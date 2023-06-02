Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski

Talk about a statement top!



Amanda Seyfried had all eyes on her when she showed up to the premiere of her new miniseries The Crowded Room, which also stars Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum, in a bedazzled bra for a top!



The Mean Girls star, 37, arrived at the New York City premiere, held at the Museum of Modern Art, in an Alexander McQueen design featuring a chest-framing black leather bra top complete with crystal and silver embellishments across the straps, cups and bottom and two side cutouts to show off some extra skin.



Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Seyfried completed the look with perfectly baggy black trousers, pointy-toed black pumps, some simple silver rings and dangling diamond earrings.



As for glam, Seyfried went with a light smokey eye, natural-tint lips and her hair slicked all the way back.

She didn’t come alone either. As opposed to a handbag, Seyfried came with her hubby, Thomas Sadoski, in tow for the most glamorous of date nights. Sadoski, 46, who has starred in The Newsroom and Wild, wore a maroon blazer with a popped collar layered over a black tee, black dress pants and matching dress shoes. He perfectly coordinated with his wife of five years.



The look was wildly different from the last look she wore to promote the film when she visited Good Morning America in Clueless style earlier this week.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her cute yellow plaid short suit channeled the very fashion-forward Cher from Clueless, who was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 comedy classic.



Seyfried wore a black top under the yellow plaid Smythe blazer that she rocked with matching Smythe shorts. She paired gorgeous black Kurt Geiger stilettos with the look. When compared to her all-black Alexander McQueen look, this was much more playful and school-girl-esque, as opposed to the rocker-chic vibe from her most recent outing.



The actress kept her makeup natural with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her long blonde hair was styled in wavy curls that she wore down her back and around her shoulders — drastically different from the slicked-back cool-girl style she sported at the premiere.