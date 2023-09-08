'Selfless' Amazon Driver Saves Distressed Elderly Man From His Michigan Home During Kitchen Fire

Cedric Figures was delivering a package to a home in Portage on Aug. 18 when he noticed the house was on fire, according to Portage DPS

By Staff Author
Published on September 8, 2023 04:23PM EDT
Amazon Driver Saves Elderly Man From Burning Building
Cedric Figures and a member of the Portage Fire Department. Photo:

Portage MI Dept of Public Safety - Police & Fire

An Amazon driver is being hailed a hero in Michigan for coming to an elderly man’s rescue after noticing his house was on fire, according to local authorities.

Cedric Figures was delivering a package to a home on Currier Drive in Portage on Aug. 18 when he unknowingly came upon the burning building, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Figures first heard an elderly male “yelling for help” before spotting flames coming through the man’s kitchen window, the department said in a news release.

He then reportedly leapt into action and “ran to the residence” with a fire extinguisher he found outside.

Figures used the fire extinguisher to douse the flames before helping the man out of the structure, Portage DPS said.

Engine 1211 reportedly arrived just as the two men were exiting the house, according to Friday’s news release.

First responders were only alerted to the blaze after it “activated the elderly man's fire alarm.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It is unclear if the elderly man was injured during the incident.

Portage DPS praised Figures’ “act of kindness” and thanked him for his “heroic and selfless” actions. “You make the community a better place,” they added.

In the meantime, Figures has shared some wise advice: "Put good energy out and you'll receive the same — but don't do it for something in return.” 

He added, “Just do it because you know it's right and good will come back to you.”

Related Articles
Outer Banks
Connecticut Man Is Third Drowning Death This Week Off North Carolina's Outer Banks Coast
Lara Griffiths, Woman Who Spent $2.2M Jackpot in 8 Years Claims She âSpent It Wiselyâ: âI Had a Great Timeâ
Woman and Ex Split After Spending $2.2M Lottery Jackpot — But She Says, 'I Had a Great Time'
Three generations of students from the same family are pictured on their first day of classes at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Wis. Sisters Are Going to College Alongside Their Mom and Grandma: 'Age Is No Deterrent in Education'
Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger
Search Suspended for Man Who Disappeared from Cruise Ship While Celebrating Dad's 60th Birthday
A Tennessee teen received an honorary high school graduation, so his dying father could attend. Martha and Leon Deane, with sons Ewan, Arron and Leon.
Dying Tenn. Father Gets to Watch Son Graduate High School 2 Years Early: ‘As Proud as I Can Be’
In this screen grab from video, American caver Mark Dickey, 40, talks to camera next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
American Man Stranded in Turkish Cave After Becoming Ill Says He Needs 'a Lot of Help’ as Rescue Begins
Yoga Class Mistaken for 'Mass Killing,' Report Made with 'Best Intentions,' Police Say
Yoga Class Mistaken for 'Mass Killing,' Report Made with 'Best Intentions,' Police Say
golden orb
Mysterious 'Skin-Like' Golden Orb Found at Bottom of Pacific Ocean​​​​ Off Alaska Coastline
Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.
Girl, 7, Finds 'Beautiful' 2.95-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park While Celebrating Her Birthday
Grizzly bear exits Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park
Grizzly Bear That Killed Woman in July Is Euthanized After Breaking Into Montana Home with Cub
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize and Immediately Retires: 'I'm Not Coming Back'
Woman Pulls Paralyzed Dallas Man from Burning Car, Then He Tracked Her Down to Say Thanks
Paralyzed Man Saved from Burning Car by Stranger Gets a Chance to Say Thank You: 'His Angel'
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
larry-connor-tout
73-Year-Old Man Attempting Dangerous Skydiving Record to Honor Vets: 'Run Toward the Challenge' (Exclusive)
Police Looking for Yohanes Kidane, a 22-Year-Old Netflix Employee Who Went Missing After Riding In an Uber;
Body of Missing 22-Year-Old Netflix Engineer Found Near Golden Gate Bridge
The 3rd deepest part of Turkey, which is located in the stone plateau. We are coming to the end of the third day of the operation to save Mark Dickey who was disturbed in the Morca cave.
Rescuers Race to Save American Man Who Fell Ill While Thousands of Feet Deep Inside Turkish Cave