Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop

Memorial Day sales are here and we’re starting to see tons of markdowns at Amazon. If you’re not sure where to start shopping, turn to the retailer’s under-the-radar customer’s most-loved section. The curated section is basically a what's-what of popular items across the site that have an average rating of at least four stars and plenty of overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Below, we rounded up our top under-$25 home and kitchen picks that can help organize and refresh your home and save you time in the kitchen.

Shop Customer Most-Loved Home and Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Consider this salad spinner that quickly repels water and grit. With its 5-liter capacity, the device has more than enough room to dry enough vegetables for your family, whether it's spinach, romaine, cabbage, or any other leafy green. You can also wash everything from herbs and fruit to bulky vegetables, and the plastic container doubles as a stylish serving bowl. Plus, it’s racked up over 10,800 five-star ratings, so it’s been vetted by tons of shoppers.

Amazon

Buy It! Mueller Large 5-Liter Salad Spinner, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Combat overheating at night with this four-piece cooling sheet set that's soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that stretch up to 16 inches. There are five colors to choose from, including classic white, light gray, and navy blue. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen size in light gray for only $14.

Thousands of customers have raved about the sheets with many saying they are “durable” and “lightweight.” One satisfied customer wrote, “I love my new sheets. They are so soft and they keep you cool when it's hot and warm when it's cold!”

Amazon

Buy It! Derbell 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set in Light Gray, $13.98 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking to add a bit of organization to a room, you’ll want to check out these now-$17 Upsimples Home floating shelves. Each shelf is made out of wood for a rustic look. They come as a set of five in white, black, or brown, and have earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. You’ll also love that each one has a lipped edge to keep items in place. Reviewers have praised them for being “easy to assemble” and “sturdy,” with one stating that the shelves “added a more homey feeling” to their small apartment.

Amazon

Buy It! Upsimples Home Floating Shelves in Brown, Set of 5, $16.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Another easy way to perk up a living room or bedroom? Get pillow covers to refresh old throw pillows, and Amazon shoppers are loving this budget-friendly velvet option from Lalaloom. The two-piece set is backed by thousands of users who praise their durability, soft feel, and overall value. Owners call them a "great staple" for their living rooms and "good-looking covers for a great price." Plus, they come in 21 colors and are up to a whopping 70 percent off right now!

Amazon



Buy It! Lalaloom Velvet Throw Pillow Cases in Brown, Set of 2, $7.15 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

There are so many great finds on sale at Amazon in advance of Memorial Day. Keep scrolling for more of the best deals on customer-approved home and kitchen products.

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in French Oak Gray/Black, $23.40 (orig. $44.02); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Storeganize Food Storage Containers, 14-Piece Set, $22.95 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids, $19.99 (orig. $28.79); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pot Strainer, $15.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zicoto Farmhouse Style Hanging Spice Racks, $19.99 (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

