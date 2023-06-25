The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops

Spring may be over, but your home still needs cleaning in other seasons. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Day is less than three weeks away, which means you can save big on cleaning products and supplies from major brands. However, since Amazon has already dropped a ton of deals ahead of the shopping event, there’s no need to wait to score savings.

Amazon’s bustling sales section is brimming with early Prime Day discounts across all categories today — and cleaning gadgets are no exception. Right now, shoppers can save up to 79 percent on cordless vacuum cleaners, electric spin scrubbers, reusable spray mops, and so much more. If you’re not sure where to start to get your summer cleaning routine underway, we’ve scoured the sales page to find the 13 best early Prime Day deals on cleaning gadgets. The best part? Prices start at just $6.

Another perk? Most of our picks are available for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can start checking chores off your to-do list ASAP. And while many early Prime Day deals (and full-on Prime Day sales) will be open to all shoppers, Prime members will have access to exclusive savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Keep reading to check out the discounted cleaning gadgets to shop now.

Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Gadget Deals

The best deal we found is on this cordless stick vacuum, which has a $550 discount at the moment (yes, you read that right). It would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used on both carpet and hard floors, like wood and tile, as well as upholstery. Plus, it can convert from an upright vacuum to an extended wand to a handheld. In a review, one shopper raved, “I have a Dyson that costs several times more, and this vacuum works equally well.”

Amazon

Buy It! ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

And don’t miss the 50 percent savings on this Shark robot vacuum cleaner that you can set and forget, or the 30 percent discount on this Tineco vacuum-mop hybrid to kill two birds with one stone. There are also double discounts on this compact handheld vacuum that’s great for cleaning cars and cushions. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to secure the under-$25 sale price.

Amazon

Buy It! ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $24.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

As for non-vacuums, this Hoover carpet cleaner can tackle deeply embedded messes on rugs and carpets, while this best-selling spray mop can have wood, tile, stone, and all other hard floors sparkling clean in minutes.

And the now-$25 ChomChom pet hair remover is also a handy tool to keep around the house. Designed without the wasteful and temperamental adhesive papers of typical lint rollers, the ChomChom remover uses dense rows of bristles to snatch lint and pet hair off of upholstery and clothing. It also features a handy quick-release button to easily dump debris directly into the garbage. No need to try (and fail) at tearing those sticky lint roller sheets along the perforations!

Amazon

Buy It! ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com



Plus, Prime members can save even more on this highly rated electric spin scrubber that can make bathtubs “shine like new,” according to one shopper. The scrubber comes with four brush attachments that are designed for different cleaning tasks: a large flat brush for floors and walls, a pointed brush for corners, a dome brush for concave surfaces like sinks and tubs, and a small flat brush for tiles and detail work. The kit also comes with a wall mount for easy storage.

Amazon

Buy It! Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

From microfiber cloths to steam mops, there are a ton of cleaning gadgets to snag on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day — keep scrolling to view the rest of our picks. And don’t forget to check back with us on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to peruse the other major markdowns for the event.

Amazon

Buy It! Panda Grip Spray Mop, $18.79 with coupon (orig. $28.88); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack, 6.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Vacuum Mop, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pulidiki Cleaning Gel, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $7.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, Set of 6, $5.49 (orig. $9.65); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.