The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops

Prices start at $6, and discounts go up to 79 percent off

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Steeply Discounted Cleaning Gadgets Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Spring may be over, but your home still needs cleaning in other seasons. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Day is less than three weeks away, which means you can save big on cleaning products and supplies from major brands. However, since Amazon has already dropped a ton of deals ahead of the shopping event, there’s no need to wait to score savings.

Amazon’s bustling sales section is brimming with early Prime Day discounts across all categories today — and cleaning gadgets are no exception. Right now, shoppers can save up to 79 percent on cordless vacuum cleaners, electric spin scrubbers, reusable spray mops, and so much more. If you’re not sure where to start to get your summer cleaning routine underway, we’ve scoured the sales page to find the 13 best early Prime Day deals on cleaning gadgets. The best part? Prices start at just $6.

Another perk? Most of our picks are available for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can start checking chores off your to-do list ASAP. And while many early Prime Day deals (and full-on Prime Day sales) will be open to all shoppers, Prime members will have access to exclusive savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already. 

Keep reading to check out the discounted cleaning gadgets to shop now.

Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Gadget Deals

The best deal we found is on this cordless stick vacuum, which has a $550 discount at the moment (yes, you read that right). It would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used on both carpet and hard floors, like wood and tile, as well as upholstery. Plus, it can convert from an upright vacuum to an extended wand to a handheld. In a review, one shopper raved, “I have a Dyson that costs several times more, and this vacuum works equally well.”

Amazon Prime Day ZokerLife Stick Vacuum, Cordless Vacuum with 2200mAh

Amazon

Buy It! ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

And don’t miss the 50 percent savings on this Shark robot vacuum cleaner that you can set and forget, or the 30 percent discount on this Tineco vacuum-mop hybrid to kill two birds with one stone. There are also double discounts on this compact handheld vacuum that’s great for cleaning cars and cushions. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to secure the under-$25 sale price.

Amazon Prime Day hisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Car Accessories - Small 12V High

Amazon

Buy It! ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $24.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

As for non-vacuums, this Hoover carpet cleaner can tackle deeply embedded messes on rugs and carpets, while this best-selling spray mop can have wood, tile, stone, and all other hard floors sparkling clean in minutes. 

And the now-$25 ChomChom pet hair remover is also a handy tool to keep around the house. Designed without the wasteful and temperamental adhesive papers of typical lint rollers, the ChomChom remover uses dense rows of bristles to snatch lint and pet hair off of upholstery and clothing. It also features a handy quick-release button to easily dump debris directly into the garbage. No need to try (and fail) at tearing those sticky lint roller sheets along the perforations!

Amazon Prime Day ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remove

Amazon

Buy It! ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com

Plus, Prime members can save even more on this highly rated electric spin scrubber that can make bathtubs “shine like new,” according to one shopper. The scrubber comes with four brush attachments that are designed for different cleaning tasks: a large flat brush for floors and walls, a pointed brush for corners, a dome brush for concave surfaces like sinks and tubs, and a small flat brush for tiles and detail work. The kit also comes with a wall mount for easy storage.

Amazon Prime Day LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro, Cordless Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Buy It! Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

From microfiber cloths to steam mops, there are a ton of cleaning gadgets to snag on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day — keep scrolling to view the rest of our picks. And don’t forget to check back with us on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to peruse the other major markdowns for the event. 

Amazon Prime Day Mops for Floor Cleaning Wet Spray Mop with 14 oz

Amazon

Buy It! Panda Grip Spray Mop, $18.79 with coupon (orig. $28.88); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Amazon

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack Cleaning Rag

Amazon

Buy It! Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack, 6.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Vacuum Mop, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, With Rectangle

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Gel for Car, Car Cleaning Kit Universal Detailing Automotive

Amazon

Buy It! Pulidiki Cleaning Gel, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, FH52000, Turquoise

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom

Amazon

Buy It! Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $7.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, Sponges for Cleaning

Amazon

Buy It! Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, Set of 6, $5.49 (orig. $9.65); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Best-Selling Shorts Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back — and on Sale for 48 Hours Only
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90 Tout
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
Deal Roundup: TK Summer Wreaths Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale Tout
Oprah Is a Fan of These Leggings Thanks to Gayle King — and the Size-Inclusive Brand Is Up to 50% Off Right Now