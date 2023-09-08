An Amazon driver is being hailed a hero in Michigan for coming to an elderly man’s rescue after noticing his house was on fire, according to local authorities.

Cedric Figures was delivering a package to a home on Currier Drive in Portage on Aug. 18 when he unknowingly came upon the burning building, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Figures first heard an elderly male “yelling for help” before spotting flames coming through the man’s kitchen window, the department said in a news release.

He then reportedly leapt into action and “ran to the residence” with a fire extinguisher he found outside.

Figures used the fire extinguisher to douse the flames before helping the man out of the structure, Portage DPS said.

Engine 1211 reportedly arrived just as the two men were exiting the house, according to Friday’s news release.

First responders were only alerted to the blaze after it “activated the elderly man's fire alarm.”

It is unclear if the elderly man was injured during the incident.

Portage DPS praised Figures’ “act of kindness” and thanked him for his “heroic and selfless” actions. “You make the community a better place,” they added.

In the meantime, Figures has shared some wise advice: "Put good energy out and you'll receive the same — but don't do it for something in return.”

He added, “Just do it because you know it's right and good will come back to you.”

