Amanza Smith Confirms 'Feud' with Chrishell Stause After Blocking Her and Shares Health Scare Update

Amanza Smith is opening up about some personal topics — including her "little feud" with costar Chrishell Stause.

In an Instagram update on Monday, the Selling Sunset star confirmed she is not on good terms with Stause, writing in a caption that “it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now.”

Confirmation of the new rivalry comes after Smith responded to fans’ comments in another post following the premiere of season 6, revealing that she had blocked her costar on social media.

After a fan called Smith out for “uncalled drama,” she wrote back: “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked Chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far. Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time. ❤️”

RELATED: Chrishell Stause Reveals DMs with 'Selling Sunset' Costar Nicole Young Amid Their Ongoing Feud: 'Love Facts'

Amanza Smith/Instagram



Smith’s response left fans even more confused and some speculated that it has to do with Stause’s beef with show newcomer Nicole Young, with whom Smith is good friends.

In the new season, Young claims Stause took credit for two of her listings three years ago and Stause later accused Young of doing drugs and acting “cracked out” during the show. The feud between the two is ongoing.

Smith refers to Stause as T in another response to a fan’s comment: “Nicole has been my dear friend for 11 years and T and Nicole‘s beef has nothing to do with me. No one even sees anything between T and I on season six so definitely don’t worry, my loyalty lies with the people that I believe are honest, genuine, and kind. I’ll leave it at that.❤️



RELATED: All of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6's Biggest Bombshells — from Tear-Filled Showdowns to Heated Rivalries

Amanza Smith/Instagram



In the same Instagram update on Monday, the Oppenheim Group agent also opened up about a health scare she dealt with on the show.

During episode 10 of the new season, Smith revealed to fellow agent Mary Fitzgerald that she got an ultrasound and that the results didn’t “look good.” The two then had an emotional conversation about the possibility of Smith having cancer.

Since then, the reality star has received good news, and revealed in the update that her biopsy results were benign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health,” she writes in the caption. “I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever!”



She continues: “I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject.”



RELATED: Heather Rae El Moussa Calls ‘Selling Sunset’ Costars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan the ‘Dream Team’



In season 6 of the Netflix docusoap, relationships and rivalries quickly formed between the agents. While Fitzgerald, Smith and Young seem to be sticking together, newcomer Bre Tiesi has formed an alliance with returning agents Heather El Moussa, Emma Hernan and Stause.