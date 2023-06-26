Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off

Prices start at $23

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Cooling Sheets
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

After a long day, there's nothing better than crawling under the covers, but there's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night in a pool of sweat. As temperatures rise and your bedroom gets hotter, you may want to upgrade your sheets with bedding designed to provide cooling relief to keep you feeling good even on the hottest summer nights. 

High-quality cooling bed linen doesn't have to break the bank either, since Amazon has tons of top-rated options at low prices. These sheets not only have cooling properties, but they’re also soft, durable, and stylish, so they're sure to enhance your nighttime experience. 

We scoured the site and rounded up 10 customer-loved cooling bed sheet sets under $35. Keep scrolling to find out why thousands of shoppers left rave reviews for these bed sheets, and then choose your favorite. 

Shop 10 Sheet Set Deals on Amazon

Amazon shoppers have given the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets nearly 186,000 five-star ratings, so it’s no surprise that they’re a best-seller in their category. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. Available in sizes twin to California king, these sheets are made of a polyester and microfiber blend that's soft and breathable, which is designed to cool you down while you get a hotel-level kind of slumber. 

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have always been a hot sleeper, but throw in menopause, and I was waking up drenched. These sheets have made a dramatic difference for the better.” 

Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling Sheets - Hotel

Amazon

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets Set in Gray, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

This Comfort Spaces Sheet Set is made from a proprietary Coolmax fabric that pulls moisture away from the skin so it can quickly evaporate, keeping you cool while you rest. Though it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that tout the ability to keep you cool through the night, more than 14,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating.

"These sheets are amazing for extremely hot sleepers," one satisfied reviewer shared. They also noted that the sheets are "so soft" and "stay cooler than most other sheets." They finished off by adding: "Absolutely loved how they felt and how they helped me sleep at night!"

Amazon Prime Day Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking Queen Sheet Set in White, $31.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Thousands of shoppers are also fans of the Linen Market 4-Piece Queen Bedding Sheet Set, which are spun from durable microfiber fabric with extra stretch. An added feature is that the linen is brushed twice, making them ultra-soft, which one reviewer said “feels like laying on a cloud.” Even better, you can snap up a pair of these sheets for a whopping 72 percent off! Shoppers can choose from standard sheet sizes, ranging from twin to California king. 

Additionally, there are plenty of fun patterns, such as navy paisley and scalloped sage, so you’re sure to find a set or two to complement your taste. One shopper shared, “I absolutely love these sheets. They are butter-soft against your skin and stay cool. Best sheets ever!”

Amazon Prime Day Linen Market 4 Piece Queen Bedding Sheet Set (Light Blue Vines)

Amazon

Buy It!  Linen Market 4-Piece Queen Bedding Sheet Set in Burst of Vines Light Blue, $25.41 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Another customer-favorite sheet set that will keep you cool while you snooze is the Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, which come in 25 colors with 10 size options. The sheets are woven from a luxurious, double-brushed microfiber yarn with a cooling comfort technology that pulls moisture from your body and balances body temperature.

One shopper, who called the sheets "magic,” wrote, “I am very hot-natured and have to sleep with a ceiling fan on (even in winter), and even with that, I sweat at night." They continued: "I've yet to find sheets that keep me cool at night. Until these sheets! I slept the best last night that I've slept in I don't know when."

Amazon Prime Day SLEEP ZONE Striped Cooling Queen Sheets Set

Amazon

Buy It! Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets Set in Stripe Teal, $26.39 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Whether you get hot flashes, night sweats, or tend to be a hot sleeper, you’re sure to find a set of cooling bed sheets perfect for you. Keep scrolling to check out more of Amazon’s popular bedding options that are on sale now. 

Amazon Prime Day Hearth & Harbor Extra Deep Pocket Sheets - Fits Mattress

Amazon

Buy It! Hearth & Harbor Extra Deep Queen Sheets in Beach Blue, $22.39 (orig. $32.55); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day BYSURE Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets Set 6 Piece(Queen, Cream/Beige)

Amazon

Buy It! Bysure 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Queen Bed Sheets in Cream, $23.19 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day LuxClub, Bed Linen Set, 6 Pc, Queen, Bed Sheets Set, Deep Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set in Navy, $27.96 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Amazon

Buy It! Lane Linen Organic Cotton 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set in White, $33.60 (orig $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Queen Sheets Navy - Soft 1800 Sheets for Queen Size Bed

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Pizuna 100% Cotton Sheets for Queen Size Bed White, 400

Amazon

Buy It! Pizuna Cotton Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set in White, $32.89 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Reebok Sneakers Tout
Reebok Sneakers That 'Feel Like Walking on Clouds' Are Just $37 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find Tout
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Great Suction’ Is on Sale for $150 at Amazon Right Now
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90 Tout
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
Deal Roundup: TK Summer Wreaths Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Cooling Weighted Blanket Sale Tout
This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon