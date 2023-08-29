I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day

My picks from Dyson, Apple, Le Creuset, and more start at just $25

Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry.
Published on August 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for the best deals all year long. And with Labor Day weekend coming up, I’m pulling out everything I’ve been eyeing to hit purchase on, and finally hitting checkout. 

Even though the big shopping weekend is still a few days away, Amazon has already marked down tons of items in just about every category, including electronics, beauty products, fall fashion essentials, and kitchenware that’s perfect for cozy season. Prices start at just $25 for my picks. These discounts are just as good as what we typically see during Prime Day and Black Friday sales — so make sure to check out quickly while supplies last. 

Continue reading to check out everything I’m buying right now. 

Editor-Loved Labor Day Deals at Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $279 (Save 30%)

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 5 qt.

Amazon

It may still technically be summer, but I’m already thinking ahead to all my favorite fall recipes I’ll be making. This Le Creuset Dutch oven is the perfect vessel to roast chicken thighs and simmer bolognese since the cast iron offers expert heat distribution and retention. It’s ready to use straight out of the box — no seasoning required — and comes with a tight-fitting lid that circulates steam. Plus, it’s available in bright colors that Le Creuset has become known for. 

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Dutch oven a five-star rating, with users calling it “outstanding” and noting that it’s “worth every penny.” One five-star reviewer wrote, “Le Creuset makes cooking a joy and cleanup even more joyous!”

Zesica Smocked Midi Dress, $45 with Coupon

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

I’m in the process of replacing my summer wardrobe with cardigans, long dresses, and boots, and this top-rated midi dress is sure to fit the bill for me. The dress is made from 100 percent rayon, has a pull-on closure, and a smocked elastic waist. The short cap sleeves are playful while the back hey-hole is a cute detail. It comes in 28 colors, like army green and ginger, and it’s available in sizes XS–XXL. 

Over 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating. One user said that while wearing the dress, “Random strangers stopped me to ask where I got the dress.” Another wrote, “Ordered this dress off my wife’s wish list, and she is absolutely in love with it and even had to have me order more for her.”   

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (Save $10)

Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

It’s about time I hop on the AirTag train, especially while they’re just $22 apiece. These AirTags are easy to set up — just tap and connect with your phone or iPad — and you can place them just about anywhere, whether it’s inside a car or onto a key ring. I’m planning on using the handy devices to keep in my checked luggage so I always know where my bags are when traveling. 

It should come as no surprise that the AirTags have picked up over 68,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. Users say the tags “ensure peace of mind” and call them the “ultimate tracking device.” Another user added: “The Apple AirTag 4-Pack has been a game-changer in helping me keep track of my valuable belongings.”

Keep reading to check out everything else I’m purchasing at Amazon during Labor Day weekend. 

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones, $299 (Save 21%)

A person wearing Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 white sitting on couch

Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $749 (Save 25%)

Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip

Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (Save $151)

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Cream, $30 (Save $5)

Amazon LANEIGE Radian-C Cream

Amazon

Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $25 (Save $15)

Amazon Donpapa Womens Slipper Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip On House Slippers

Amazon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (Save $101)

Amazon Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (Save $15)

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

