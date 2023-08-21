Amanda Knox Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox revealed her baby news in a humorous Instagram post

Published on August 21, 2023
Christopher Robinson and Amanda Knox
Photo:

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Amanda Knox is about to add another little one to her family.

The author and podcaster, 36, revealed on Instagram Sunday that she's expecting her second baby with husband Christopher Robinson.

Sharing a photo where she sits in a jumpsuit with her bump on display and her legs out in front of her, she writes, "'Pregspreading,' " and tags the Oxford English Dictionary.

When a commenter asks, "Throwback post or…. New bebe?!" she replies, "New!"

Amanda Knox Is Pregnant; Podcaster Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Christopher Robinson
Amanda Knox.

Amanda Knox/Instagram

Knox and Robinson are also parents to daughter Eureka Muse, 2, whose birth they announced in October 2021 on an episode of the couple's Labyrinths podcast.

Knox told the New York Times  that she initially kept the birth a secret in part because "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head."

Fourteen years ago, Knox was wrongfully convicted and then exonerated for the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher when she was a 20-year-old American student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Amanda Knox Is Pregnant; Podcaster Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox/Instagram

Knox and Robinson also explained their decision to keep things private on their podcast, saying that they will not share any images of Eureka on social media as that is "a decision for her to make, many years from now."

Knox added of her then-newborn daughter, "She deserves the privacy and autonomy that I was denied."

