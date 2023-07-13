Alyssa Farah Griffin's Shirt Confused Everyone on 'The View' — and Then Whoopi Goldberg Threatened to Cut It

The shirt, featuring the cohost's bare shoulders, sparked a debate on air about how it was supposed to be worn

By
Published on July 13, 2023 08:01PM EDT
Whoopi Goldberg tries to cut Alyssa Farah Griffin's Shirt On Air
Photo:

The View/YouTube (2)

The hosts of The View took a break from talking politics to instead discuss another pressing topic on Thursday morning — how Alyssa Farah Griffin's shirt was intended to be worn!

During the latest episode of the ABC talk show, Griffin's shoulder-baring top raised a few questions from her cohosts, who wondered if she was wearing the button-up top correctly.

The shirt — a blue-striped button-up with white accents — caused a bit of commotion on set, as Griffin, 34, wore it all the way to the left, exposing her shoulder.

After Joy Behar was the first to question the look, Whoopi Goldberg even held up a pair of scissors and admitted that she wanted to cut the shirt herself.

"I don't want anybody to get nervous, but we have been talking about this shirt, and I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works, but I feel like we need to call Fran [Taylor]. Fran is the woman who does all of our wardrobe," Goldberg, 67, said.

Eventually, Taylor appeared on set and made a correction to Griffin's look. "The shirt is right. Because the shirt is really supposed to be worn like this," she said, as she adjusted the shoulder opening more toward the center of Griffin's chest.

"Wait, that makes so much more sense," Griffin laughed.

While Griffin may have admitted to wanting the "cold-shoulder" look, it turned out that Goldberg and her fellow cohosts were right all along in questioning how she wore the shirt.

Sara Haines, 45, and her fellow hosts then took a few moments to shoutout Taylor, who has been styling the women of The View for years.

"How many times have I come out, I've come out in clothes backwards so many times... Sometimes it looks better that way," she said, as Goldberg joked that she needs to "hold onto these scissors just in case."

This wasn't the only time a style choice caused disruption on set of The View, as back in March, Sunny Hostin's dress caused a bit of a stir, too.

The red and yellow design on the chest of Hostin's tight-fitting black dress prompted her peers to question the "phallus on her dress."

"It is a flower with a fistula. You know flowers, the shiny, waxy, red flowers," Hostin, 54, said.

Goldberg ended the argument with, "I don't want to shock you or anything, but, if that looks like a phallus to you, we need to talk."

