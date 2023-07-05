Allison Mack Released from Prison After Serving Time for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult

Mack had been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including racketeering and conspiracy

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Updated on July 5, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Actress Allison Mack (R) departs the United States Eastern District Court after a bail hearing
Actress Allison Mack (R) departs court in Brooklyn, New York, after a bail hearing on May 4, 2018. Photo:

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Actress Allison Mack — who pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from her instrumental role in the Nxivm sex cult — has been released from prison early, according to federal records.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows that Mack, 40, was released from prison on Monday. She had been serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where other prominent actresses like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served their sentences for their role in the college admissions scandal.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told PEOPLE in a statement Wednesday that Mack was released from custody via First Step Act (FSA) release — a Donald Trump-era law in which federal inmates can earn up to 54 days of "good conduct" credit for every year of their imposed sentence.

The agency also noted that inmates may release up to 12 months early if they complete the BOP's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), or via court order due to old age and medical conditions or clemency.

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering and conspiracy for her role as a prominent leader within Nxivm, the dismantled, Keith Raniere-led self-help group some have characterized as a cult.

Allison Mack sex cult court case, New York, USA - 04 May 2018
Allison Mack attends court in NXIVM case on May 4, 2018, in New York City. Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock

She faced a maximum of 40 years behind bars, though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower punishment of 14 to 17½ years.

However, prosecutors wrote to request Mack receive a lesser sentence than the guidelines called for, noting that she had "provided substantial assistance to the government" in its prosecution of her co-defendants.

Ahead of the sentencing, the actress — who is best known for her years-long role as Chloe Sullivan on The WB's early Superman-focused show — released a statement apologizing to everyone who was harmed by her involvement with Nxivm, calling it her "biggest mistake and regret" and committed to spend the rest of her life "working to make amends.”

Mack was first arrested on April 20, 2018, and was accused of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, who co-founded the controversial self-help group Nxivm and its subgroup, DOS — described as an all-female secret society in which women allegedly were forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere.

Allison-Mack-Keith-Raniere
Allison Mack (L) and alleged NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Mack was among six people accused of sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, wire fraud and other charges for their roles in Nxivm, which operated out of Albany, New York, but suspended operations in 2018.

Federal investigators claimed Mack brought women into DOS, which was purported to be a female mentorship group to address members' weaknesses, but instead was used to take advantage of women sexually.

Raniere, 62, was also sentenced to 120 years in prison following his conviction on federal sex crimes and other charges in October 2020.

The Nxivm case first gained public attention in 2012 with a report in the Times Union. It went on to become the subject of scrutiny from law enforcement and journalists after it came under fire from Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose estranged daughter, India, joined the group in 2011.

