Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off

These floating wall shelves, cozy area rugs, and colorful throw pillow covers aren't just for college kids

Published on August 3, 2023 11:30AM EDT

Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

As we're savoring the second half of summer, back-to-school season is already in full swing, especially for students heading off to college. Amazon has a college storefront that's a one-stop destination for their needs, packed with electronics, dorm room essentials, decor, and more. 

Even if you don't have a college student to shop for, the section is still worth checking out. Amazon's collection has fun and functional decor that can be used anywhere in your home. Below, we’ve pulled some of the coolest home decor finds like trendy bubble candles, area rugs, colorful throw pillow covers, and more, starting at just $11.

Fun and Functional Decor at Amazon

Delma Full Length Mirror Tiles, $17 

Amazon Delma Full Length Mirror Tiles (Glass, 12''x12''x 4PCS), Large Full Body Wall Mirror

Amazon

A mirror is one of the most affordable ways to make any space look bigger and brighter, and these mirrored tiles will add a simmering mosaic of decoration. Strong self-adhesive foam tapes and glues are included, and the edges have been frosted so that the mirror will hang securely horizontally or vertically on the designated wall. The brand recommends cleaning your wall before installation and ensuring it is dry and powder-free. 

“I super love these stick-on mirrors. I put them behind my door for a full body view,” wrote one happy shopper. They added “[The mirror tiles] work great! The decorating possibilities are endless with these.”

Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug in Gray/Beige, $34 (Save 72%)

Amazon Prime Day Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug

Amazon

Whether your style is modern, traditional, or something in between, the Unique Loom Sofia Collection is sure to complement any pre-existing furniture and decor. If you want something simple that will still create a fresh, new look, this neutral rug is the way to go, and right now, it's a whopping 72 percent off.

The gray and beige-hued floor covering brings plenty of visual interest thanks to its texture and subtle border design. Don't worry about placing it in high foot traffic areas, as it's made of durable material. Plus, Amazon shoppers state it's "easy to vacuum." 

Canupdog Corner Floating Shelves in Gray, $25 (Save 59%)

Amazon Canupdog Grey Corner Floating Shelf Wall Mount 4 Tier Wood Floating Shelves

Amazon

These fun L-shaped floating shelves will add a touch of beauty and personalization to any blank walls in your home. Whether you want to display books or knick-knacks in the living room or picture frames and plants in a bedroom, these shelves will come in handy.

The set has four shelves, adding plenty of vertical storage, and is made from paulownia wood with triangle brackets that bring a touch of elegance. They have racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from reviewers raving about how sturdy they are, with many calling them “adorable and versatile.

“Love these [shelves]. Super fun display for my old camera collection. They look nice, were easy to install, and have held up nicely,” shared one reviewer

If you're looking to score more cool and practical finds for your home, don't miss out on scrolling through the Amazon college storefront. Keep reading to check out the rest of our top picks.

Nimpro Soy Wax Cube Candles in Blue/Green, $11 (Save 21%)

Amazon Nimpro Soy Wax Scented Bubble Candle - Pastel Cube Square Aesthestic Indoor/Outdoor Decor

Amazon

Mixhug Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $12 (Save 34%) 

Amazon Mixhug Set of 2 Cozy Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers for Couch and Bed

Amazon

Base Roots Moon Phase Wall Hanging, $19 (Save 37%)

Amazon BASE ROOTS Moon Phase Wall Hanging, Handmade Hammered Gold Metal 13 Moons 36" Garland

Amazon

Maxgear Tree Designed BookEnds, $22 (Save 10%)

Amazon MaxGear Book Ends Tree Design Modern Bookends for Shelves, Non-Skid Bookend

Amazon

Wanjiaone LED Desk Lamp, $31 

Amazon wanjiaone Study Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port&Screen&Calendar&Color Night Light

Amazon

Pamano 4-Tier Jewelry Stand, $17

Amazon PAMANO Jewelry Organizer Necklace Stand Holder, 4-Tier Hanging Wooden Ring Earring Tray, 8 Hooks Necklaces Storage 12 Earring holes

Amazon

