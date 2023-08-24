Alyson Stoner Says They Felt 'Uncomfortable' Having to Kiss Both Sprouse Twins for a 'Suite Life' Episode

Stoner played Max on the popular Disney Channel show starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 06:17PM EDT
Alyson Stoner, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse
Alyson Stoner, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse. Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jerod Harris/Getty

Alyson Stoner is opening up about their experience on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In a series of TikToks coined "Dear Hollywood," the former child star discussed a Suite Life episode that they felt especially uncomfortable filming.

Stoner, 30, had a recurring role as the twins' friend Max on the Disney Channel show starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who played Zack and Cody Martin, respectively.

"So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode," Stoner explained in a TikTok. "And it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted."

"My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera," they continued. "I remember on Suite Life on Disney, I'd already booked the role of Max and I'd filmed an episode. Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins."

Stoner was 12 when the series premiered, while the Sprouse twins were 13. They are likely referring to the season 1 episode "Kisses and Basketball," in which Max impulsively kissed Zack after they win a big basketball game. However, Max and Cody never kissed on screen.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star said they had been unaware of the kissing requirement when they auditioned for Max, admitting that they were not ready for that storyline. However, they still felt obligated to see it through.

"I felt young and uncomfortable," they continued. "I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character. So in that way, I justified like, 'Okay, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'"

Alyson Stoner, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Disney Channel
Alyson Stoner, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Disney Channel.

Disney Channel

In 2016, Stoner revealed on The Night Time Show podcast that they had briefly dated Cole when the two of them were preteens.

"The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse," they shared at the time. They also added that Cole actually broke up with them on their birthday, claiming, "He just said, 'It's not going to work out.'"

Stoner has previously spoken out about the negative effects that being a child actor had on them. In a candid 2017 YouTube video titled "What Happened to Alyson Stoner?," they called the experience of being famous as a kid "weird and unhealthy."

Alyson Stoner visits the #IMDboat official portrait studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on The IMDb Yacht on July 23, 2022
Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Irvin Rivera/Getty 

"I was a pack mule growing up," they said at the time. "Living in that little box? Being part of that little machine? It takes a huge toll on you ... the competition, narcissism, perfectionism, the pressure, schedule, the traumatizing experiences that we can never talk about, because we’re either under contract or we’ll get shot or other things will happen to us if we open our mouths."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, the Camp Rock star also alleged that they lost a job due to publicly coming out as queer.

"I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids," they said on an episode of the I'm Literally Screaming podcast. "So there was like, definitely discrimination."

Related Articles
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King
'Below Deck' Crew Member Accuses 'Sailing Yacht' Star Gary King of Sexual Misconduct
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, Season 15 Reunion, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidors, Andy Cohen, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards Ross
'RHOA' Reunion: 'Incriminating' Texts from Drew Surface as Kandi Accuses Her of 'Gaslighting Ralph'
People Puzzler, Game Show Network, Leah Remini
'PEOPLE Puzzler' Is Back Soon — Here's When to Watch!
Riverdale -- âChapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroesâ -- Image Number: RVD610a_0554r -- Pictured (L - R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
Why 'Riverdale' Fans Will Never See a Lip-Lock Between Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa: 'Too Hot for TV'
Kim Cattrall MAX And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 11
Kim Cattrall's Sweetest Moment During Her 'AJLT' Cameo with Sarah Jessica Parker Was Improvised
âGleeâ Cast Reunites on the SAG-AFTRA Picket Lines
'Glee' Reunion! Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera with a Sweet Tribute as Cast Comes Together
The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer
'The Morning Show' Crew Is Ready to 'Burn It All Down' in Season 3 Trailer: 'It Is Time to Smash and Shatter'
All Star Shore
Watch Vinny Guadagnino Take the 'All Star Shore' Reins — and Return to the Smush Room (Exclusive)
Jeremy Allen White is spotted on a lunch date with model girlfriend, Ashley Moore
Jeremy Allen White Spotted with Ashley Moore 2.5 Weeks After Public PDA
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That...' Finale Cameo: All About Samantha and Carrie's Long-Awaited Call
SPECIAL FORCES: WORLDS TOUGHEST TEST: Tom Sandoval, Bode Miller
'Special Forces' Trailer: Tom Sandoval Wanted 'a Beating' After Cheating and Bode Miller Mourns Lost Daughter
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- "A DoppelgÃÂ¤nger Disaster" Episode 1710 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shannon Storms Beador
'RHOC': Shannon Is Put on Blast for 'Jekyll and Hyde' Swings, Dropping Bombs to Hide Her Issues with John
Evan Handler Calls 'AJLT' Sexy Scenes 'Weird' â but Is Glad His 'Inner Dynamo Was Finally Recognized'
Evan Handler Calls 'AJLT' Sexy Scenes 'Weird' — but Is Glad His 'Inner Dynamo Was Finally Recognized'
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's 'AGT' Costar Howie Mandel Tries to Play Cupid After Eligible Bachelor Act: 'She's in the Market'