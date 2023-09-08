Lifestyle What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This September? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10 Including a Black and Decker vacuum, an Amazon Fire Tablet, and Fruit of the Loom bras By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez As we head into fall, Amazon shoppers are scooping up soft blankets, cute sweaters, and moisturizing under-eye patches. Right now, Amazon’s Movers and Shakers charts — hubs for the most in-demand products — are overflowing with deals across home, kitchen, fashion, tech, and beauty categories. Trending items include discounts (up to 50 percent off!) on Fruit of the Loom bralettes, Black and Decker vacuums, Amazon devices, and other customer-favorite items. Below, we pulled together a list of standout finds shoppers are flocking to this month, and prices start at just $10. Trending Amazon Deals Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $24.99 (orig. $40.99) Automet Plaid Shacket, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) FineDine 12-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers, $35.96 (orig. $39.99) Hammam Linen 6-Piece Gray Bath Towels, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Fruit of the Loom Cotton Bralettes, $13.36 (orig. $15) Célor Golden Under Eye Patches, $9.99 (orig. $19.97) Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $189.99 (orig. $229.99) Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $33.58 (orig. $49.99) Cgk Twin Bed Sheet Set, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $42.99) The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $25 (Save 39%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $23 Made of durable microfiber, this top-rated blanket is lightweight and machine washable. It’s racked up more than 48,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “comfy and warm” as well as “luxurious.” One shopper raved, “These blankets are super soft and do not shed or pill at all.” Right now, you can grab the queen size blanket while it’s on sale for as little as $25. Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $34 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $34 Droves of shoppers are also grabbing the Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum that’s on sale for $34. It has strong suction and a wide mouth that readily sucks up crumbs, dirt, dust, and more small messes. With the included crevice tool, the vacuum can also clean hard-to-reach areas like between couch cushions. Plus, it has a large dustbin that’s translucent, so you know when it’s time to empty it out. Over in the review section, customers rave that it’s “lightweight,” “quiet,” and “powerful.” Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now Automet Plaid Shacket, $30 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 In the fashion category, the Automet Plaid Shacket is a hit with shoppers this fall. As its name implies, the midweight layer is part shirt andpart jacket, making it a good option for transitional weather.The button-down shacket has a collar and two front pockets, as well as ahas a curved hem that hits below the hip, so it pairs well with leggings. You can also style it with jeans, booties, and jewelry. Available in sizes XS to XXL, the shacket comes in 22 plaid colorways. More than 7,600 customers have given it a perfect rating, calling it a “fall staple” that’s “soft and roomy.” One reviewer shared, “I always receive a lot of compliments when I wear this.” They also wrote: “It's very comfortable.” Keep scrolling for more of the best trending products at Amazon, then head to the site to see what else shoppers are buying this month. FineDine 12-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers, $36 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $36 Hammam Linen 6-Piece Gray Bath Towels, $30 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33 with Coupon (Save 44%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $32 Fruit of the Loom Cotton Bralettes, $13 (Save 7%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $13 Célor Golden Under Eye Patches, $10 (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $10 Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $190 (Save 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $190 Cgk Twin Bed Sheet Set, $27 with Coupon (Save 38%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $27 Do you love a good deal? 