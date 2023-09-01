Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s

Seyfried opened to Glamour about her 'egregiously' thin brows

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on September 1, 2023
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Amanda Seyfried is getting real about her adolescent beauty errors.

While speaking to Glamour about the Lancôme x Louvre campaign, for which she is the face, The Dropout star and Lancôme ambassador, 37, revealed the one beauty blunder she made while she was in her teens. 

“I egregiously over-plucked my eyebrows in high school for them never to return in full.” she said.

Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

It’s safe to say that the Emmy-winning actress is hesitant about trying new brow-related tricks. When asked which beauty rule she thinks is the most ridiculous, she replied: ”Super-gluing your eyebrows. Ouch.” 

Seyfried is just another celebrity to add to the list of stars owning up to their brows-gone-wrong moments.

In a new interview with InStyle published this week, Charlize Theron confessed that she’s “still recovering from” her pencil-thin arches of the ‘90s, which were, at the time, at the peak of their popularity. 

Charlize Theron '90s eyebrows

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty; Evan Agostini/Getty

Kylie Jenner also had a nearly catastrophic encounter with bleach that left her brow-less. 

"I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so [makeup artist] Ariel [Tejada], I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off," she said in a recent makeup tutorial for Vogue. "It's okay 'cause thin brows are in," she consoled. 

Kylie Jenner attends the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Pierre Suu/Getty

Jenner has a point. As much as A-listers are regretting the days they did anything with their hair, there’s a whole group of stars who are just as keen on taking risks, whether that means sporting a drawn-in look or hitting their brows with lightener. 

Last fall, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Nicola Peltz and Amelia Gray Hamlin (who at one point shaved off her set) attended Paris Fashion Week with blonde brows all the while creating a trend out of their perfectly platinum pairs. And in the summer of 2022, Doja Cat made the bold decision to razor them off in real time while on an Instagram livestream.

"I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own," Doja Cat later told Dazed. "For me, it's more of an 'are you happy?' kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don't have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there."

