treat myself to a new pair, especially since they have incredible audio quality and superior noise-canceling technology. The headphones also come with four pairs of silicone tips, so I can actually customize them to fit properly in my ears.

It should come as no surprise that the AirPods have picked up over 26,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers call them the “best bud on the market” with “unmatched audio quality and premium features.” One shopper wrote, “The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have completely transformed my audio experience, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with their outstanding performance.”

July Home Cutting Boards, $17 (Save 20%)

I love to cook — which means my cutting boards have seen better days. I’m ready to replace some yellowed cutting boards with this three-pack from July Home that is sure to see plenty of dicing and mincing in the future. The pack comes with three sizes, so I can pull out a small one for tiny tasks and a large one when I’m prepping my monthly dinner feasts with friends. I appreciate their non-slip design and grooved edges on the sides that catch liquids before hitting my countertop.

Other shoppers are just as enthralled by the cutting boards, with many noting that they use them to meal prep and note that they’re “great for everyday use.” A reviewer added: “These cutting boards are easy to clean and do not slip around on the counter!”

Riedel Red Wine Glasses, Set of 8, $140 (Save 6%)

I’m embarrassed to admit that it’s taken me this long to purchase real wine glasses, but better late than never, as they say! Riedel is the best of the best for affordable wine glasses, and while this pack is a bit of a splurge for me, I know they’ll last a lifetime. The pack comes with cabernet and pinot noir glasses that are both dishwasher safe, which is sure to make cleaning up a whole lot easier.

Take the recommendation from Amazon shoppers who call them “absolutely fantastic” wine glasses that are “timeless” and “delicate.” One reviewer said that the glasses “actually make the wine taste better.” They continued, saying, “You will be surprised at the difference they make.”

Save 25% on the Ostrich on Your Back Chair

In the summer, I spend most weekends riding the A train to the Rockaways, posting up with my beloved burrito, a good book, and a beach towel. And while nothing is wrong with that, it’s about time I add a comfortable beach chair into the mix — even if it means schlepping it for an hour and a half. I’ll be grabbing the Ostrich on Your Back Chair, which is complete with a head pillow and face cavity that allows you to lie on your stomach while still being able to breathe. Plus, it has five adjustable positions and a cup holder.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers also rave about the beach chair, with one sharing, “My wife asked for a beach chair she could lay on to tan her back. This chair was perfect for the price and worked flawlessly.” They also added: “I even enjoy the way it works as a backpack.”

Keep reading to check out everything else I’m picking up from Prime Day this year, then head to Amazon yourself to see all the deals happening in real time.

Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up, $22 (Save Up to 55%)

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $38 (Save 37%)

