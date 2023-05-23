'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Benign Biopsy: 'Grateful'

During a season 6 episode of 'Selling Sunset,' Smith said a scan of her uterus didn't "look good" and she needed to have a biopsy

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 23, 2023 10:58 AM
Amanza Smith 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Feb 2023
Amanza Smith. Photo:

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Amanza Smith is sharing some amazing news with her fans. 

The Selling Sunset star, 46, confirmed that she’s cancer-free after having a benign biopsy in an Instagram post shared on Monday. 

Smith’s happy news comes after she opened up about having a cancer scare following a scan on her uterus during season 6 of the hit Netflix series. 

Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health,” Smith’s post began. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever! ♥️🙏🏽😂 The results of my biopsy were benign! I I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever! You realize that if it is in fact, in poor, standing, everything else falls secondary."

The mom of two continued, "I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."

Amanza Smith
Amanza Smith.


Sharing the love with their colleague and friend, Smith’s costars Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Nicole Young all commented on her post, which featured a carousel of photos of Smith wearing a black bralette and cut-out pants over a nude and red bodysuit.

Both El Moussa, 35, and Lazkani, 30, left four red heart emojis in the comments section, while Young, 37, wrote, “Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️.”

In episode 4 of Selling Sunset's sixth season, Smith said in a confessional, “Recently, there [were] some things seen on a scan that were questionable. I need to get a biopsy. So yeah, that feels shitty.” 

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Selling Sunset.

Adam Rose/Netflix

She also told her costar Mary Bonnet during an emotional conversation in episode 10, “When they did the ultrasound, my uterus on the screen looked… There’s a lot of stuff there and I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good,” she said. Smith added, “There’s a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it’s not.”

Smith admitted to Bonnet, 42, that she put off going to the doctor for months. “I’m not proud of that,” she explained. “I couldn’t deal with it and just completely avoided it for three months. I most recently went, and I finally had [the blood tests]… but I just realized, like, holy sh*t, my kids — I’m all they have. And then it just triggered something inside of me that, like, I realized I’m still not okay.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith is mom to daughter Noah and son Braker, whose dad is Smith’s missing ex-husband, former NFL star Ralph Brown. Smith learned Brown had gone missing in August 2019, while she was in the middle of filming the Netflix show's second season.

In September 2021, Smith was awarded full custody of her children in a Los Angeles courthouse, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Related Articles
Selling Sunset
All of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6's Biggest Bombshells — from Tear-Filled Showdowns to Heated Rivalries
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Was 'Surprised' and 'Upset' to Learn About Nick Cannon's 9th Baby Online, Claims Chelsea Lazkani
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Has 'Super Sperm' as She Reveals Their Baby Boy Is 'Brilliant'
Breana Tiesi
Bre Tiesi Admits She's Anxious About Seeing Her Personal Life 'Dramatized' on 'Selling Sunset' (Exclusive)
Selling Sunset
See the Stunning Official Photos of the Full 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Cast Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)
Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Season 7: Everything to Know
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids
Nicole Young Life in the Public Eye / Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Nicole Young Admits Life in the Public Eye 'Scares' Her: 'It Feels Surreal' (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi Says She Was Originally Asked to Join 'Selling Sunset' in 'Season 2 or 3' (Exclusive)
Breana Tiesi is seen on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Chelsea Lazkani is seen on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Bre Tiesi Opens Up About Origins of Feud with Co-star Chelsea Lazkani (Exclusive)
Heather El Moussa and Bre Tiesi
Heather El Moussa and Newcomer Bre Tiesi 'Immediately Clicked' While Filming 'Selling Sunset' Season 6
Selling Sunset
Bre Tiesi Clashes with 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Over Relationship with Nick Cannon in First Look at Season 6
Nicole Young attends Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" Premiere on April 26, 2023
Who Is Nicole Young? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Reveals She Survived Pancreatic Cancer — with a Baby on the Way (Exclusive)
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know