Lifestyle Tech This Security Camera Gives Users 'Peace of Mind' While Away from Home — and It's Just $18 Right Now Pet parents are especially fans of the easy-to-use camera By Ali Faccenda Published on August 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT I moved into my first apartment two years ago with my dog. A priority for me, aside from investing in sturdy furniture and curating the bed of my dreams, was feeling safe when I had to leave my dog home alone for short periods of time or when I left my apartment empty while traveling. Finding a reliable security camera to keep an eye on things was non-negotiable, and I was on a mission to find one that also fit my budget. I decided to try the Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera, which has been crucial in easing my worries when I'm not home. Right now, my exact camera is 50 percent off at Target, and while it's an Amazon brand, it can only be purchased individually at Target for just $18. Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera Target Buy on Target $35 $18 Aside from being affordable, the camera has proven to be a lifesaver the longer I use it. I have one facing my living room and one near my front door, allowing me to see everything happening in real-time. It has motion detection and sends notifications straight to my phone and two-way audio that lets me chat with my dog when I'm away. Everything I need to access the camera can be found in the Blink smartphone app that's straightforward and easy to use. This Oprah-Favorite Cozy Loungewear Brand Is Up to 60% Off at an Unexpected Retailer Right Now The mini camera has the ability to record, view, and save video. I can access additional features for just $3 a month per camera, which includes unlimited video recording, additional cloud storage, and an extended live view — without the subscription, the live view is available for 60 seconds only, and a refresh is required to re-access it. Since my viewing needs are minimal, I don't pay for the subscription and am happy with the camera's standard capabilities. An added feature is that it's voice controllable when synced up to Amazon Alexa. I love that the camera is easy to set up and easily movable (as long as an outlet is nearby), since I like placing them in different spots of my home for various viewpoints. Most security cameras I looked at were super pricey, but this one checked all of my boxes and more at an affordable cost. After raving about it to friends, many ended up purchasing it for their apartments as well and also praised how easy it is to use in order to keep an eye on their homes. Shoppers also raved about the camera, including one person who installed outdoor security cameras and said the indoor Blink camera is "just as good" at "a fraction of the cost." Another reviewer loves the camera for keeping an eye on their home so they can see what their cats are up to, adding that "the picture is great" in both day and night lighting. A third shopper who owns seven Blink cameras said they're "easily adjustable" and give them "peace of mind" when they're away. To keep an eye on your pets and home while you're away, grab my favorite security camera, Amazon's Blink Mini 1080p model, while it's half-off at Target.