Lifestyle Fashion All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now Score up to 54 percent off By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 2, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If you’re ready to revamp your summer wardrobe without spending a fortune, you’re in luck. Amazon put a bunch of summer blouses on sale for up to 54 percent off. Whether you’re getting dressed for the office, an outdoor picnic, or lunch with friends, there are all kinds of breezy tops marked down right now. From timeless button-downs to flowy shirts with romantic puff sleeves, we rounded up the 12 best blouse deals happening at Amazon. Our list includes a variety of styles with breathable fabrics and bright colors and prints — and all of our picks are less than $35. Best Under-$35 Blouse Deals Dokotoo Dot Smocked Blouse, $29.99 (orig. $35.99) Newchoice Sleeveless Blouse, $25.99 (orig. $36.99) Evaless Puff Sleeve Blouse, $21.24 (orig. $45.99) Micoson V-Neck Puff Sleeve Top, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Merokeety Lace Waffle Top, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Blooming Jelly Chiffon Blouse, $28.79 (orig. $38.99) PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Shirt, $20.98 (orig. $32.98) Hotouch Cotton Button Down Shirt, $21.98 with coupon (orig. $24.98) Milumia Pleated Blouse, $23.99 (orig. $45.99) Quezhu Sleeveless Chiffon Blouse, $23.24 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Blouse, $25.98 (orig. $29.98) Dokotoo Boho V-Neck Blouse, $21.14 (orig. $31.99) These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off Looking for a top with fun design details? Amazon shoppers love the Dokotoo Smocked Blouse, which has swiss dots, tiered ruffle sleeves, keyhole tie closure at the back, and ruching across the top. It also has a loose drape, making it comfortable. Customers who’ve given it a perfect rating rave that it’s “airy” and “cute,” with one writing, “I get compliments every time I wear this.” Dokotoo Dot Smocked Blouse, $30 (Save $6) Amazon Buy Now $36 $30 For the sweltering days ahead, you can’t go wrong with a sleeveless blouse like the Newchoice Blouse that’s currently up to 30 percent off. The V-neck top has a loose silhouette, so it won’t cling to you on hot days. And thanks to its pleated front and curved hem, it’s roomy without being frumpy. Pair it with a skirt for formal outings or wear it with denim shorts and supportive sneakers for a more casual look. More than 4,400 customers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it “flattering” and “lightweight.” One shopper shared, “The fabric is wonderful and great for summer.” Newchoice Sleeveless Blouse, $26 (Save $11) Amazon Buy Now $37 $26 The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed As for cool summer nights, we’re eyeing the Evaless Puff Sleeve Blouse while it’s 54 percent off. The romantic top has a stretchy ruched bodice, a square neckline, and long billowy sleeves that can be worn off the shoulder. If you’re headed to date night or a birthday party, dress it up with a linen maxi skirt and espadrilles. And for casual settings, pair it with high-waisted shorts. One reviewer, who gave it a perfect rating, enthused, “The design was even prettier in person,” while another shared, “This top is super comfy.” Evaless Puff Sleeve Blouse, $21 (Save $25) Amazon Buy Now $46 $21 Keep scrolling for more of our favorite under-$35 summer blouse deals happening at Amazon right now. Micoson V-Neck Puff Sleeve Top, $20 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20 Merokeety Lace Waffle Top, $26 with coupon (Save $14) Amazon Buy Now $40 $26 Blooming Jelly Chiffon Blouse, $29 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $29 PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Shirt, $21 (Save $12) Amazon Buy Now $33 $21 Hotouch Cotton Button Down Shirt, $22 with coupon (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $22 Milumia Pleated Blouse, $24 (Save $22) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $24 Quezhu Sleeveless Chiffon Blouse, $23 with coupon (Save $4) Amazon Buy Now $27 $23 Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Blouse, $26 (Save $4) Amazon Buy Now $30 $26 Dokotoo Boho V-Neck Blouse, $21 (Save $11) Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $21 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off Joanna Gaines' Target Magnolia Collection Is on Sale This Fourth of July — and Prices Start at $3