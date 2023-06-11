The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics

There is something so satisfying about throwing on comfortable, timeless basics. Whether it’s a simple T-shirt, a pair of leggings you can wear to the gym and around the house, or a breezy dress you can throw on, a closet full of go-to basics is a necessity.

And right now, Amazon is having a huge clearance sale on tons of comfy basic clothing items, with prices starting at just $12.

The best thing about staple basic pieces is that they work for any season, as you can easily layer them if needed or wear them on their own on warmer days. And plenty of the items in Amazon’s clearance section come in various colors and sizes, making them even more versatile.

Comfy Closet Staples on Sale at Amazon

Everyone needs a solid short-sleeve T-shirt in their closet that they can wear daily, and this basic pick from Amazon Essentials is one to add to your cart right now. The now-$12 rayon top has a scoop neckline and a loose fit. It comes in 21 colors, including black, dark olive, navy stripes, and light gray.



“The top is so flattering! It doesn’t look like a loose T-shirt. It gives a nice silhouette flaring out from just above the waist to the hips,” wrote one reviewer, who added that it has a “lovely fit” and is “very soft.”

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Tee, $12.67 (orig. $14.20); amazon.com

There’s also this maxi dress, a more elevated piece that can be worn day or night, whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or taking a sunset walk on the beach. The pullover, tank-style dress is made from rayon and elastane and has an overall relaxed fit. Plus, it’s available in nine colors, including a pretty floral print.



“I love this dress! It's very soft and good quality,” wrote an enthused shopper. “The material isn't too thin, and it's not see-through either,” they added.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $22.87 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

Looking to add a solid pair of shorts to your summer outfit rotation? Check out this Amazon Essentials pick that’s on sale for $13. The shorts are made of a soft terry fleece and have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring for a custom fit. They also come in five colors: black, burgundy, light gray, navy, and gray camouflage.



“I needed a pair of shorts that didn’t look like PJs but felt as comfy, and these fit the description perfectly,” a reviewer shared. They called the bottoms “comfortable and flattering,” too.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short, $13.43 (orig. $17.90); amazon.com

With so many great basics on sale in Amazon’s clearance section, your closet will be packed in no time. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks below.

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit, $29.67 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Light-Support Strappy Seamless Sports Bra, $18.32; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress, $20.18 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid Rise Capri Legging, $19.12 (orig. $23.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Short-Sleeve V-Neck Romper, $23.92 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

