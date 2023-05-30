Amanda Seyfried Channels Cher from ‘Clueless’ in Yellow Plaid Short Suit While Out in New York City

The ‘Mean Girls’ star sported the plaid ensemble while promoting her new film on ‘Good Morning America’

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Updated on May 30, 2023 05:02 PM
Amanda Seyfried is totally buggin’!

On Tuesday, the Mean Girls star visited Good Morning America in a cute yellow plaid short suit. Her look channeled the very fashion-forward Cher from Clueless, who was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 comedy classic.

Seyfried, 37, wore a black top under the yellow plaid Smythe blazer that she rocked with matching Smythe shorts. She paired gorgeous black stilettos with the look. 

The actress, who appeared on the morning talk show to promote her upcoming film The Crowded Room, kept her makeup natural with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her long blonde hair was styled in wavy curls that she wore down her back and around her shoulders. 

We last saw Seyfried on the 2023 Met Gala carpet, where she rocked a super sexy mini dress. 

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at 'Good Morning America' on May 30, 2023 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried.

Raymond Hall/GC

For this year's event, themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the Dropout star looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing an Oscar de la Renta micro gown made with draped gleaming metallic wires. Outfitted by Elizabeth Stewart, Seyfried also wore gold Stuart Weitzman sandal heels and Cartier jewelry.

"We wanted to go beyond black and white and even back to the beginning with a nod to his Chloe days in the 70s," Stewart described of the inspiration behind the star's look.

The Lancôme Ambassadress's beauty look consisted of a dark berry lip color and matching violet eyeshadow. She also channeled '70s glam with a voluptuous curly hairstyle.

"The inspiration was Karl Lagerfeld's designs for Chloé in the '70s; the big curly hair of the time, the deep saturated lip, and smokey eyes with a modern twist of color instead of black and very little blush," echoed Genevieve Herr, Seyfried's makeup artist, in a press release.

This year's dress code was influenced by the 60-year-spanning career of the late fashion designer Lagerfeld, who was once at the helm of Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his self-named house.

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala
Amanda Seyfried. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Seyfried is no stranger to the star-studded event in New York City, traditionally held annually on the first Monday in May.

The award-winning silver-screen star made her debut there in 2013 — a year that spotlighted "PUNK: Chaos to Couture." Then, Seyfried rocked a marble-patterned Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a train and, to match the edgy concept, a voluminous French braid ponytail.

Two years later, she made a comeback. Celebrating the "China: Through The Looking Glass" showcase, Seyfried selected a white Givenchy sleeveless mock-neck gown decorated with flower appliqués.

