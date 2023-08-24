Alyson Stoner Says They Felt 'Uncomfortable' Having to Kiss Both Sprouse Twins for a 'Suite Life' Episode

Alyson Stoner is opening up about their experience on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In a series of TikToks coined "Dear Hollywood," the former child star discussed a Suite Life episode that they felt especially uncomfortable filming.

Stoner, 30, had a recurring role as the twins' friend Max on the Disney Channel show starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who played Zack and Cody Martin, respectively.

"So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode," Stoner explained in a TikTok. "And it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted."

"My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera," they continued. "I remember on Suite Life on Disney, I'd already booked the role of Max and I'd filmed an episode. Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins."

Stoner was 12 when the series premiered, while the Sprouse twins were 13. They are likely referring to the season 1 episode "Kisses and Basketball," in which Max impulsively kissed Zack after they win a big basketball game. However, Max and Cody never kissed on screen.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star said they had been unaware of the kissing requirement when they auditioned for Max, admitting that they were not ready for that storyline. However, they still felt obligated to see it through.

"I felt young and uncomfortable," they continued. "I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character. So in that way, I justified like, 'Okay, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'"

Alyson Stoner, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Disney Channel. Disney Channel

In 2016, Stoner revealed on The Night Time Show podcast that they had briefly dated Cole when the two of them were preteens.



"The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse," they shared at the time. They also added that Cole actually broke up with them on their birthday, claiming, "He just said, 'It's not going to work out.'"

Stoner has previously spoken out about the negative effects that being a child actor had on them. In a candid 2017 YouTube video titled "What Happened to Alyson Stoner?," they called the experience of being famous as a kid "weird and unhealthy."

Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Irvin Rivera/Getty

"I was a pack mule growing up," they said at the time. "Living in that little box? Being part of that little machine? It takes a huge toll on you ... the competition, narcissism, perfectionism, the pressure, schedule, the traumatizing experiences that we can never talk about, because we’re either under contract or we’ll get shot or other things will happen to us if we open our mouths."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, the Camp Rock star also alleged that they lost a job due to publicly coming out as queer.

"I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids," they said on an episode of the I'm Literally Screaming podcast. "So there was like, definitely discrimination."

