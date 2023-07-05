Alyssa Scott Enjoys Picnicking and Playtime with Daughter Halo, 6 Months, on Fourth of July

The model shares daughter Halo, 6 months, with Nick Cannon

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Alyssa Scott and daughter Halo
Photo:

Alyssa Scott / Instagram

Alyssa Scott is enjoying Fourth of July with her baby girl!

The model, 29, posted photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday where she enjoyed some one-on-one time with daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

The little one could be seen on her belly, picking herself up to crawl over to a toy across her mat. Smiling all the while, the little one settled on an avocado-themed guitar, which she carefully took hold of and examined up close.

In addition to Halo, the pair share son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months in December 2021. Scott is also mom to daughter Zeela, 4½, from a previous relationship.

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Daughter Halo

Alyssa Scott / Instagram

In May, Scott posted an adorable family photo to her Instagram. In the photo, Cannon held Halo while Scott had her arm around Zeela, who gave a big smile to the camera.

"It's Z's JOY for me☀️," Scott captioned the image. "Photos from our day w @torreywest at @planet44studio."

Cannon commented on the photo, writing "So much happiness in one picture!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Scott revealed she was pregnant in late October 2022 through an Instagram post that featured her daughter. A few days later, she confirmed Cannon, 42, was the father of her new child through a steamy nude maternity shoot in a bathtub.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," Scott captioned the photo series.

In December, Cannon penned a heartfelt tribute to Zen on the first anniversary of his death. Sharing photos with Zen in an Instagram post, Cannon commented on his recent hospitalization, writing, "Physically I'm definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I'm broken."

"Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all. I can't believe it's been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred," he wrote. "Such a painful anniversary."

Alyssa Scott and Halo

Alyssa Scott Instagram

Cannon continued, "Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 8 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole.

