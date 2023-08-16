35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6

Including cordless vacuums, cooling bedding, and multifunctional furniture with thousands of perfect ratings

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on August 16, 2023

From accessories “loved” by Oprah to quality cleaning tools, there’s not much you can’t find at Amazon. At the virtual one-stop shopping center, you’re sure to find plenty of deals, especially as the last unofficial three-day weekend of summer is quickly approaching. And Amazon Labor Day sales are already underway. 

Among the thousands of deals available on Amazon there are so many customer-loved home and kitchen products. The under-the-radar curated section is a what's-what of popular items across the site that have an average rating of at least four stars and plenty of overwhelmingly positive reviews from shoppers. 

Below, we've rounded up 35 of the best customer-loved home and kitchen items that are on sale at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $6. 

Amazon Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table

Best Customer-Loved Deals at Amazon

If you’re looking to spruce up your living room, grab this minimalist end table while it's on sale for a whopping 72 percent off. It also has two shelves, which makes it perfect for those with limited space. Or if you are a hot sleeper looking for a good night’s sleep, consider this set of cooling pillows, which is $39 less right now. They’re made from sweat-absorbent cotton fabric and filled with polyester microfiber, making them ideal for high-temperature nights. 

Amazon Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned home cook, having cast iron cookware is essential. With Lodge’s 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, you can whip up all different types of meals: It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and broil.

Many of the Lodge’s trusted and popular products have received high praise from shoppers, and this one is no exception: It sits near the top of Amazon’s best-selling skillets list, and more than 85,000 customers have given it a perfect rating. Reviewers rave about how durable the pan is, and how it cooks their food evenly.  

Other notable kitchen must-haves that are marked down include a nine-speed immersion blender from Muller that is 44 percent off, which shoppers say is “super powerful” and “great for making smoothies,” and a now-$18 food shopper with more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have called it a “chopping sensation.”

Amazon Nestl White Duvet Cover Queen Size - Soft Double Brushed

Bedding and Bath Deals at Amazon

Nothing beats snuggling up under some comfy covers at the end of a long day. This down alternative comforter is made from 100 percent microfiber, and it's quilted to keep the filling distributed evenly, so it won't clump up or shift in the middle of the night.

“I love this duvet because it’s heavy but not hot if that makes sense. Great for sweaty sleepers like me,” one shopper wrote, with another added that it’s “like sleeping with a cloud!”

If you’re in the market for some new bath and hand towels, a set of 12 made from 100 percent cotton is going for just $17, a true steal.

Amazon Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table,

Furniture Deals at Amazon

Looking for new furniture? There are hundreds of great pieces on sale at Amazon. For those who need more storage space for small bedroom items, this two-drawer nightstand is a great deal marked down by 40 percent. It’s wide enough to hold a lamp and a few books, yet small enough to fit into most tight spaces.

If adding a bit of organization is what you need, these wooden floating shelves will add a touch of personalization to any blank walls in your home. You can use them in the living room or bedroom to display books, knick-knacks, and picture frames. 

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Vacuum Deals at Amazon

Customer-loved vacuums are also on sale like this cordless stick vacuum that’s an impressive $110 off. If you’re in the market for a more traditional machine instead, don’t miss out on this upright device from Shark that has earned more than 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. 

One Amazon customer shared that for the last 18 years, they have only cleaned their floors with Shark vacuums. They wrote, “Shark vacuums are the best…The suction is excellent, and the lift away feature makes cleaning stairs a breeze.” 

Check out more customer-loved home items that are on sale below, and head to Amazon's customer most-loved section to see even more must-have deals before Labor Day weekend officially starts.

The Original Gorilla Grip Cutting Board, Set of 3, $19 (Save 53%)

Amazon The Original Gorilla Grip Oversized

Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid, $19 (Save 30%)

Amazon Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin

Hyleory Queen Mattress Pad, $29 with coupon (Save 29%)

Amazon HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad

iWoly Cordless Vacuum, $75 with coupon (Save 25%)

Amazon iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Ninja 4-Quart Air fryer, $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates,

