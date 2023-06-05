Alyssa Milano Emotionally Celebrates as Son Milo, 12, Graduates Elementary School: 'Such a Phenomenon'

Alyssa Milano's older kid has made it to a major milestone.

On Thursday, the Charmed actress, 50, shared photos from son Milo's elementary school graduation. The 12-year-old posed with his actress mom, dad David Bugliari, and sister Elizabeth, 8.



"We celebrated my son today. He graduated elementary school. I’m emotional. Parenting is such a phenomenon," she wrote.

"You love them so hard. And nurture and guide and feed and push and cherish. And all that emotion—that fire in your belly—is to eventually let them fly. We hold them so close—to let them go. Gah!"

Milano noted that, "It’s hard. Being a parent is hard. Loving people that much, that wholly, is terrifying. There is nothing I want more than their health and happiness."



She concluded by thanking "family and friends and coaches who came to support Milo tonight. Thanks for being our village. I couldn’t parent without you. I love you all so much."



"Congratulations, Milo. You’re an amazing young man and I love you."

Two weeks ago, the proud mom reflected on her son growing up in a photo where he's sleeping on her lap in the car.

"My buddy. My love. My heartbeep. (Milo used to call his heartbeat, “heartbeep”). It is not lost on me that there will be a 'last time he napped on my lap,'" she wrote. "Slow down, baby. I’m not ready. 💔."

