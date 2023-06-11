'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Hospitalized for 'Excruciating' Back Pain from Blood Infection

Amanza Smith has been hospitalized for a blood infection that has caused her “excruciating” back pain.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, updated her followers about the health ordeal in a video she posted on Instagram Sunday.

In between shots of her scans and blood draws, the Reel showed footage Smith recorded of herself while at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Over a month ago and all of this started, I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular,” she explained in her caption.

“I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care,” continued Smith. “I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers.”

After getting an MRI and CT scan, Smith explained, “I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.”

“Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis,” Smith shared.

Smith then said, however, that “the good thing about all of this” is that her medical team is “right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

The Netflix star also opened up about her treatment, saying that she is on antibiotics for her spine infection, which is “what they first thought was a tumor because on an MRI that’s what it looks like.”

“But the bad kind, not the kind that’s just infection,” Smith clarified. “Everyone was very scared, including myself.”



She wrote: “Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotics that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously."

Of her release, Smith added, “I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish.”

Before she went in for surgery Sunday morning, the real estate agent wrote over a selfie on her Instagram Story, "Be right back. Let go let God."

She said of her remaining course of antibiotics in the caption, “It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 💯 🙏🏽 Thank you to everyone at Cedar Sinai for taking such good care of me. This, too shall pass.”

