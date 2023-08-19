What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This August? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10

They’re grabbing Crocs, Keurig coffee makers, and smart Fire TVs

By
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on August 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup: Trending Products From Movers and Shakers Charts Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

For the uninitiated, you can actually see what other shoppers are scooping up from Amazon in real time thanks to the Movers and Shakers chart

The ever-updating section features the most popular products of the moment, and it’s always filled with large markdowns in the fashion, home, beauty, and electronics categories. In fact, there are always best-selling items from coveted brands, like Crocs, Keurig, and Insignia — just to name a few. 

Trending Amazon Deals

Unlike other sale sections where you’ll have to sort through thousands of deals, the Movers and Shakers chart gives you the quick and dirty, showcasing only the most sought-after products. You’ll save time and scoop up some seriously good discounts in the process. 

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $160 (Save 47%)

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon

This best-selling smart Fire TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering a super high picture quality. It comes outfitted with the Fire TV platform, giving you access to streaming channels and thousands of TV shows and movies. Measuring in at 43 inches, the TV provides plenty of surface area to watch all your favorite shows. Plus, it comes with stands to keep the TV upright, or it can be mounted directly to the wall. 

The smart TV has picked up thousands of perfect ratings, with users calling it a “portal to spectacular visual experiences.” Another shopper said, “After setting it up, I realized the picture quality was much better than the more expensive TV I replaced.”  

Crocs Unisex-Child Crocband Clogs, $20 (Save 49%) 

Amazon Crocs Unisex-Child Crocband Clogs

Amazon

Outfit your kid with these adorable and comfortable Crocs clogs, which have been marked down to just $21. The trending shoes are made from ethylene vinyl acetate, making them not only comfortable for running around the playground, but also waterproof. Since the shoes are unisex, they can be worn by anyone, and they come in a handful of colors as well as toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes. Plus, the price is the lowest we’ve seen in the last month

Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Crocs a five-star rating, with many noting that they’re “great for active children” and “easy for kids to put on.” Another user added: “My daughter wears these almost every day and loves them.”

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $60 (Save $20)

Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker

 Amazon

Wake up to freshly brewed coffee with the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker. The coffee maker has three cup sizes — 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce options — which can be selected with just the push of a button. The 42-ounce removable water reservoir lets you brew up to four cups of coffee before it needs to be refilled. Plus, a travel mug can fit underneath the spout if you need to take your java on the go. 

It should come as no surprise that it has earned over 11,000 perfect ratings. Users call it a “great space saver” coffee maker and add that it’s a “good size” for a two-person household. One five-star reviewer wrote, “We have owned three different types of this coffee maker, and this one is superior.” 

Keep scrolling to check out what droves of Amazon shoppers are picking up right now. 

Efan Oversized Hoodie, $24 with Coupon 

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Hoodies Sweatshirts Fleece Hooded Pullover Tops Sweaters Casual Comfy Fall Fashion Outfits Clothes 2023

Amazon

Native Deodorant, Pack of 2, $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon Native Deodorant | Natural Deodorant for Women and Men, Aluminum Free with Baking Soda, Probiotics, Coconut Oil and Shea Butter | Coconut & Vanilla - Pack of 2

Amazon

Yotu KN95 Face Masks, $10 with Prime

Amazon YOTU KN95 Face Masks 60 Pcs,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask

Amazon

Zober Velvet Hangers, Pack of 30, $23 (Save 18%)

Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers 30 Pack - Heavy Duty Black Hangers

Amazon

American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (Save 40%)

American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set

Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, $17 (Save 55%)

Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon

Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender, $17 (Save $9)

Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light,Surge Protector, Wall Charger with 5 USB Outlets and 3 USB Ports 1 USB C Outlet

Amazon

