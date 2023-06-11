Lifestyle Fashion The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics Prices start at $12 right now By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 11, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. There is something so satisfying about throwing on comfortable, timeless basics. Whether it's a simple T-shirt, a pair of leggings you can wear to the gym and around the house, or a breezy dress you can throw on, a closet full of go-to basics is a necessity. And right now, Amazon is having a huge clearance sale on tons of comfy basic clothing items, with prices starting at just $12. The best thing about staple basic pieces is that they work for any season, as you can easily layer them if needed or wear them on their own on warmer days. And plenty of the items in Amazon’s clearance section come in various colors and sizes, making them even more versatile. Comfy Closet Staples on Sale at Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Tee, $12.67 (orig. $14.20) Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit, $29.67 (orig. $34.90) Amazon Essentials Light-Support Strappy Seamless Sports Bra, $17.18 (orig. $21.80) Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress, $20.18 (orig. $26.90) Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Legging, $19.12 (orig. $23.90) Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Short-Sleeve V-Neck Romper, $23.43 (orig. $29.90) Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short, $13.43 (orig. $17.90) Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $22.87 (orig. $26.90) Calling All Homebodies: This Hidden Amazon Section Is Full of Comfy Pieces for Lounging at Home Everyone needs a solid short-sleeve T-shirt in their closet that they can wear daily, and this basic pick from Amazon Essentials is one to add to your cart right now. The now-$12 rayon top has a scoop neckline and a loose fit. It comes in 21 colors, including black, dark olive, navy stripes, and light gray.“The top is so flattering! It doesn’t look like a loose T-shirt. It gives a nice silhouette flaring out from just above the waist to the hips,” wrote one reviewer, who added that it has a “lovely fit” and is “very soft.” Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Tee, $12.67 (orig. $14.20); amazon.com There’s also this maxi dress, a more elevated piece that can be worn day or night, whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or taking a sunset walk on the beach. The pullover, tank-style dress is made from rayon and elastane and has an overall relaxed fit. Plus, it’s available in nine colors, including a pretty floral print.“I love this dress! It's very soft and good quality,” wrote an enthused shopper. “The material isn't too thin, and it's not see-through either,” they added. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $22.87 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com Looking to add a solid pair of shorts to your summer outfit rotation? Check out this Amazon Essentials pick that’s on sale for $13. The shorts are made of a soft terry fleece and have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring for a custom fit. They also come in five colors: black, burgundy, light gray, navy, and gray camouflage.“I needed a pair of shorts that didn’t look like PJs but felt as comfy, and these fit the description perfectly,” a reviewer shared. They called the bottoms “comfortable and flattering,” too. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short, $13.43 (orig. $17.90); amazon.com With so many great basics on sale in Amazon’s clearance section, your closet will be packed in no time. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks below. Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit, $29.67 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Light-Support Strappy Seamless Sports Bra, $18.32; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress, $20.18 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid Rise Capri Legging, $19.12 (orig. $23.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Short-Sleeve V-Neck Romper, $23.92 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com