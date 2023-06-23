Alyson Stoner Says They Were Seen as 'Unsafe' for Children and Fired from Kids Show After Coming Out as Queer

The former child star said the "beauty" of opening up about their sexuality "far outweighs the hate comments and death threats"

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 01:01PM EDT
Alyson Stoner visits the #IMDboat official portrait studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on The IMDb Yacht on July 23, 2022
Photo:

Irvin Rivera/Getty 

Alyson Stoner believes coming out as queer impacted their career.

The 29-year-old former Disney Channel star, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed in a 2018 Teen Vogue essay that they fell in love with a woman and continued to be “attracted to men, women and people who identify in other ways.”

But reaching that point “was really nerve-racking,” they admitted.

“The reason I ended up doing it was because my girlfriend at the time, we reached a point in our relationship where it felt like it was a disservice to her for her to be hidden, right?” Stoner told Spencewuah on their I’m Literally Screaming podcast earlier this month. “Like, that, that didn't feel good for her, it didn’t feel fair. And even though there were other like pressures and considerations for me to be public, I felt like, OK, I wanna … I wanna do this.”

From there, Stoner said they consulted with their managers, one of whom was the Jonas Brothers’ dad Kevin Jonas Sr. (Stoner appeared in the Camp Rock alongside the star siblings.)

“He's a former pastor and so I was like, 'OK, I know that there's a potential risk here,' and he was very loving and supportive and helpful in me understanding that like, there are risks if I do this,” the actress continued. “It's totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perceptions, but also like, hireability for jobs.”

alyson-stoner-1.jpg

Stoner has now claimed that they did, in fact, lose a job after publicly opening up about their sexuality, saying, “I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids. So there was like, definitely discrimination.”

Despite the alleged "discrimination," Stoner felt like they made the right choice.

“The, like, beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats,” they said. “It was intimating and also liberating."

Before coming out, Stoner underwent an "outpatient variation" of conversion therapy, hoping at the time to repress their queer side in conformity with long-held religious beliefs.

"I felt like everything was wrong with me, even though I, in my heart of hearts, only desired to be a devoted follower of God," they told Insider in 2021. "So to hear from people you trust, from people you respect, from people you might even aspire to become, that you at your core are 'rotten,' 'abominable,' that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood.... It just sends you into a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing.”

Stoner said they were “considering whether my life was worth living” but ultimately realized they had been “trying to change something that is what I now understand is very natural.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star eventually wrote Mind Body Pride in 2021 order to help queer people connect with their authentic selves mentally, physically and emotionally.

“Queer folks (and non-queer, too!) frequently suppress a part or all of who we are,” they wrote June 6 on Instagram. “It can cause us to hide from the world and, in turn, to hide from ourselves. We may silence the wisdom of our bodies and neglect our basic needs. Learning how to listen and rebuild trust with our bodies is essential to healing, building resilience, and speaking our truth authentically.”

Related Articles
Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan
Michael J. Fox Calls Wife Tracy Pollan His 'Forever Summer Girl' as He Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife Arielle Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Split
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie "Sex and The City" on location in the west village on October 01 2007 in New York City (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT'
Reality TV Queen Kristin Cavallari Tells Her âVery Cavallariâ Cast âNot to Read Any of the Commentsâ
Kristin Cavallari Says Dating Is 'Not Important' to Her 3 Years After Divorce from Jay Cutler
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Felt Like 'a Cow Going to the Slaughterhouse' on Comedown from Teen Fame
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
​​Kaley Cuoco Says Missing 'Titan' Sub Has Kept Her Up and Made Her 'Sick'
Luke MacFarlane, Hig Roberts
Who Is Luke Macfarlane's Partner? All About Hig Roberts
Amybeth McNulty as Vickie and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS
Maya Hawke Says She Has 'Mixed' Feelings About Robin Having a Girlfriend in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Harold from Match Me Abroad, the second a photo of Harold with his date Michaela
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Kiss After Showing His Date 'the Most Private Thing I Have' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on May 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan Address 'Hurtful' Comments About Their 16-Year Age Gap
And Just Like That
Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She's Always 'Felt Out of Place' in Her Family: 'I Didn't Choose This Life'
kevin costner
'Yellowstone' Creator Is 'Disappointed' by Kevin Costner's Exit but Won't Resort to 'F--- You' Death for John
The Weeknd on The Idol Season 1
The Weeknd Says He Expected a Negative Reaction to 'The Idol': 'None of This Is a Surprise'