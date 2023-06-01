These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now

If you want to get a head start on prepping your home for the hot days ahead, here’s a deal on breathable bedding you won’t want to miss.

The Amazon Basics Queen Microfiber Bed Sheet Set is currently on sale for as little as $19. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep. The fitted sheet also has an all-round elastic to help keep it in place, even if you toss and turn. Each piece is made from polyester microfiber that’s lightweight and soft, so you can snooze comfortably all summer long.

Designed to resist fading and wrinkles, the material is also durable. The sheets can even go in the washing machine and dryer for easy care. The brand recommends using warm water and tumble drying them on a low heat setting.

The sheet set is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king. And it comes in 16 colors and patterns, including aqua fern and blue damask. The price of the sheets depends on the size and color you opt for, but the good news is that plenty of styles are currently marked down. Right now, we’re eyeing the queen gray crosshatch sheets while they’re on sale for $5 apiece.

A popular bedding pick, the sheets have racked up more than 70,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “soft and breathable” as well as “lightweight and cooling.” One shopper wrote, “They wash up fantastically and just keep feeling softer each time.” They also added that the “very lightweight” sheets “keep you cool if you’re a hot sleeper.”

Another reviewer raved, “They feel so silky,” and added that “[they’re] always so comfortable to sleep on.” And one shopper shared, “I am a bit of a sheet snob: I will only use sheets that are very soft, and these fit the bill.” They also wrote, “They look beautiful on the bed — no complaints whatsoever.”

