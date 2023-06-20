Lifestyle What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100 Shop water bottles with straws, Ninja blenders, and Coasari air fryers By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 12:05PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland The great thing about shopping at Amazon is that the options are endless — but that can also be overwhelming. If you’re unsure how to find the best products to add to your cart, we’re here to point you in the right direction. Start with Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a helpful hub that refreshes with the top picks shoppers are buying daily. Every category — fashion, beauty, home, tech — has a trending chart, but right now, we’re focused on kitchen essentials. Over the past week, Amazon customers have been scooping up these 10 picks, and it’s easy to see why. Below, shop 10 summer kitchen must-haves that are trending on Amazon, starting at just $4. Trending Amazon Deals KitchenAid Measuring Cups Set of 4, $3.99 (orig. $8.99) OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set, $8.99 Frozip 125 Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags, $12.95 Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw, $14.99 Mercer Culinary M22609 Millennia Chef’s Knife, $23 Meoky 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $25.49 (orig. $29.99) Simple Modern 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $29.99 Meater Wireless Smart Thermometer, $55.96 (orig. $69.95) Cosari Air Fryer, $99.99 Ninja Professional Blender, $99.99 It’s always important to stay hydrated, but especially during the summer when you’re spending more time outside in the heat. Amazon shoppers are preparing for fun in the sun by stocking up on water bottles with straws. Three water bottles with straws (two of which have helpful handles!) were trending on Amazon last week, so snag one and watch your water consumption soar. This $15 water bottle has earned the seal of approval from more than 47,000 Amazon shoppers who claim it “keeps drinks cool on hot days” and that ice surprisingly stays frozen inside for “days.” Choose between 19 bright colors including solids and two-tone options. Amazon Buy It! Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw, $14.99; amazon.com If you prefer water bottles with handles, Amazon customers are pointing you toward two options: this sleek-looking tumbler and this stainless steel ombré version. The latter has double vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for 34 hours. On the other hand, over 6,000 buyers have given this Simple Modern water bottle a five-star rating, and one reviewer deemed it the “pinnacle of hydration technology,” claiming that the design is “both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.” Amazon Buy It! Simple Modern 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $29.99; amazon.com Hilary Duff Left the Gym with the Owala Water Bottle That Shoppers Call a ‘Holy Grail of Hydration’ If you’re looking to add smoothies to your drink lineup this summer, you’re on the same page as Amazon shoppers, who are loving this Ninja blender. Whip up green juices, fruit smoothies, milkshakes, or frozen cocktails in this top-rated Ninja blender more than 3,700 customers give two thumbs up. Amazon Buy It! Ninja Professional Blender, $99.99; amazon.com Make some frozen treats for the kids with these popsicle bags that over 12,000 users call “mess-free” and “very easy to fill and freeze.” Your homemade popsicles will be the hit of the pool party this summer — and you can make some boozy versions for the adults, too. Amazon Buy It! Frozip 125 Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags, $12.95; amazon.com It’s grilling season, which means burgers, steaks, and ribs are in order. Make sure your meat is juicy and cooked to perfection with this smart meat thermometer that can be connected through an app to your phone, which is on sale for $56 right now. Over 6,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with reviewers noting how simple the app is to use. Amazon Buy It! Meater Wireless Smart Thermometer, $55.96 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com The 10 Best Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Take a cue from savvy Amazon shoppers and check out more of the kitchen essentials they’re adding to their carts below. Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid Measuring Cups Set of 4, $3.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set, $8.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mercer Culinary M22609 Millennia Chef’s Knife, $23; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Meoky 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cosari Air Fryer, $99.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 