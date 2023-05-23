'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Benign Biopsy: 'Grateful'

Amanza Smith is sharing some amazing news with her fans.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, confirmed that she’s cancer-free after having a benign biopsy in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

Smith’s happy news comes after she opened up about having a cancer scare following a scan on her uterus during season 6 of the hit Netflix series.

“Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health,” Smith’s post began. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever! ♥️🙏🏽😂 The results of my biopsy were benign! I I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever! You realize that if it is in fact, in poor, standing, everything else falls secondary."

The mom of two continued, "I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."

Amanza Smith.





Sharing the love with their colleague and friend, Smith’s costars Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Nicole Young all commented on her post, which featured a carousel of photos of Smith wearing a black bralette and cut-out pants over a nude and red bodysuit.

Both El Moussa, 35, and Lazkani, 30, left four red heart emojis in the comments section, while Young, 37, wrote, “Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️.”

In episode 4 of Selling Sunset's sixth season, Smith said in a confessional, “Recently, there [were] some things seen on a scan that were questionable. I need to get a biopsy. So yeah, that feels shitty.”

Selling Sunset. Adam Rose/Netflix

She also told her costar Mary Bonnet during an emotional conversation in episode 10, “When they did the ultrasound, my uterus on the screen looked… There’s a lot of stuff there and I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good,” she said. Smith added, “There’s a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it’s not.”

Smith admitted to Bonnet, 42, that she put off going to the doctor for months. “I’m not proud of that,” she explained. “I couldn’t deal with it and just completely avoided it for three months. I most recently went, and I finally had [the blood tests]… but I just realized, like, holy sh*t, my kids — I’m all they have. And then it just triggered something inside of me that, like, I realized I’m still not okay.”

Smith is mom to daughter Noah and son Braker, whose dad is Smith’s missing ex-husband, former NFL star Ralph Brown. Smith learned Brown had gone missing in August 2019, while she was in the middle of filming the Netflix show's second season.

In September 2021, Smith was awarded full custody of her children in a Los Angeles courthouse, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.