Amanda Seyfried Says She Likes 'Merging' Her Two Worlds: 'I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist (Exclusive)

Amanda Seyfried is proud of the example she is setting for her children.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday at The Crowded Room premiere in New York City, the actress, 37, discussed balancing her two passions: work and motherhood.

"I did have my daughter on set quite a bit," Seyfried tells PEOPLE of filming the upcoming Apple TV+ series. "She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist."

The New Yorker — who lives in a chic farmhouse with her family in the Catskills — shares Nina, 7, and Thomas, 2, with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

In The Crowded Room's, the story unfolds from the perspective of Seyfried's character Rya Goodwin, an interrogator who is tasked with interviewing Danny Sullivan, played by Tom Holland. They filmed from March through September last year.

"She would sit in the dressing with my assistant and draw. I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter," Seyfried adds of Nina. "It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that."

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in September, Seyfried said that Nina may have been already been bitten by the acting bug. After her mom won outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in The Dropout, the actress said her daughter may have a future in acting herself.

The mom-of-two told PEOPLE she would be putting her first Emmy trophy in Nina's room before admitting that her older child could work in entertainment — just like her parents.

"Totally," the Make It Cute co-founder affirmed on whether or not she would support her daughter pursuing acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

While Seyfried spoke with reporters after taking home the Emmy, the actress shared that Nina unexpectedly shed some tears after her mom's win while she watched from home.

"My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her," she shared. "She was supposed to be in bed. She's going to school tomorrow! I didn't expect that to be the reaction."

The Crowded Room will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, with the first three episodes followed by one new episode every Friday through July 28.

