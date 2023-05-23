Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem Banned — Along with 3 Race-Related Books — at a Miami-Area School

"The Hill We Climb," a now-famous poem written and recited by Gorman at Biden's 2020 inauguration, is among four works that were singled out by a parent who complained that they sent "indirect hate messages"

By
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:25 PM
Amanda Gorman
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty

A Florida school has banned four books for elementary students after one parent objected to the titles and argued they were inappropriate. One of them was a collection of poems by Amanda Gorman that includes her noteworthy The Hill We Climb piece, which she recited during the last presidential inauguration.

The Miami Herald, citing records obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project, reports that a parent at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes objected to five titles at the K-8 school. The books included The ABCs of Black History, Cuban Kids, Countries in the News: Cuba, Love to Langston, and the poem The Hill We Climb, which was read aloud by Gorman at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2020 and is included in a larger book of poems released by Gorman.

A school materials review committee, comprised of staff members at the school, ultimately concluded that one of those books — Countries in the News: Cuba — was “balanced and age appropriate" and would therefore remain on the library shelves. The others, however, were deemed "more appropriate” for middle school-aged children, and will now be in the middle school section of the school's library, the Herald reports.

According to the Herald, the bans only affect the one school and took effect after a parent of two students, identified by the outlet as Daily Salinas, challenged the books for containing what she called “indirect hate messages” and indoctrination. Speaking to the Herald, Salinas said she "is not for eliminating or censoring any books."

RELATED: Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, Reads Work She Wrote for Joe Biden's Inauguration: 'The Dawn Is Ours'

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden
Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the 2020 inauguration of Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty

Gorman was 22 years old at the time she first read her poem to a national audience.

The Harvard University grad spoke for about five minutes to commemorate the president and vice president taking their oaths of office. In her reading, Gorman touched on unity and hope, two themes Biden's inaugural team asked the young poet to focus on.

"Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true: That even as we grieved, we grew: That even as we hurt, we hoped, that even as we tired, we tried, that we'll forever be tied together, victorious," she read, in part.

Gorman, who holds the distinction of the United States' first national youth poet laureate, was also the youngest poet in memory to read at an inaugural ceremony, as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in as the country's next leaders.

RELATED: Amanda Gorman Announces Her Second Children's Picture Book, Something, Someday: 'A Dream Come True'

A representative for Gorman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the ban, which echoes similar bans taking place across the country — and particularly in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that blocks the classroom discussion of certain LGBTQ+ topics in grades K-12.

Since the passage of that bill in 2022, dozens of school districts have removed books (many of which touch on LGBTQ+ issues) from their school libraries.

In March, DeSantis called book bans a "hoax," even as advocacy group PEN America says at least 175 books have been removed in school libraries across the state of Florida in recent months.

Even some Republican donors have acknowledged the bans, with one businessman telling the Financial Times recently he would not be financing a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions, including, specifically "his stance on abortion and book banning."

Related Articles
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Gov. Henry McMaster talks with reporters after Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette signed paperwork to run again on a ticket with the governor on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster and Evette are the first candidates to file for reelection on a ticket in South Carolina, which previously elected its two top officeholders separately.
After S.C. Governor Mentions Hunting Democrats with Dogs, His Spokesman Dismisses Backlash as ‘Whining’
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor, Whose Child Is Nonbinary, Signs Law Defining 'Sex' as Only Male or Female
White House State Dinner with Chinese President
Driver Arrested, Identified After Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Kevin McCarthy
We Explain the Debt Ceiling — and How Defaulting Would Impact You — in Less Than 5 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI4R_D79x5w Shark attack victim recounts attack l GMA
College Student 'Blindsided' by Shark Bite While Fishing — One of 2 Florida Attacks in Less Than 36 Hours
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Calls State 'Openly Hostile' to People of Color, LGBTQ+ Individuals
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother
Lester Holt hosts NBC Nightly News in New York, NY on Friday September 24, 2021.
Lester Holt Calls Modern Journalism a 'High Calling' as He Takes 'Nightly News' on the Road to Florida
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., waits in line for early voting at the public library in Hanahan, S.C., on Election 2022 Senate, Hanahan, United States - 31 Oct 2022
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina Enters 2024 Presidential Race
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on in Nashville, Tenn.
Anti-Drag Legislation Is Sweeping the Nation: Here's Where Each State Stands on Drag Bans
General views of the Walt Disney 'Partners' statue at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Disney Scraps Plan to Bring 2,000 High-Paying Jobs to Florida amid Feud with Ron DeSantis
Bad Bunny Recipe
Bad Bunny Shares One of His Favorite Dishes from His Miami Restaurant: Lobster Fried Rice