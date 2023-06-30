Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home

Amanda Seyfried has quite an interesting art collection!

During a tour of her "very cool" Manhattan apartment with Architectural Digest, she also discussed one of the more eclectic pieces she owns.

"In my house upstate, I have, like, a wool vagina hanging — custom vagina, not kidding," the Crowded Room actress said of the original art piece in her family's Catskills home. "I don't know why," she said, adding, "I like to remember that we're all human."

Seyfried also showed off a portrait of herself by painter Mark Ryden. "He was inspired by something I said about wanting him to paint me with a dead cat, and he literally painted me with a dead cat," she shared of the unusual artwork.



The earthy-toned, "natural" feeling pad with an "open, airy" kitchen was designed by Sarah Zames from General Assembly, who Seyfried said she has worked with before on her chic farmhouse upstate.

"I just feel so at peace here in the big city, feeling like we're slightly home even though we're not home home," she said of the family's second dwelling, which according to AD, is comprised of three former staff's quarters in a building dating from 1907.

"The mirror is essential because you've gotta check your look before you leave," she shared of the round mirror built into her foyer's oak wall.

In the dining room, Seyfried revealed her "old table" from her "old apartment."

"I will never part with it," she shared. "Dinnertime is just oil and food on the floor and messiness — and a new stain is made and a new memory is made and that's jut how we have to look at things."

Seyfried shares her two young children, daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 2, with her husband Thomas Sadoski. And, of course, the tour included a visit to her kid's playroom, where Seyfried continued the show-and-tell by sharing about the company she co-founded, Make It Cute, which creates playhouses for children.

"My girlfriends and I are very into architecture and we wanted to create a space for our kids to play and explore and make their own inside but with an aesthetic outside that was pleasing, calming to the parent," she shared of her and her pals' designs.



The Pennsylvania native also showcased her TV room, which features a carpet from her old apartment, and a light blue L-shaped couch with a round table in front of it that the kids can "actually sit around because it's really low." The TV is hidden in a closet, well, at least for the sake of the AD tour. Seyfried admitted the family actually always has the doors open, which is "essential for watching Dateline after your kids go to bed."

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month at The Crowded Room premiere in New York City, the actress discussed balancing her two passions: work and motherhood.

"I did have my daughter on set quite a bit," Seyfried told PEOPLE of filming the Apple TV+ series. "She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist."



"She would sit in the dressing with my assistant and draw. I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter," Seyfried added of Nina. "It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that."