Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero on the Third Anniversary of His Death: 'He Lived with an Open Heart'

Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero on the third anniversary of his death.

The Talk co-host, 41, recalled the qualities that she and Cordero’s friends loved most about the Broadway actor, who died in July 2020 from COVID complications.

“Three years ago today Nick passed away. Though he’s not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way. He made such an impact on everyone he met, especially those he loved,” she wrote on Wednesday alongside a photo and video montage of Cordero with her and their 4-year-old son Elvis.

“I asked some close friends and family of his to tell me something they loved most about him,” Kloots continued.

The late star’s friends shared that he “made you feel like you were the only person in the room” and “lived with an open heart and spread love to everyone he met.” Cordero was also remembered for having “the heart of a giant” and being “full of advice, whether it was asked for or not.”

“Nick was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Being in his presence inspired you to want to dig deeper to be a better person, friend and artist,” another pal shared.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Kloots concluded the heartfelt tribute by opening up about taking time to grieve and sharing what she appreciated most about her husband.

“I was reminded by a dear friend that three years really isn’t a lot of time I need to allow myself grace,” she shared. “Why is that so hard, allowing grace into our life? But he was right. Is right. I miss Nick more than anything in the entire world.”

“What I loved most is how he made me feel safe in his arms, and always loved,” she continued. “That’s a very special thing to gift to give someone. He was a special man with the biggest heart. I love you honey. Always. ❤️”

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'A Bronx Tale' on December 1, 2016. Walter McBride/WireImage

On the three-year anniversary of the day she brought Cordero to the hospital in March, Kloots revealed she wished she had more time with her husband in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai. March 30, 2020 is a day that is [ingrained] in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband," she recalled alongside a photo of Cordero and Elvis. "There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them."

"If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss," she added. "If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times."

Kloots also reflected on the lesson she learned from the experience."I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours," she shared. "I've learned to say different goodbyes."

She continued, "I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."

