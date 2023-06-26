Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off

After a long day, there's nothing better than crawling under the covers, but there's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night in a pool of sweat. As temperatures rise and your bedroom gets hotter, you may want to upgrade your sheets with bedding designed to provide cooling relief to keep you feeling good even on the hottest summer nights.

High-quality cooling bed linen doesn't have to break the bank either, since Amazon has tons of top-rated options at low prices. These sheets not only have cooling properties, but they’re also soft, durable, and stylish, so they're sure to enhance your nighttime experience.

We scoured the site and rounded up 10 customer-loved cooling bed sheet sets under $35. Keep scrolling to find out why thousands of shoppers left rave reviews for these bed sheets, and then choose your favorite.

Amazon shoppers have given the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets nearly 186,000 five-star ratings, so it’s no surprise that they’re a best-seller in their category. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. Available in sizes twin to California king, these sheets are made of a polyester and microfiber blend that's soft and breathable, which is designed to cool you down while you get a hotel-level kind of slumber.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have always been a hot sleeper, but throw in menopause, and I was waking up drenched. These sheets have made a dramatic difference for the better.”

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets Set in Gray, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

This Comfort Spaces Sheet Set is made from a proprietary Coolmax fabric that pulls moisture away from the skin so it can quickly evaporate, keeping you cool while you rest. Though it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that tout the ability to keep you cool through the night, more than 14,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating.

"These sheets are amazing for extremely hot sleepers," one satisfied reviewer shared. They also noted that the sheets are "so soft" and "stay cooler than most other sheets." They finished off by adding: "Absolutely loved how they felt and how they helped me sleep at night!"

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking Queen Sheet Set in White, $31.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com



Thousands of shoppers are also fans of the Linen Market 4-Piece Queen Bedding Sheet Set, which are spun from durable microfiber fabric with extra stretch. An added feature is that the linen is brushed twice, making them ultra-soft, which one reviewer said “feels like laying on a cloud.” Even better, you can snap up a pair of these sheets for a whopping 72 percent off! Shoppers can choose from standard sheet sizes, ranging from twin to California king.

Additionally, there are plenty of fun patterns, such as navy paisley and scalloped sage, so you’re sure to find a set or two to complement your taste. One shopper shared, “I absolutely love these sheets. They are butter-soft against your skin and stay cool. Best sheets ever!”

Buy It! Linen Market 4-Piece Queen Bedding Sheet Set in Burst of Vines Light Blue, $25.41 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com



Another customer-favorite sheet set that will keep you cool while you snooze is the Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, which come in 25 colors with 10 size options. The sheets are woven from a luxurious, double-brushed microfiber yarn with a cooling comfort technology that pulls moisture from your body and balances body temperature.

One shopper, who called the sheets "magic,” wrote, “I am very hot-natured and have to sleep with a ceiling fan on (even in winter), and even with that, I sweat at night." They continued: "I've yet to find sheets that keep me cool at night. Until these sheets! I slept the best last night that I've slept in I don't know when."

Buy It! Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets Set in Stripe Teal, $26.39 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Whether you get hot flashes, night sweats, or tend to be a hot sleeper, you’re sure to find a set of cooling bed sheets perfect for you. Keep scrolling to check out more of Amazon’s popular bedding options that are on sale now.

Buy It! Hearth & Harbor Extra Deep Queen Sheets in Beach Blue, $22.39 (orig. $32.55); amazon.com



Buy It! Bysure 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Queen Bed Sheets in Cream, $23.19 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com



Buy It! LuxClub 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set in Navy, $27.96 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Lane Linen Organic Cotton 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set in White, $33.60 (orig $59.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Pizuna Cotton Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set in White, $32.89 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com



