Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski

Seyfried wore the hot outfit for the premiere of her new miniseries 'The Crowded Room'

By Zizi Strater
Published on June 2, 2023 01:33 PM
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Photo:

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Talk about a statement top!

Amanda Seyfried had all eyes on her when she showed up to the premiere of her new miniseries The Crowded Room, which also stars Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum, in a bedazzled bra for a top!

The Mean Girls star, 37, arrived at the New York City premiere, held at the Museum of Modern Art, in an Alexander McQueen design featuring a chest-framing black leather bra top complete with crystal and silver embellishments across the straps, cups and bottom and two side cutouts to show off some extra skin.

Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Seyfried completed the look with perfectly baggy black trousers, pointy-toed black pumps, some simple silver rings and dangling diamond earrings.

As for glam, Seyfried went with a light smokey eye, natural-tint lips and her hair slicked all the way back. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She didn’t come alone either. As opposed to a handbag, Seyfried came with her hubby, Thomas Sadoski, in tow for the most glamorous of date nights. Sadoski, 46, who has starred in The Newsroom and Wild, wore a maroon blazer with a popped collar layered over a black tee, black dress pants and matching dress shoes. He perfectly coordinated with his wife of five years.

The look was wildly different from the last look she wore to promote the film when she visited Good Morning America in Clueless style earlier this week.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried are seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her cute yellow plaid short suit channeled the very fashion-forward Cher from Clueless, who was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 comedy classic.

Seyfried wore a black top under the yellow plaid Smythe blazer that she rocked with matching Smythe shorts. She paired gorgeous black Kurt Geiger stilettos with the look. When compared to her all-black Alexander McQueen look, this was much more playful and school-girl-esque, as opposed to the rocker-chic vibe from her most recent outing.

The actress kept her makeup natural with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her long blonde hair was styled in wavy curls that she wore down her back and around her shoulders — drastically different from the slicked-back cool-girl style she sported at the premiere.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney Rocks 'Clueless' Style in Socks and Heels
Sydney Sweeney Puts a Modern Twist on 'Clueless' Style in a Mint Green Blazer with Socks and Heels
Cher in Clueless and Amanda Seyfried - matching outfits
Amanda Seyfried Channels Cher from ‘Clueless’ in Yellow Plaid Short Suit While Out in New York City
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
Megan Fox
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen Brings the Barbiecore Trend to Life in a Flirty Bright Pink Mini Dress
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Charlize Theron Opts for Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome
Charlize Theron Wears Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome for 'Fast X'
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in a Sparkly Bra Top and Maxi Skirt on 'The Mother' Red Carpet
yara shahidi
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie Wears a Retro-Inspired Bikini Top for Rare Date Night Out with Husband Tom Ackerley
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Bad Bunny were spotted wearing matching black leather outfits during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Rock Matching Looks – Yet Again! – on Date Night in Los Angeles
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls
Jennifer Lopez outfit changes
Holy Mother! Jennifer Lopez Wears 5 Glam Looks (and Counting) for 'The Mother' Press Tour 