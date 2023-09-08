What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This September? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10

Including a Black and Decker vacuum, an Amazon Fire Tablet, and Fruit of the Loom bras

Published on September 8, 2023 06:30AM EDT

As we head into fall, Amazon shoppers are scooping up soft blankets, cute sweaters, and moisturizing under-eye patches.  

Right now, Amazon’s Movers and Shakers charts — hubs for the most in-demand products — are overflowing with deals across home, kitchen, fashion, tech, and beauty categories. Trending items include discounts (up to 50 percent off!) on Fruit of the Loom bralettes, Black and Decker vacuums, Amazon devices, and other customer-favorite items. Below, we pulled together a list of standout finds shoppers are flocking to this month, and prices start at just $10. 

Trending Amazon Deals

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $25 (Save 39%)

Amazon Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Washed Blue 300GSM Luxury Fuzzy Soft Anti-Static Microfiber Bed Blanket

Amazon

Made of durable microfiber, this top-rated blanket is lightweight and machine washable. It’s racked up more than 48,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “comfy and warm” as well as “luxurious.” One shopper raved, “These blankets are super soft and do not shed or pill at all.” Right now, you can grab the queen size blanket while it’s on sale for as little as $25.

Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $34 (Save 33%)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Droves of shoppers are also grabbing the Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum that’s on sale for $34. It has strong suction and a wide mouth that readily sucks up crumbs, dirt, dust, and more small messes. With the included crevice tool, the vacuum can also clean hard-to-reach areas like between couch cushions. Plus, it has a large dustbin that’s translucent, so you know when it’s time to empty it out. Over in the review section, customers rave that it’s “lightweight,” “quiet,” and “powerful.”

Automet Plaid Shacket, $30 (Save 40%)

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

In the fashion category, the Automet Plaid Shacket is a hit with shoppers this fall. As its name implies, the midweight layer is part shirt andpart jacket, making it a good option for transitional weather.The button-down shacket has a collar and two front pockets, as well as ahas a curved hem that hits below the hip, so it pairs well with leggings. You can also style it with jeans, booties, and jewelry. Available in sizes XS to XXL, the shacket comes in 22 plaid colorways.

More than 7,600 customers have given it a perfect rating, calling it a “fall staple” that’s “soft and roomy.” One reviewer shared, “I always receive a lot of compliments when I wear this.” They also wrote: “It's very comfortable.”

Keep scrolling for more of the best trending products at Amazon, then head to the site to see what else shoppers are buying this month. 

FineDine 12-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers, $36 (Save 10%)

Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Container - Newly Innovated Hinged BPA-free Locking lids

Amazon

Hammam Linen 6-Piece Gray Bath Towels, $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon Hammam Linen 6-Piece Grey Bath Towels Set Original Turkish Cotton Soft, Absorbent and Premium Towels Set for Bathroom and Kitchen 2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, 2 Washcloths

Amazon

Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33 with Coupon (Save 44%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Crewneck Batwing Long Sleeve Sweater 2023 Fall Oversized Ribbed Knit Side Slit Pullover Top

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Cotton Bralettes, $13 (Save 7%)

Amazon Fruit of The Loom Women's Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pull Over 3 Pack Sports Bra

Amazon

Célor Golden Under Eye Patches, $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon CÃLOR Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) - Golden Under Eye Mask Amino Acid & Collagen, Under Eye Mask for Face, Dark Circles and Puffiness

Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $190 (Save 17%)

Introducing Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, our most powerful tablet yet, vivid 11" display, octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 14-hour battery life, 64 GB

Amazon

Cgk Twin Bed Sheet Set, $27 with Coupon (Save 38%)

Amazon CGK Unlimited Twin Size Sheet Set - 4 Piece - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft - Deep Pockets - Easy Fit - Breathable & Cooling - Wrinkle Free - Comfy - White Bed Sheets - Twins Sheets - 4 PC

Amazon

