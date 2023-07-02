All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now

If you’re ready to revamp your summer wardrobe without spending a fortune, you’re in luck.

Amazon put a bunch of summer blouses on sale for up to 54 percent off. Whether you’re getting dressed for the office, an outdoor picnic, or lunch with friends, there are all kinds of breezy tops marked down right now. From timeless button-downs to flowy shirts with romantic puff sleeves, we rounded up the 12 best blouse deals happening at Amazon.

Our list includes a variety of styles with breathable fabrics and bright colors and prints — and all of our picks are less than $35.

Best Under-$35 Blouse Deals

Looking for a top with fun design details? Amazon shoppers love the Dokotoo Smocked Blouse, which has swiss dots, tiered ruffle sleeves, keyhole tie closure at the back, and ruching across the top. It also has a loose drape, making it comfortable. Customers who’ve given it a perfect rating rave that it’s “airy” and “cute,” with one writing, “I get compliments every time I wear this.”

Dokotoo Dot Smocked Blouse, $30 (Save $6)

Amazon

For the sweltering days ahead, you can’t go wrong with a sleeveless blouse like the Newchoice Blouse that’s currently up to 30 percent off. The V-neck top has a loose silhouette, so it won’t cling to you on hot days. And thanks to its pleated front and curved hem, it’s roomy without being frumpy.

Pair it with a skirt for formal outings or wear it with denim shorts and supportive sneakers for a more casual look. More than 4,400 customers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it “flattering” and “lightweight.” One shopper shared, “The fabric is wonderful and great for summer.”

Newchoice Sleeveless Blouse, $26 (Save $11)

Amazon

As for cool summer nights, we’re eyeing the Evaless Puff Sleeve Blouse while it’s 54 percent off. The romantic top has a stretchy ruched bodice, a square neckline, and long billowy sleeves that can be worn off the shoulder. If you’re headed to date night or a birthday party, dress it up with a linen maxi skirt and espadrilles. And for casual settings, pair it with high-waisted shorts. One reviewer, who gave it a perfect rating, enthused, “The design was even prettier in person,” while another shared, “This top is super comfy.”

Evaless Puff Sleeve Blouse, $21 (Save $25)

Amazon

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite under-$35 summer blouse deals happening at Amazon right now.

Micoson V-Neck Puff Sleeve Top, $20 (Save $20)

Amazon

Merokeety Lace Waffle Top, $26 with coupon (Save $14)

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Chiffon Blouse, $29 (Save $10)

Amazon

PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Shirt, $21 (Save $12)

Amazon

Hotouch Cotton Button Down Shirt, $22 with coupon (Save $3)

Amazon

Milumia Pleated Blouse, $24 (Save $22)

Amazon

Quezhu Sleeveless Chiffon Blouse, $23 with coupon (Save $4)

Amazon

Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Blouse, $26 (Save $4)

Amazon

Dokotoo Boho V-Neck Blouse, $21 (Save $11)

Amazon

