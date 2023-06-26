Allison Holker Shares Sweet Photo of 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Modeling: 'Proud Mom Moment'

Allison Holker is sharing a special moment with her daughter Weslie.

Over the weekend, the pro dancer, 35, posted a sweet photo of Weslie to her Instagram Story. In the pictures, the 15-year-old sat on a wooden stool and wore a navy T-shirt and blue jeans while posing for the camera.

"Proud mom moment," Holker wrote across the photo.

Holker shares her three kids — Weslie, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 — with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide in December at age 40. Since then, she has been open about keeping her kids close as they navigate their way forward.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker told PEOPLE exclusively of her children.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continued. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

In May, Holker stepped out with Weslie in her first public appearance since her husband's death.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and her daughter accepted the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) Heart of a Champion Award in honor of Stephen.

At the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood at NAMI WLA's annual Mental Health Gala, Holker began her speech: "Thank you Derek [Hough] and Jenna [Dewan] for coming out and helping to present this award for our family and our beloved Stephen. I call him Stephen, you call him Stephen and tWitch, and we love him for being both."

"Thank you to NAMI West LA for this incredible honor. We promise to continue to move from love and joy forever and always, and to continue to inspire and lead and to teach and to grow," she continued.