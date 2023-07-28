Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como

The pair were also photographed sharing some PDA on another date night last week at Lake Como's Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Published on July 28, 2023 10:21AM EDT
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal and George Clooney out for dinner on Italy's Lake Como on July 27, 2023. Photo:

SplashNews.com

Amal Clooney shone bright for a date night in Italy.

The British barrister rocked a silvery look as she and husband George Clooney exited the Gatto Nero eatery on Lake Como Thursday evening, appearing to be in high spirits.

Amal, 45, was captured on camera in a sequined silver dress with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the steps from the restaurant into their awaiting car, also wearing a bright smile. 

She accessorized the glam ensemble with large diamond dangling earrings, and wore her hair in waves over her shoulder. Her wedding band could be seen shining on her left hand as she was snapped pushing some of her hair away from her face.

Meanwhile George, 62, could be seen in a dark-gray suit over a navy shirt as he appeared to talk to someone briefly outside before joining his wife in the car. 

George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney out for dinner on Italy's Lake Como on July 27, 2023.

SplashNews.com

This isn’t the first time the pair have been spotted out this month on a romantic date along the Italian coastal destination, where they own a villa. Last week, they were photographed sharing another romantic dinner and a smooch on the balcony of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

Amal wore a long white V-neck dress with a slit showing off her toned legs, with matching nude heels and a white-and-gold clutch, as she held her husband’s hand while walking down the stairs from the balcony. George contrasted his wife in a dark suit with a black undershirt and shiny loafers.

Prior to their Italian getaway, the Oscar winner reiterated his support of his fellow actors amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"This is an inflection point in our industry," George said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now."

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Clooneys first met in 2013 through a mutual friend’s introduction and would go on to tie the knot a year later in Sicily. The couple later welcomed twins Alexander and Ella, now 6, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

In March 2022, Amal opened up about her relationship with George, whom she called "inspirational and supportive," in her TIME's Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful," raved the human-rights attorney, adding, "We have a home filled with love and laughter."

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined,” Amal added. “I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

