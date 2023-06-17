Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon

“The design of this table is very unique”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 17, 2023 07:00AM EDT

If you’re looking to catch rays in your backyard this summer, then patio furniture is a must. Luckily, this bistro set is up to 45 percent off at Amazon right now.

The Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set comes with a small round table and two matching chairs, all of which are foldable — making them easy to move and store. The durable set is made of weather-resistant steel and has a colorful waterproof coating. According to the brand, this makes the set easy to clean; all you have to do is rinse or wipe it down with water and a gentle soap. 

Buy It! Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set in Orange, $88.49 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Each piece of the vibrant set features intricate cutouts that'll have your guests asking if you snagged it from a fancy antique store. One reviewer said, “The design of this table is very unique,” and called the cutouts a “nice touch.” They also added: “The orange color also brightens up my patio.” Another shopper shared that the cutouts “reflect on the ground and [look] so pretty when the light hits [them].”

The compact size of the bistro set makes it ideal for small outdoor spaces. One five-star reviewer raved: “It fits perfectly on my small front porch and gives me a lovely place for morning coffee or an evening cocktail.” A second user shared: “I have a very small front porch, so the size is perfect.” They continued: “This little set just brightens up my day.”

Several Amazon shoppers call the set “super cute,” while others point out its functional design details. For instance, one shopper wrote that the “seats are sturdy,” then said: “[I] love that all pieces fold so we can take [them] with us wherever seating is needed.”

The bistro set is available in four colors at Amazon, most of which are on sale. Currently marked down by $71, the orange bistro set has the steepest discount. But Amazon shoppers can also score savings on the set in red and white. And while not on sale at the moment, the blue set costs $62, which comes out to just $21 apiece. 

Liven up your backyard this summer and shop the Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Buy It! Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set in Red, $82 (orig. $91.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set in White, $75 (orig. $118.82); amazon.com

