Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home

The actress shared details of her original art piece during a tour of her Manhattan apartment

By
Published on June 30, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Amanda Seyfried speaks about wool vagina
Photo:

AD/Youtube

Amanda Seyfried has quite an interesting art collection!

During a tour of her "very cool" Manhattan apartment with Architectural Digest, she also discussed one of the more eclectic pieces she owns.

"In my house upstate, I have, like, a wool vagina hanging — custom vagina, not kidding," the Crowded Room actress said of the original art piece in her family's Catskills home. "I don't know why," she said, adding, "I like to remember that we're all human."

Seyfried also showed off a portrait of herself by painter Mark Ryden. "He was inspired by something I said about wanting him to paint me with a dead cat, and he literally painted me with a dead cat," she shared of the unusual artwork.

Amanda Seyfried speaks about her wool vagina

AD/Youtube

The earthy-toned, "natural" feeling pad with an "open, airy" kitchen was designed by Sarah Zames from General Assembly, who Seyfried said she has worked with before on her chic farmhouse upstate.

"I just feel so at peace here in the big city, feeling like we're slightly home even though we're not home home," she said of the family's second dwelling, which according to AD, is comprised of three former staff's quarters in a building dating from 1907.

"The mirror is essential because you've gotta check your look before you leave," she shared of the round mirror built into her foyer's oak wall.

In the dining room, Seyfried revealed her "old table" from her "old apartment."

"I will never part with it," she shared. "Dinnertime is just oil and food on the floor and messiness — and a new stain is made and a new memory is made and that's jut how we have to look at things."

Seyfried shares her two young children, daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 2, with her husband Thomas Sadoski. And, of course, the tour included a visit to her kid's playroom, where Seyfried continued the show-and-tell by sharing about the company she co-founded, Make It Cute, which creates playhouses for children.

Amanda Seyfried Husband Thomas Sadoski

Getty Images

"My girlfriends and I are very into architecture and we wanted to create a space for our kids to play and explore and make their own inside but with an aesthetic outside that was pleasing, calming to the parent," she shared of her and her pals' designs.

The Pennsylvania native also showcased her TV room, which features a carpet from her old apartment, and a light blue L-shaped couch with a round table in front of it that the kids can "actually sit around because it's really low." The TV is hidden in a closet, well, at least for the sake of the AD tour. Seyfried admitted the family actually always has the doors open, which is "essential for watching Dateline after your kids go to bed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month at The Crowded Room premiere in New York City, the actress discussed balancing her two passions: work and motherhood.

"I did have my daughter on set quite a bit," Seyfried told PEOPLE of filming the Apple TV+ series. "She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist."

"She would sit in the dressing with my assistant and draw. I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter," Seyfried added of Nina. "It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that."

Related Articles
Ayden Nida, Phaedra Parks, and Dylan Nida attend a special Atlanta screening of 'PAW Patrol: The Movie'
Phaedra Parks Gave Her 13-Year-Old Son $150,000 to Invest In His First Property (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Says She Will Leave Santa Barbara Home Once She Receives Child Support
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges: 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty'
Tia Mowry Celebrates âCompassionateâ Son Cree on 12th Birthday: âJust Endlessly Proudâ
Tia Mowry Celebrates ‘Compassionate’ Son Cree on His 12th Birthday: ‘I Am Just Endlessly Proud’
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city
Over 80 Million in U.S. Under Air Quality Alerts as Smoke from Canada Wildfires Returns
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Former Stepmother-in-Law Reba McEntire: We're 'Both Women of Sound Mind'
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
Jennifer Garner Garden
Jennifer Garner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Video Tour of 'Summer' in Her Fruit Garden
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)