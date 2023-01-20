    Almost 70 Pomeranians Plus a 'Few Cats' Rescued from California House Fire

    The dogs, mostly pomeranians, belong to the friends of the residents of the home that went up in flames

    By Melissa Montoya
    Published on January 20, 2023 08:24 PM
    Firefighters rescued 70 dogs from a home that caught fire
    Photo: twitter

    A house caught fire in the San Francisco Bay area this week and miraculously 70 dogs, mostly pomeranians, and three cats made it out safely.

    Three people also self-evacuated from the blaze.

    Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the two-story house fire on Barber Lane in Martinez, a suburb about 35 miles northeast of San Francisco, according to The Press Democrat.

    There they were met with numerous dogs, three cats and three people to rescue, according to the East Bay Times.

    In one photo, posted by the fire department's Twitter page, show a number of the rescued pomeranians.

    The fire started in the garage and sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others were not injured. The blaze fully engulfed the attached garage and spread to the second story, Steve Hill, a spokesman for the fire district told SFGATE.

    None of the animals were injured.

    Firefighters safely removed as many as 70 dogs and cats with the help of police, animal control and "many helpful neighbors," the fire district said on Twitter.

    The investigation determined the fire was not suspicious in nature, according to the fire department.

    "The vast majority were pomeranians," Hill told SFGATE. "There were some other dogs mixed in there. A few cats in the mix. They were hard to inventory because they were all running around."

    Hill said the dogs belonged to a breeder who is a friend of the residents of the home. The animals were taken to the Contra Costa County Animal Services Department where they awaited to be picked up by their owner, according to SFGATE.

    Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

    Anima Services Lt. Alana Weissman told the East Bay Times that animal control officers were "happy to come out and assist and give the animals a quick once over to make sure they were healthy. They all look happy and healthy."

    Related Articles
    James Middleton
    James Middleton Announces Death of His Dog Ella After 'Short Illness': 'Going to Miss Her Terribly'
    Ronald the Puppy
    Ronald the Puppy Finds His Perfect Home After 14 Failed Adoptions
    Dog swept away in California floods rescued from storm drain thanks to Apple AirTag
    Apple AirTag Helps Dog Reunite with Owner After Pet Is Swept Away by California Floodwaters
    Taylor Swift Donates to Animal Rescue Inspires Names of Puppy Litter
    Adoptable Pets Named After Taylor Swift Following Her 'Generous' Donations to Animal Rescues
    23-YEAR-OLD SPIKE IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST DOG . The 12.9lb Chihuahua mix from Ohio is officially world's oldest dog
    Meet the World's Oldest Dog! Spike Is a 23-Year-Old Chihuahua Who Loves Baths and Doritos
    princess anne
    Princess Anne's Pet Bull Terrier Attacked Another Dog at Royal Family Gathering: Report
    A mother coyote and her two female offspring take some time off from hunting to romp in a meadow along the northcoast of California.
    Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard
    12-year-old boy catches great white shark off Florida coast
    12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark While Fishing in Florida: 'I Was Scared,' Says Mom
    Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
    Veteran Alleges George Santos Scammed Him Out of $3K Meant for Dog's Cancer Treatment — Santos Denies It
    Stray dog recovering after found with eight gunshot wounds
    Stray Texas Dog Shot Over 4 Times Is Preparing to Find His Adopters After Surviving Abuse
    pit bull without ears
    Vet Tech Knits Headband with Floppy Ears to Help Earless Pit Bull Mix Feel Good and Find a Home
    Killeen woman finds dog in a bag
    Texas Woman Saves Malnourished Dachshund After Finding the Dog in a Filthy Abandoned Backpack
    https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellFireIdaho. Credit: Caldwell Fire Department
    Idaho Dog Rescued from Top of Tree After Chasing a Squirrel — See the Photos
    Jones County fatal fire
    56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'
    Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board
    Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board
    Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
    Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!'