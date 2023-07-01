100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend

Fourth of July weekend is finally here, which means everyone is scarfing down hamburgers and soaking up that sweet summer sun. And while the warm weather may have you spending as much time sun tanning by the pool or playing games out at the beach, you deserve a bit of online shopping — especially when there are so many deals happening at Amazon right now.

That’s right: Amazon dropped new deals in every category to celebrate Independence Day. You’ll be able to snag discounts on nearly everything you could think of, including Dyson vacuum cleaners, Beats headphones, Calvin Klein bras, and Vitamix blenders, and that’s just the tip. Deals are up to 77 percent off this weekend, with prices starting at just $7.



Amazon

Best Overall Deals

Not sure where to start your shopping expedition? We’ve made it easy by plucking out the top 10 products you’re not going to want to miss out on. Don’t overlook the beloved Apple AirPods Pro, which are just $200 right now. They’ve picked up over 26,000 perfect ratings from reviewers who call them the “best bud on the market” and note their “unmatched audio quality.” Plus, you can snap up an all new smart Fire TV while it’s 43 percent off; the device will let you access thousands of shows and movies with the help of Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale this weekend. Need your treasures as soon as possible, but don’t have an Amazon Prime account? You can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, which unlocks tons of perks like two-day shipping, member-only deals during Prime Day, and grocery delivery.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Cleaning the house is certainly not everyone’s favorite, but it is a necessity. Finding the right tool makes a huge difference, and there are plenty of great options on sale this weekend that are sure to change up your cleaning game. Scoop up a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner for just $80; the upright device can be used on both high-pile carpets and hard surfaces and can be easily maneuvered into hard-to-reach corners. Then, look to the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that’s just $250. It will allow you to sit back and relax while it picks up all the dirt around the house.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home department, you’ll find everything from steam mops to air purifiers, as well as seasonal must-haves like air conditioner units and beach towels. For instance, you’re not going to want to miss out on a $50 tower fan that cools down a room quickly and has a wide oscillation. Or, if you’ve been on the hunt for bedding essentials, consider this $30 mattress topper and these $22 plush pillows that have received five stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers.

RELATED: This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Outfit your kitchen with all your favorite brands, including SodaStream, Instant Pot, All-Clad, and Lodge — at a serious discount. The always beloved Lodge cast iron skillet is just $20 right now, and it’s the perfect vessel to sear hunks of meat or fry eggs. Or, if you’re in the market for a powerful device that can blend, chop, blitz, and puree, you’ll want to grab a Vitamix 5200 Blender, since it rarely goes on sale.

Amazon

Best Apple Deals

Head on over to the Apple store, since it’s currently teeming with markdowns on watches, laptops, headphones, and tablets. Multiple AirPods have been discounted, including the third-generation, second-generation, and over-the-ear Max versions. If it’s a new iPad you’re after, you’ll have your pick, since the Apple iPad Mini and Apple iPad (10th Generation) are both on sale today.

Amazon

Best Electronics and Tech Deals

Over in the electronics department, you’ll find a slew of discounts on customer-loved brands, like Ring, Samsung, Sony, and Beats. Start by grabbing a Toshiba smart TV that’s equipped with the Amazon Fire TV platform, so you’ll have easy access to all your favorite shows and movies. Speaking of Amazon products, you can browse a slew of popular devices, including a Luna Wireless Controller that’s been discounted to just $40.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

A host of beauty products and devices have massive markdowns right now. The top-rated Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer is just $20, while this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is affordably priced at $40. It should come as no surprise that it’s a best-seller in its category, with one shopper explaining that it provides a “more thorough clean than regular toothbrushes.”

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

All your favorite brands are heavily marked down at Amazon this weekend, including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Nike, Puma, and Spanx. You can shop these popular Adidas running sneakers while they’re as little as $45, along with a comfortable Puma sports bra, which is a steal at just $9 apiece. Plus, don’t overlook these Spanx leggings that are super flattering and comfortable, and, according to one shopper, they are the “only leggings” they wear.

Amazon

Best Under $25 Deals

Looking to do some shopping, but don’t want to spend a decent chunk of change? Amazon is always teeming with deals under $25 in just about every category. Right now, you can snap up a customer-loved pet hair remover for just $20, a summer-ready swimsuit for as little as $12, and a Sonic electric toothbrush for only $17. Plus, this lunch bag is just $8 and super compact, so you can carry it into the office.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $250 (Save $25)

Amazon

Michael Kors Sheila Small Non-Leather Vegan Satchel, $115 (Save 16%)

Amazon

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, $100 (Save $20)

Amazon

Apple AirTag Four-Pack, $90 (Save $9)

Amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $679 (Save $271)

Amazon

Glamburg Peshtemal Turkish Towels, $32 (Sace 30%)

Amazon

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $110 (Save $109)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

