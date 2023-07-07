Lifestyle Home A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale “Living in Minnesota the mosquitoes are atrocious — but this screen has done wonders” By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 09:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon One of the best things about summer is spending more time outside and enjoying the fresh air. Nothing ruins that experience, though, like getting bitten by mosquitoes. Amazon shoppers are big fans of the Alvantor Screen House Pop-Up Tent, which they say is fantastic at keeping bugs out. Right now, it’s on sale right now thanks to a coupon in the product description. The spacious, screened-in 10-by-10-foot tent can comfortably fit up to six adults. (It’s also available in 6, 12, and 15-foot versions, all of which are also on sale.) It pops up automatically and can be folded up to a compact size when not in use. The mesh walls provide plenty of ventilation while giving you a clear view of the outdoors, and the tent’s fabric top has 50+ UV protection against the sun. Plus, its large zippered door is super easy to get in and out of, and there is a hook inside to hang up jackets or bags. It also comes with sandbags, mountain stakes, and guylines, so you can be sure it’ll stay stable and secure, even in the wind. Alvantor Screen House Pop-Up Canopy Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $136 We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309 It’s racked up more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and some reviewers say that the canopy gives them a “bug-free summer.” “Wasn’t even that expensive, but [it] has been worth every dollar. Living in Minnesota the mosquitoes are atrocious — but this screen has done wonders,” wrote one reviewer. “We sit inside on our swing and have a wonderful and mosquito-free evening. Even the dogs ask to come in!” Another person praised how “well-constructed and easy to open and put away” the canopy is, adding that its design lets them “sit outdoors late in the evening instead of running indoors to escape the mosquitoes.” A final shopper said that the canopy made their summer “much better,” and noted, “Added some plants, a chair, and a fairy garden planter and then sat down with my Kindle and enjoyed being bug-free.” A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon You can nab the pop-up canopy in the 10-foot size for just $136, but if you want to spend less and you’re okay with a smaller model, you can opt for the 6-foot version for $105 instead. Whichever size you need, head to Amazon to pick up the Alvantor Pop-Up Tent while it’s on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Dates to Know and Early Deals Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and More Celebrities Are Swapping Heels for Flat Shoes This Summer This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More