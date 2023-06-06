Alyssa Scott Hopes to 'Make Memories for My Girls' as She Takes Her Two Daughters on Disney Trip

Alyssa Scott shares daughter Halo Marie with Nick Cannon and is mom to Zeela from a previous relationship

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 6, 2023 02:54 PM
Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland
Photo:

Instagram/itsalyssaemm

Alyssa Scott is getting into the Disney spirit!

On Monday, the model, 29, brought her two daughters Halo Marie, 6 months old, and Zeela, 4, to Disneyland and posted several Instagram stories from the family's adventure.

In several photos, Scott showed Halo Marie sleeping peacefully in both a sling and a stroller, while daughter Zeela wore Mickey ears and carried a pink cotton candy cone.

"One thing about me ... I'm going to make these memories for my girls!" Scott captioned a photo of the three of them. "& have the time of my life doing it."

Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland

Instagram/itsalyssaemm

Scott shares daughter Halo Marie with Nick Cannon, 42, and is mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.

In December, the model and the Masked Singer host welcomed their second baby together. The new addition marked the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Sharing an emotional video that reflected on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen — who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer — Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland

Instagram/itsalyssaemm

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

