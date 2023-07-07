One of the best things about summer is spending more time outside and enjoying the fresh air. Nothing ruins that experience, though, like getting bitten by mosquitoes.

Amazon shoppers are big fans of the Alvantor Screen House Pop-Up Tent, which they say is fantastic at keeping bugs out. Right now, it’s on sale right now thanks to a coupon in the product description.

The spacious, screened-in 10-by-10-foot tent can comfortably fit up to six adults. (It’s also available in 6, 12, and 15-foot versions, all of which are also on sale.) It pops up automatically and can be folded up to a compact size when not in use. The mesh walls provide plenty of ventilation while giving you a clear view of the outdoors, and the tent’s fabric top has 50+ UV protection against the sun.

Plus, its large zippered door is super easy to get in and out of, and there is a hook inside to hang up jackets or bags. It also comes with sandbags, mountain stakes, and guylines, so you can be sure it’ll stay stable and secure, even in the wind.

Alvantor Screen House Pop-Up Canopy

Amazon

It’s racked up more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and some reviewers say that the canopy gives them a “bug-free summer.”

“Wasn’t even that expensive, but [it] has been worth every dollar. Living in Minnesota the mosquitoes are atrocious — but this screen has done wonders,” wrote one reviewer. “We sit inside on our swing and have a wonderful and mosquito-free evening. Even the dogs ask to come in!”

Another person praised how “well-constructed and easy to open and put away” the canopy is, adding that its design lets them “sit outdoors late in the evening instead of running indoors to escape the mosquitoes.” A final shopper said that the canopy made their summer “much better,” and noted, “Added some plants, a chair, and a fairy garden planter and then sat down with my Kindle and enjoyed being bug-free.”

You can nab the pop-up canopy in the 10-foot size for just $136, but if you want to spend less and you’re okay with a smaller model, you can opt for the 6-foot version for $105 instead.

Whichever size you need, head to Amazon to pick up the Alvantor Pop-Up Tent while it’s on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.