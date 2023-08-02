'Amazing Race' Alums Glenda and Lumumba Roberts Welcome First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'

Amazing Race stars Glenda and Lumumba Roberts are first-time parents!

The reality tv couple welcomed their "miracle baby," daughter Zuri Abeni Roberts, in late June. Sharing their first update since, the new family of three tells fans they are "so grateful" for their bundle of joy.

"Baby Boom Boom is here!" the proud parents proclaimed in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday.

"We have had to prioritize our family to make sure little boom beck got here," Lumumba shared.

"We are so grateful to all our family, all of our friends, all of the Amazing Race fans for all the love, all of the well wishes. She is here and we're so excited to be parents," Glenda said, adding, "This is our greatest adventure yet."

The couple first announced their arrival in June, writing, "Welcome our miracle baby, Zuri Abeni Roberts to the world!!"

"Zuri means “Beautiful” in Swahili and Abeni ( Ah- BEN-nee) is Yoruba for 'We asked God for this child and He gave her to us; Girl prayed for.' Thank you so much for all of your prayers, support and well wishes! ❤️❤️❤️," they wrote.

"To have a natural pregnancy and healthy childbirth when doctors said it wasn’t going to happen 🥺…. we’re just so grateful to God for his Grace! We’ve never experienced a love like this before🥺😍! God is real and He is faithful! 🙌🏾✨💖!"



In January, the couple, both 42, had announced that although the odds were stacked against them, they had conceived naturally — and hoped their story of resiliency inspires other prospective parents.

"I feel like it's a miracle," said Glenda as she entered her second trimester.

Glenda and Lumumba first met at church when they were each 39 years old. Neither had kids, but both were eager to start a family after they tied the knot.

They tried for a baby before filming season 34 of the Race — where viewers were introduced to their dream of conceiving "Baby Boom Boom" — in mid-2022, and even more so after filming wrapped.

The couple was always wary of the obstacles before them, including Glenda's reproductive health history. At 26, Glenda underwent a myomectomy to have an 8 lb. tumor removed from her uterus. Afterward, she was adamant about keeping her reproductive organs.

Courtesy of Glenda and Lumumba Roberts

"I knew I wanted to be a mom," Glenda told PEOPLE. "I always knew I wanted to be a mom and wife."

The winter before competing on Race, Glenda was told she needed another surgery to remove 31 fibroids from her uterus.

"I was very reluctant to do the surgery because I'm older, I had already had a major surgery on my uterus," she said. "I just didn't know if my uterus was strong enough to take another surgery and have a baby."

The couple reached another health hurdle upon returning home from the reality show when a fertility specialist informed them that Glenda's tubes were blocked. At the time, they were told in-vitro fertilization (IVF) was the only way they would be able to conceive.

A short time later, however, Glenda learned she had conceived naturally. It was a dream come true for both her and her husband.

"We were hopeful, and either way it happened, we were going to be grateful to have a healthy baby," Glenda said. "And so to have it naturally, we're just so grateful."

