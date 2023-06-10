Amanda Kloots Recalls Late Nick Cordero’s Feelings About Fatherhood Ahead of Son Elvis' 4th Birthday

Amanda Kloots is remembering Nick Cordero ahead of their son Elvis’ fourth birthday.

The TV personality, 41, shared an emotional post on her Instagram this week, looking back at her late husband’s feelings about welcoming their first child to commemorate their son's latest milestone.

In a video montage, Kloots showed several precious moments of Elvis after he was born of the family as a trio, and even shared a recording of Cordero — who died in 2020 due to complications with COVID-19 — discussing being a father for the first time during his one-man show.

“So, I am sure that you are aware that my wife Amanda and I are expecting our first child together,” Cordero can be heard saying in the throwback recording. “And we’re so excited you know appropriately terrified but excited. I think we’re ready, right? We’re ready. We’re as ready as we’re gonna be.”

“But you know that transition … I would imagine going through it now, but that transition from not being a parent to being a parent is an interesting one, and you can only suppose at what you’re in for. You don’t really know,” he continued.

“On the eve of Elvis’s 4th birthday I am reminded of this beautiful recording…,” Kloots wrote alongside the video. “He was beyond excited for Elvis to be born, to become a father.”

“He wrote in his baby book, ‘I hope you’re kind, confident, and happy. I hope you find joy and that you’re able to see the wonder in the world. I hope you know above all that you are loved," she continued. “I think Nick would be so proud of his little boy. Not only because he’s a little rockstar, just like his daddy, but because Elvis is so full of love, happiness and joy.”

Kloots then reaffirmed her dedication to raising Elvis — who was born about a year before Cordero’s death — even with him gone.

“I promised Nick I’d give Elvis the world and I will forever try to fulfill that promise. ❤️,“ she said. “I cannot believe our little man turns four tomorrow. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been extremely emotional about it. Putting my armor on tonight. ❤️”

Ending the caption, she noted how glad she was to have had the recording and the importance of documenting loved ones.

“On a sidenote- how lucky are we to have this recording?,” she said. “One day Elvis will get to hear his Dad talk about becoming his father. It’s a beautiful silver lining! Take videos. Take pictures. Record things, your voice, a letter! You can never have enough!”