'Amazing Parents' Killed in California Plane Crash, Leaving Behind 5 'Beautiful Children'

Manuel Vargas-Regalado and Abigail Tellez-Vargas "will be missed by so many, especially their children," loved ones wrote

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Manny and Abigail Vargas
Manny and Abigail Vargas. Photo:

GoFundMe

A beloved mother and father were among the six people killed in a Southern California plane crash last week. Now, their community is coming together to support the couple's children.

Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, and Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, were two of the passengers aboard the Cessna C550 business jet that crashed into a field near French Valley Airport on July 8, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

“Preliminary information indicates the airplane crashed short of French Valley Airport during its second approach around 4:15 a.m.,” the National Safety Transportation Safety Board said during a press conference over the weekend, noting that the crash took place about 500 feet short of the runway, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

When deputies arrived, the jet was "fully engulfed in flames in a field," police said in a news release.

The other victims were identified as Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula.

The owner of the plane said there were two pilots on board, one of whom was serving as a co-pilot, according to NBC News. Lenders was identified as the pilot, according to the Associated Press, which reported that Federal Aviation Administration records showed he received his commercial pilot certificate in April.

A family friend of Vargas-Regalado and Tellez-Vargas launched a GoFundMe to support the couple's five children.

"The sudden and unexpected passing of Manny and Abigail have impacted so many people and will be missed by so many, especially their children," read a message on the fundraiser.  "These children did not just lose one parent they have lost both which just breaks my heart."

Vargas-Regalado, a Marine Corps veteran, was returning after a business trip with his wife when "their plane went down as they were trying to land, before bursting into flames" the message read. "Sadly, all 6 people on board, including Manny and Abigail, passed away."

"They were amazing parents to 5 beautiful children," the message continued.

City Commissioner Pete Galvan of San Benito, Texas, who graduated with the couple from the city's public high school, told Morning Star Valley that the duo "were the epitome of high school sweethearts."

"They were the inspirational couple here in San Benito whose success and inspiration we cherished," Galvan added. "They stayed together through high school, starting their professional careers and building their success. Over social media, they became that power couple we all looked up to."

Loved ones say that the couple's children will be taken in by Tellez-Vargas' sister, who will "raise and love them as her own."

"The financial burdens that come with an unexpected loss can be overwhelming," read a message on the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $25,000 as of Thursday. "Any money donated will go to Abigail’s sister to help support their children."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The incident was the second of two crashes that occurred near the Riverside County airport last week.

On July 4, California dad Jared Newman was piloting a private aircraft when it crashed near the airport. Newman, 39, had just become a certified pilot last month, the NTSB previously told PEOPLE.

Both crashes remain under investigation, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit and Leopard Print Bikini as She Enjoys Dip in the Ocean
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit on Hawaii Beach Day
Pamela Nugent, Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Get to Fiance and Dad: Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone
Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Reach Fiancé and Dad: 'Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone'
Agressive otter
Calif. Surfers Warned About Aggressive Otter After Animal Is Filmed Attacking Surfboards — Watch!
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
3 Dead, 14 Injured After Greyhound Bus Crash on Illinois Highway Exit Ramp
Hayden Klemenok
Hiker, 24, Who Went Missing in Yosemite National Park Found Dead, Says Family: 'Irreplaceable'
Triple Tragedies Strike Iowa Woman in Less Than 24 Hours
Woman Loses Home, Wrecks Motorcycle and Learns She Has Cancer in 24 Hours: 'My Head Was Spinning' (Exclusive)
2 boys dead after rushing waters from open Oklahoma City dam gates sweep them away, authorities say
2 Boys Drown After Trying to Retrieve Lost Shoe in Okla. Lake, Authorities Say: 'Tragic Situation'
Contestant Rikkie Kolle poses after being crowned winner in the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant in Leusden
Miss Netherlands Contestant Becomes First Openly Trans Woman to Win the Pageant: ‘I Did It!’
Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park.
Colorado Woman, 26, Dies After Falling 500 Feet While Free-Solo Climbing at National Park
Anna Mburu, Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl with Autism Recovered from River: âWe Are Heartbrokenâ
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl with Autism Found in Mass. River: ‘We Are All Heartbroken’
6 Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
6 People Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
Couple of 19 Years Get Married After Learning Woman Had Just Days to Live
Okla. Woman Given Days to Live Married Partner of 19 Years. She Died 'Surrounded by Love'
Formerly conjoined twins separated
Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Weeks After Separation Surgery: ‘We Are So Grateful,’ Says Mom
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
This handout image courtesy of the New York State Police shows heavy flooding and washout on State Route 9W of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, July 9, 2023.
New York Woman Dies After Being 'Swept Away' in Front of Fiancé amid '1,000-Year' Storm
Private Plane Crashes in California
6 Dead After Private Plane Crashes in California