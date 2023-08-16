Lifestyle Home 35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6 Including cordless vacuums, cooling bedding, and multifunctional furniture with thousands of perfect ratings By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 06:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Customer-Loved Deals at Amazon Kitchen Deals at Amazon Bedding and Bath Deals at Amazon Furniture Deals at Amazon Vacuum Deals at Amazon We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People From accessories “loved” by Oprah to quality cleaning tools, there’s not much you can’t find at Amazon. At the virtual one-stop shopping center, you’re sure to find plenty of deals, especially as the last unofficial three-day weekend of summer is quickly approaching. And Amazon Labor Day sales are already underway. Among the thousands of deals available on Amazon there are so many customer-loved home and kitchen products. The under-the-radar curated section is a what's-what of popular items across the site that have an average rating of at least four stars and plenty of overwhelmingly positive reviews from shoppers. Below, we've rounded up 35 of the best customer-loved home and kitchen items that are on sale at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $6. Amazon Best Customer-Loved Deals at Amazon Pygrad Meat Chopper, $5.99 (orig. $14.99) Ovente 1.5 Liter Electric Kettle, $14.99 (orig. $32.99) Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $27.68 (orig. $65) Furinno 3-Tier End Table, $13.82 (orig. $49.99) Montvoo Bath Rug in Gray, $13.78 (orig. $29.99) Sleep Restoration Queen Cooling Pillows, Set of 2, $20.81 with coupon (orig. $59.99) If you’re looking to spruce up your living room, grab this minimalist end table while it's on sale for a whopping 72 percent off. It also has two shelves, which makes it perfect for those with limited space. Or if you are a hot sleeper looking for a good night’s sleep, consider this set of cooling pillows, which is $39 less right now. They’re made from sweat-absorbent cotton fabric and filled with polyester microfiber, making them ideal for high-temperature nights. The 12 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Kitchen Deals at Amazon Senbowe 13-in-1 Food Chopper, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) The Original Gorilla Grip Cutting Board, Set of 3, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Vtopsmart 24-Piece Food Storage Containers, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $53.13) Mueller Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion Blender, $19.75 (orig. $34.97) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks, 4 Pack, $27.99 (orig. $46.99) maybe switch Kamenstein 16 Jar Revolving Spice Rack, $24.83 (orig. $54.99) Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid, $18.87 (orig. $26.95) Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned home cook, having cast iron cookware is essential. With Lodge’s 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, you can whip up all different types of meals: It replaces eight pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and broil. Many of the Lodge’s trusted and popular products have received high praise from shoppers, and this one is no exception: It sits near the top of Amazon’s best-selling skillets list, and more than 85,000 customers have given it a perfect rating. Reviewers rave about how durable the pan is, and how it cooks their food evenly. Other notable kitchen must-haves that are marked down include a nine-speed immersion blender from Muller that is 44 percent off, which shoppers say is “super powerful” and “great for making smoothies,” and a now-$18 food shopper with more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have called it a “chopping sensation.” Amazon Bedding and Bath Deals at Amazon Amazon Basics Cotton Hand Towels, 12-Pack, $17.40 (orig. $23.86) Nestl Queen Duvet 3-Piece Cover Set in White, $26.49 (orig. $39.99) Moforoco Shower Caddy, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases in Gray, $10.19 (orig. $22.99) Bedsure Queen Comforter in White, $26.88 (orig. $41.99) Toonow Microfiber Throw Blanket in White, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) Hyleory Queen Mattress Pad, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $40.99) Nothing beats snuggling up under some comfy covers at the end of a long day. This down alternative comforter is made from 100 percent microfiber, and it's quilted to keep the filling distributed evenly, so it won't clump up or shift in the middle of the night.“I love this duvet because it’s heavy but not hot if that makes sense. Great for sweaty sleepers like me,” one shopper wrote, with another added that it’s “like sleeping with a cloud!” If you’re in the market for some new bath and hand towels, a set of 12 made from 100 percent cotton is going for just $17, a true steal. The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Furniture Deals at Amazon Pipishell Coat Rack, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Amazon Basics Computer Chair in Black, $49.99 (orig. $89.34) Wlive 2-Drawer Nightstand, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Ygeomer Floating Shelves in Carbonized Black, $19.54 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $44.74 (orig. $104.99) Nicehill 5-Drawer Dresser, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Looking for new furniture? There are hundreds of great pieces on sale at Amazon. For those who need more storage space for small bedroom items, this two-drawer nightstand is a great deal marked down by 40 percent. It’s wide enough to hold a lamp and a few books, yet small enough to fit into most tight spaces. If adding a bit of organization is what you need, these wooden floating shelves will add a touch of personalization to any blank walls in your home. You can use them in the living room or bedroom to display books, knick-knacks, and picture frames. Amazon Vacuum Deals at Amazon Eufy by Anker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Buture Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99) Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum, $169.89 (orig. $236.89) Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $249.99) Voweek Cordless Vacuum, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99) Black + Decker Cordless Handheld, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) iWoly Cordless Vacuum, 74.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Customer-loved vacuums are also on sale like this cordless stick vacuum that’s an impressive $110 off. If you’re in the market for a more traditional machine instead, don’t miss out on this upright device from Shark that has earned more than 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One Amazon customer shared that for the last 18 years, they have only cleaned their floors with Shark vacuums. They wrote, “Shark vacuums are the best…The suction is excellent, and the lift away feature makes cleaning stairs a breeze.” Check out more customer-loved home items that are on sale below, and head to Amazon's customer most-loved section to see even more must-have deals before Labor Day weekend officially starts. The Original Gorilla Grip Cutting Board, Set of 3, $19 (Save 53%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $19 Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid, $19 (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $19 Hyleory Queen Mattress Pad, $29 with coupon (Save 29%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $29 iWoly Cordless Vacuum, $75 with coupon (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $75 Ninja 4-Quart Air fryer, $100 (Save 23%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $100 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12 Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less