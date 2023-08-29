Lifestyle I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day My picks from Dyson, Apple, Le Creuset, and more start at just $25 By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for the best deals all year long. And with Labor Day weekend coming up, I’m pulling out everything I’ve been eyeing to hit purchase on, and finally hitting checkout. Even though the big shopping weekend is still a few days away, Amazon has already marked down tons of items in just about every category, including electronics, beauty products, fall fashion essentials, and kitchenware that’s perfect for cozy season. Prices start at just $25 for my picks. These discounts are just as good as what we typically see during Prime Day and Black Friday sales — so make sure to check out quickly while supplies last. Continue reading to check out everything I’m buying right now. Editor-Loved Labor Day Deals at Amazon Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones, $299 (orig. $379) Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $749 (orig. $999) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (orig. $649.99) Laneige Radian-C Cream, $29.75 (orig. $35) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) Zesica Smocked Midi Dress, $45 with coupon (orig. $58.99) Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (orig. $599.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $279.99 (orig. $399.95) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $139.99) Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $279 (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $279 It may still technically be summer, but I’m already thinking ahead to all my favorite fall recipes I’ll be making. This Le Creuset Dutch oven is the perfect vessel to roast chicken thighs and simmer bolognese since the cast iron offers expert heat distribution and retention. It’s ready to use straight out of the box — no seasoning required — and comes with a tight-fitting lid that circulates steam. Plus, it’s available in bright colors that Le Creuset has become known for. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Dutch oven a five-star rating, with users calling it “outstanding” and noting that it’s “worth every penny.” One five-star reviewer wrote, “Le Creuset makes cooking a joy and cleanup even more joyous!” Zesica Smocked Midi Dress, $45 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $45 I’m in the process of replacing my summer wardrobe with cardigans, long dresses, and boots, and this top-rated midi dress is sure to fit the bill for me. The dress is made from 100 percent rayon, has a pull-on closure, and a smocked elastic waist. The short cap sleeves are playful while the back hey-hole is a cute detail. It comes in 28 colors, like army green and ginger, and it’s available in sizes XS–XXL. Over 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating. One user said that while wearing the dress, “Random strangers stopped me to ask where I got the dress.” Another wrote, “Ordered this dress off my wife’s wish list, and she is absolutely in love with it and even had to have me order more for her.” 9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32 Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $89 It’s about time I hop on the AirTag train, especially while they’re just $22 apiece. These AirTags are easy to set up — just tap and connect with your phone or iPad — and you can place them just about anywhere, whether it’s inside a car or onto a key ring. I’m planning on using the handy devices to keep in my checked luggage so I always know where my bags are when traveling. It should come as no surprise that the AirTags have picked up over 68,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. Users say the tags “ensure peace of mind” and call them the “ultimate tracking device.” Another user added: “The Apple AirTag 4-Pack has been a game-changer in helping me keep track of my valuable belongings.” Keep reading to check out everything else I’m purchasing at Amazon during Labor Day weekend. Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones, $299 (Save 21%) Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Buy on Amazon $379 $299 Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $749 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $999 $749 Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (Save $151) Amazon Buy on Amazon $640 $499 Laneige Radian-C Cream, $30 (Save $5) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $25 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $25 Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (Save $101) Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $499 Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $125 