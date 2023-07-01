Lifestyle 100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend Prices are as little as $7, and discounts are up to 77 percent off By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Deals Best Vacuum Deals Best Home Deals Best Kitchen Deals Best Apple Deals Best Electronics and Tech Deals Best Beauty Deals Best Fashion Deals Best Under $25 Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Fourth of July weekend is finally here, which means everyone is scarfing down hamburgers and soaking up that sweet summer sun. And while the warm weather may have you spending as much time sun tanning by the pool or playing games out at the beach, you deserve a bit of online shopping — especially when there are so many deals happening at Amazon right now. That’s right: Amazon dropped new deals in every category to celebrate Independence Day. You’ll be able to snag discounts on nearly everything you could think of, including Dyson vacuum cleaners, Beats headphones, Calvin Klein bras, and Vitamix blenders, and that’s just the tip. Deals are up to 77 percent off this weekend, with prices starting at just $7. Amazon Best Overall Deals Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (orig. $249) Rare Discount: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (orig. $469.99) 40% Off: iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $349.99) Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Set, $129.95 (orig. $345) Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $31.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95) Apple Watch Series 8, $319 (orig. $399) Aroeve Air Purifier, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (orig. $199.95) Insignia All-New 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 1 Liter, $76.80 with coupon (orig. $96) Not sure where to start your shopping expedition? We’ve made it easy by plucking out the top 10 products you’re not going to want to miss out on. Don’t overlook the beloved Apple AirPods Pro, which are just $200 right now. They’ve picked up over 26,000 perfect ratings from reviewers who call them the “best bud on the market” and note their “unmatched audio quality.” Plus, you can snap up an all new smart Fire TV while it’s 43 percent off; the device will let you access thousands of shows and movies with the help of Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale this weekend. Need your treasures as soon as possible, but don’t have an Amazon Prime account? You can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, which unlocks tons of perks like two-day shipping, member-only deals during Prime Day, and grocery delivery. Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Cleaning the house is certainly not everyone’s favorite, but it is a necessity. Finding the right tool makes a huge difference, and there are plenty of great options on sale this weekend that are sure to change up your cleaning game. Scoop up a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner for just $80; the upright device can be used on both high-pile carpets and hard surfaces and can be easily maneuvered into hard-to-reach corners. Then, look to the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that’s just $250. It will allow you to sit back and relax while it picks up all the dirt around the house. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $175.95 (orig. $199.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274.99) Dirt Devil Endura Max Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.89 (orig. $89.99) Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $109.99) Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $678.99 (orig. $949.99) iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (orig. $249.99) Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $44.87 (orig. $49.99) Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $50.39 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Shark Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $156.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Amazon Best Home Deals In the home department, you’ll find everything from steam mops to air purifiers, as well as seasonal must-haves like air conditioner units and beach towels. For instance, you’re not going to want to miss out on a $50 tower fan that cools down a room quickly and has a wide oscillation. Or, if you’ve been on the hunt for bedding essentials, consider this $30 mattress topper and these $22 plush pillows that have received five stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers. Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, $47.70 with Prime (orig. $62.99) Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow, $63.34 (orig. $89) Whirlpool Window-Mounted Air Conditioner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $15.79 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan, $329.99 (orig. $469.99) Bissell All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $129.99 (orig. $185.39) Antarctic Star Tower Fan, $49.49 (orig. $61.99) Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, $22.14 with coupon (orig. $36.99) Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $99 (orig. $250) Glamburg Peshtemal Turkish Towels, $32.18 (orig. $45.99) Homemate Mattress Topper, $30 with coupon (orig. $79.99) RELATED: This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Outfit your kitchen with all your favorite brands, including SodaStream, Instant Pot, All-Clad, and Lodge — at a serious discount. The always beloved Lodge cast iron skillet is just $20 right now, and it’s the perfect vessel to sear hunks of meat or fry eggs. Or, if you’re in the market for a powerful device that can blend, chop, blitz, and puree, you’ll want to grab a Vitamix 5200 Blender, since it rarely goes on sale. SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99 with invite (orig. $159.99) Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer, $50.20 (orig. $59.99) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $109.98) Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, $99.95 (orig. $119.95) Henckels Classic Razor Sharp 8-Inch Chef Knife, $69.01 (orig. $116) Aroma Housewares 1-Quart Rice Cooker, $21.75 (orig. $24.99) Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave Oven, $87.57 (orig. $105.99) Ravndox Square Wine Glasses, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Oster 2-Slice Toaster, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $524.13 (orig. $549.99) Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler, $35 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Best Apple Deals Head on over to the Apple store, since it’s currently teeming with markdowns on watches, laptops, headphones, and tablets. Multiple AirPods have been discounted, including the third-generation, second-generation, and over-the-ear Max versions. If it’s a new iPad you’re after, you’ll have your pick, since the Apple iPad Mini and Apple iPad (10th Generation) are both on sale today. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (orig. $169) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $479.99 (orig. $549) Apple 2021 TV HD, $94.50 (orig. $149) Apple Lightning to USB Cable, $16.48 (orig. $19) Apple Pencil (Second Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Apple iPad Mini, $469 (orig. $499) Apple AirTag Four-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99) Apple Macbook Air Laptop (2020 M1 Chip), $799.99 (orig. $999) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $419 (orig. $449) Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29) Amazon Best Electronics and Tech Deals Over in the electronics department, you’ll find a slew of discounts on customer-loved brands, like Ring, Samsung, Sony, and Beats. Start by grabbing a Toshiba smart TV that’s equipped with the Amazon Fire TV platform, so you’ll have easy access to all your favorite shows and movies. Speaking of Amazon products, you can browse a slew of popular devices, including a Luna Wireless Controller that’s been discounted to just $40. Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD 32-Inch Smart Television, $129.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99) Toshiba C350 4K UHD Fire TV 43-Inch Smart Television, $209.99 with coupon (orig. $329.99) Echo Auto, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $159.99) Amazon Luna Wireless Controller, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $289.99 (orig. $389.99) Sceptre 24-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor, $99.97 (orig. $119.97) Echo Buds, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $299 (orig. $359.99) JBL Tune Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $98 (orig. $129.99) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $189.99 (orig. $249.95) Amazon Best Beauty Deals A host of beauty products and devices have massive markdowns right now. The top-rated Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer is just $20, while this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is affordably priced at $40. It should come as no surprise that it’s a best-seller in its category, with one shopper explaining that it provides a “more thorough clean than regular toothbrushes.” Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Jewhiteny 45-Piece Gel Nail Polish Kit, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $7.99 (orig. $11.99) Burt’s Bees Gentle Night Moisturizer, $11.57 (orig. $14.99) CeraVe Retinol Serum, $19.15 (orig. $21.99) Aopvui At-Home IPL Hair Removal, $69.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $109.50 with invite (orig. $219) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $39.96 (orig. $49.96) Revlon Lipstick, $6.48 (orig. $9.99) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for Waterproof Makeup, $8.97 (orig. $11.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals All your favorite brands are heavily marked down at Amazon this weekend, including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Nike, Puma, and Spanx. You can shop these popular Adidas running sneakers while they’re as little as $45, along with a comfortable Puma sports bra, which is a steal at just $9 apiece. Plus, don’t overlook these Spanx leggings that are super flattering and comfortable, and, according to one shopper, they are the “only leggings” they wear. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette, $21 (orig. $30) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $45 (orig. $75) Nike Pro ⅞ Length Tights, $59.99 (orig. $65) MakeMeChic Summer Boho Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99) Spanx Seamless Leggings, $57–$61 (orig. $68) Michael Kors Sheila Small Non-Leather Vegan Satchel, $115 (orig. $129.99) Hanes Ankle Soft Moisture-Wicking Socks, $10.97 (orig. $12) Weweya Sandals, $21.24 (orig. $39.99) Puma Sports Bra, 3-Pack, $25.85–$26.60 (orig. $32.50–$35.55) Tempt Me Two-Piece Scoop Neck Bikini, $34.99 (orig. $40.99) Ekouaer Short Sarong Beach Wrap, $12.99 (orig. $16.99) Amazon Is Filled with Swimsuits of Every Style on Sale for Under $50 Amazon Best Under $25 Deals Looking to do some shopping, but don’t want to spend a decent chunk of change? Amazon is always teeming with deals under $25 in just about every category. Right now, you can snap up a customer-loved pet hair remover for just $20, a summer-ready swimsuit for as little as $12, and a Sonic electric toothbrush for only $17. Plus, this lunch bag is just $8 and super compact, so you can carry it into the office. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $31.95) Qinlianf Wall Charger, $11.98 (orig. $19.98) Athmile Two-Piece Swimsuit, $11.99 (orig. $27.99) Mlvoc Travel Pillow, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Furtalk Sun Visor, $19.99 (orig. $25.99) Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Bumble Kitchen Hand Towels, $19.54 (orig. $30.99) Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder, $11.89 (orig. $19.99) Beskar USB Clip-On Fan, $12.99 (orig. $24.99) Gembera Sleeveless Racerback Fitted Tank Top, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Kubya Lunch Bag, $7.65 (orig. $8.98) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $250 (Save $25) Amazon Buy on Amazon $275 $250 Michael Kors Sheila Small Non-Leather Vegan Satchel, $115 (Save 16%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $115 Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, $100 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $100 Apple AirTag Four-Pack, $90 (Save $9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $90 Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $679 (Save $271) Amazon Buy on Amazon $950 $679 Glamburg Peshtemal Turkish Towels, $32 (Sace 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $33 Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $110 (Save $109) Amazon Buy on Amazon $219 $110 Do you love a good deal? 