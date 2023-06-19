Allison Holker Remembers Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on First Father's Day Since His Death

Allison Holker Boss is missing her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the mom of three, 35, honored her late husband alongside daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 7, and daughter Weslie, 15, by posting a photo on her Instagram. In the black-and-white family photo, Holker smiles alongside her husband and their three children.

"We love you Stephen forever and always," she wrote.

Holker is also honoring his memory by releasing a children's book they wrote together before his death.

Titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, the book (out Jan. 16, 2024, but available for pre-order now) is inspired by their mission as a family.

She and Stephen — who died last December at age 40 — began writing it in 2021.

"I'd always had a dream of coming out with a children's book. It was from years ago when I had [my oldest daughter] Weslie," Allison told PEOPLE exclusively last month. "Then a couple years ago, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Let's show who we are and put it in story form."

"We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it's something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of," she said. "It's something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family."



