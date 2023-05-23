Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop

Cooling sheets, cast iron skillets, end tables, and more start at just $7

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Customer-Loved Home Products Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Memorial Day sales are here and we’re starting to see tons of markdowns at Amazon. If you’re not sure where to start shopping, turn to the retailer’s under-the-radar customer’s most-loved section. The curated section is basically a what's-what of popular items across the site that have an average rating of at least four stars and plenty of overwhelmingly positive reviews. 

Below, we rounded up our top under-$25 home and kitchen picks that can help organize and refresh your home and save you time in the kitchen.

Shop Customer Most-Loved Home and Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Consider this salad spinner that quickly repels water and grit. With its 5-liter capacity, the device has more than enough room to dry enough vegetables for your family, whether it's spinach, romaine, cabbage, or any other leafy green. You can also wash everything from herbs and fruit to bulky vegetables, and the plastic container doubles as a stylish serving bowl. Plus, it’s racked up over 10,800 five-star ratings, so it’s been vetted by tons of shoppers. 

MUELLER Large 5L Salad Spinner

Amazon

Buy It! Mueller Large 5-Liter Salad Spinner, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Combat overheating at night with this four-piece cooling sheet set that's soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that stretch up to 16 inches. There are five colors to choose from, including classic white, light gray, and navy blue. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen size in light gray for only $14.

Thousands of customers have raved about the sheets with many saying they are “durable” and “lightweight.” One satisfied customer wrote, “I love my new sheets. They are so soft and they keep you cool when it's hot and warm when it's cold!”

DERBELL Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Buy It! Derbell 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set in Light Gray, $13.98 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking to add a bit of organization to a room, you’ll want to check out these now-$17 Upsimples Home floating shelves. Each shelf is made out of wood for a rustic look. They come as a set of five in white, black, or brown, and have earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. You’ll also love that each one has a lipped edge to keep items in place. Reviewers have praised them for being “easy to assemble” and “sturdy,” with one stating that the shelves “added a more homey feeling” to their small apartment.

Upsimples Home Floating Shelves

Amazon

Buy It! Upsimples Home Floating Shelves in Brown, Set of 5, $16.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Another easy way to perk up a living room or bedroom? Get pillow covers to refresh old throw pillows, and Amazon shoppers are loving this budget-friendly velvet option from Lalaloom. The two-piece set is backed by thousands of users who praise their durability, soft feel, and overall value. Owners call them a "great staple" for their living rooms and "good-looking covers for a great price." Plus, they come in 21 colors and are up to a whopping 70 percent off right now!  

lalaLOOM Velvet Throw Pillow Cases

Amazon


Buy It! Lalaloom Velvet Throw Pillow Cases in Brown, Set of 2, $7.15 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

There are so many great finds on sale at Amazon in advance of Memorial Day. Keep scrolling for more of the best deals on customer-approved home and kitchen products.

Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in French Oak Gray/Black, $23.40 (orig. $44.02); amazon.com

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

Storeganize 14pc Airtight Food Storage Containers With Lids

Amazon

Buy It! Storeganize Food Storage Containers, 14-Piece Set, $22.95 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw 4pcs Set

Amazon

Buy It! Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids, $19.99 (orig. $28.79); amazon.com

kitchen-gizmo-snap-n-strain-pot-strainer

Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pot Strainer, $15.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

ZICOTO Farmhouse Style Hanging Spice Racks

Amazon

Buy It! Zicoto Farmhouse Style Hanging Spice Racks, $19.99 (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Patio Furniture Deals Go Up to 65% Off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price
Related Articles
Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Patio Furniture Deals Go Up to 65% Off
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
Gopoony Mattress Protector
Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights
These Popular Outdoor String Lights Have 'Transformed' Patios and Backyards, and They're on Sale
Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
JENNIFER GARNER GARDEN LIGHT TOUT
Jennifer Garner's $300 LED Lamp for Gardening in the Dark Is So Elegant — and This Amazon Lookalike Is Just $42
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals ($10 Super Discounts) Tout
The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend
Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon
Voweek Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Makes Cleaning Easier’ — and It’s on Sale for 56% Off at Amazon
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30
Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner
The ‘Suction Power Is Impressive’ on This Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop, and It’s on Sale for Under $200
Best Bedroom Furniture Under $100 Tout
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Bedroom Furniture — and These Are the Best Pieces Under $100
Tabitha Brown for Target Collection Tout
Tabitha Brown's New Target Collection Is All About Outdoor Entertaining — and the Best Finds Start at $3
Amazon Hardtop Gazebo Tout
This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon