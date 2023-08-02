'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Video

Amanza Smith has found love again — and she’s making it Instagram official!

The Selling Sunset star revealed her new romance in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday where she is seen sharing a kiss with her mystery man. In the video, the two are seen sipping a drink out of the same coconut before they pause to look at each other and engage in some cute PDA.

“When I needed you most there you were,” Smith wrote in the caption. “Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man! 🙏🏽♥️.” The two appeared to be enjoying a relaxing beach day together.

In response to one of her followers asking if her new beau has an Instagram page, Smith shared, “He’s not a social media guy! One of the many amazing qualities he has lol.”



Also in the comments section were words of support from some of Smith’s friends and Selling Sunset costars.

“Not the IG reveal 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 hiiii boooooo,” fellow Oppenheim Group agent Chelsea Lazkani wrote.

Smith responded, “ha ha too good not to share! 🔥🔥❤️❤️”

Her longtime friend and costar Nicole Young also chimed in: “Cuties!!!! I am so happy y’all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve ❤️❤️❤️❤️”



Amanza Smith/Instagram

Smith is no stranger to sharing her personal life with her followers, however she’s previously kept her romantic relationships mostly private. In May 2022, the mom of two opened up to PEOPLE about why she preferred to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

"I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," Smith told PEOPLE when speaking about a previous relationship she was in. "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don't know, it's a slippery slope."

Paul Archuleta/Getty; NFL Photos

The real estate agent was formerly married to NFL player Ralph Brown, with whom she shares daughter Noah and son Braker. After divorcing in 2012, the two shared custody of their children until Brown suddenly went missing in 2019. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in October 2021, Smith was officially awarded full custody of Noah and Braker as their father remained missing.

In the documents, it is stated that Brown "has not been involved in this case for 2 years," and that he is ordered to "provide his current contact information to the court." The documents also indicate that Brown will not have visitation rights.

Amanza Smith/ instagram

Smith shared a statement with PEOPLE after gaining full custody of her children.

"I'm relieved that this long process is over. It's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children," she said. "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."

Amanza Smith/Instagram

Along with being open about her ex-husband, Smith has also shared updates about her health with her fans.

In June, the reality star revealed she's been recovering from a painful blood infection that required her to have two spinal surgeries later that month.