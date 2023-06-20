What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100

The great thing about shopping at Amazon is that the options are endless — but that can also be overwhelming. If you’re unsure how to find the best products to add to your cart, we’re here to point you in the right direction.

Start with Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a helpful hub that refreshes with the top picks shoppers are buying daily. Every category — fashion, beauty, home, tech — has a trending chart, but right now, we’re focused on kitchen essentials. Over the past week, Amazon customers have been scooping up these 10 picks, and it’s easy to see why.

Below, shop 10 summer kitchen must-haves that are trending on Amazon, starting at just $4.

Trending Amazon Deals

It’s always important to stay hydrated, but especially during the summer when you’re spending more time outside in the heat. Amazon shoppers are preparing for fun in the sun by stocking up on water bottles with straws. Three water bottles with straws (two of which have helpful handles!) were trending on Amazon last week, so snag one and watch your water consumption soar.

This $15 water bottle has earned the seal of approval from more than 47,000 Amazon shoppers who claim it “keeps drinks cool on hot days” and that ice surprisingly stays frozen inside for “days.” Choose between 19 bright colors including solids and two-tone options.

Amazon HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw, $14.99; amazon.com

If you prefer water bottles with handles, Amazon customers are pointing you toward two options: this sleek-looking tumbler and this stainless steel ombré version. The latter has double vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for 34 hours. On the other hand, over 6,000 buyers have given this Simple Modern water bottle a five-star rating, and one reviewer deemed it the “pinnacle of hydration technology,” claiming that the design is “both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.”

Amazon Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

Buy It! Simple Modern 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $29.99; amazon.com

If you’re looking to add smoothies to your drink lineup this summer, you’re on the same page as Amazon shoppers, who are loving this Ninja blender. Whip up green juices, fruit smoothies, milkshakes, or frozen cocktails in this top-rated Ninja blender more than 3,700 customers give two thumbs up.

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

Amazon

Buy It! Ninja Professional Blender, $99.99; amazon.com

Make some frozen treats for the kids with these popsicle bags that over 12,000 users call “mess-free” and “very easy to fill and freeze.” Your homemade popsicles will be the hit of the pool party this summer — and you can make some boozy versions for the adults, too.

Amazon Frozip 125 Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags

Amazon

Buy It! Frozip 125 Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags, $12.95; amazon.com

It’s grilling season, which means burgers, steaks, and ribs are in order. Make sure your meat is juicy and cooked to perfection with this smart meat thermometer that can be connected through an app to your phone, which is on sale for $56 right now. Over 6,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with reviewers noting how simple the app is to use.

Amazon Original MEATER: Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Buy It! Meater Wireless Smart Thermometer, $55.96 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Take a cue from savvy Amazon shoppers and check out more of the kitchen essentials they’re adding to their carts below.

Amazon KitchenAid Measuring Cups

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Measuring Cups Set of 4, $3.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Amazon OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set

Amazon

Buy It! OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set, $8.99; amazon.com

Amazon Mercer Culinary M22609 Millennia Black Handle

Amazon

Buy It! Mercer Culinary M22609 Millennia Chef’s Knife, $23; amazon.com

Amazon Meoky 40oz Tumbler

Amazon

Buy It! Meoky 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon COSORI Air Fryer 4 Qt

Amazon

Buy It! Cosari Air Fryer, $99.99; amazon.com

