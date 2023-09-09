‘Charmed’ Reunion! Alyssa Milano and Julian McMahon Reunite in Paris: ‘Just a Couple of Pals’

The stars of the hit WB series reunited in Paris for a fan convention on Saturday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on September 9, 2023 02:40PM EDT
Alyssa Milano shared a selfie reuniting with her 'Charmed' co-star Julian McMahon on Instagram Saturday. Photo:

Byron J. Cohen, Alyssa Milano/Instagram

It’s a Charmed reunion!

Alyssa Milano and Julian McMahon, who both starred in the hit WB series, reunited in Paris on Saturday while attending Empire Convention’s "For the Love of Fandoms 2" event.

“Just a couple of pals in Paris,” Milano, 50, captioned a selfie with McMahon, 55, that she shared on Instagram. 

In the comments section, fans shared love for the duo's characters, who were one of the series’ most beloved couples. 

“The best serial couple ♥️,” one follower commented, while another said, “Best reunion ever 😍❤️.” Another Charmed fan wrote: “The reunion we all needed ❤️❤️."

Charmed ran from 1998 to 2006 and chronicled the story of three sisters: Prue, played by Shannen Doherty, Piper, played by Holly Marie Combs, and Milano’s Phoebe. Rose McGowan later joined as Paige Matthews, a long-lost half-sister, after Doherty’s departure. 

Milano also reposted several videos on her Instagram Story this weekend, giving followers a look at the convention’s events in Paris.

Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry was similarly in attendance at the convention. He, McMahon and Milano appeared together on stage as the two-day event kicked off.

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan in 'Charmed'
Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan in 'Charmed'.

The WB/Courtesy Everett

Back in March, several members of the Charmed cast reunited for 90s Con. During a panel moderated by PEOPLE’s Breanne L. Heldman, Doherty, McGowan, Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller reflected on the series — and the controversial reboot that aired from 2018-2022.

During a fan Q&A, Doherty, 52, reacted to an attendee who booed at the mention of the reboot. "Not cool," she said. "Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job."

She then explained that "the new Charmed is also for a younger generation."

"I've met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there's a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed," she said. "It may be for all of us to be like 'Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,' but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they're incredibly nice people, FYI."

Doherty also noted that the Charmed she was a part of will "always stand on its own," adding, "We're [the] originals."

